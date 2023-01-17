After complaints, Parks Bureau removes misleading “No Bicycles” signs at Mt. Tabor Park

Someone at the Portland Parks and Recreation Bureau decided it would be OK to install signs at Mt. Tabor Park with incorrect information and in the wrong location in what appears to have been at worst a coordinated strategy — and at best a clumsy effort — to scare bicycle users away from parts of the park they have the legal right to use.
We were first notified about the signs on December 28th by a reader named Zack. Two signs on one pole were erected at a busy location (see map) in the popular park just southeast of the main reservoir at the junction of SE Reservoir Loop Road (which is paved) and several dirt trails. The larger of the two signs read, “No Bicycles Please” and the smaller one stated, “Bicycles Prohibited: Bicycles are permitted on paved roads only in Mt. Tabor Park.”
But it turns out these signs were illegitimate. One of the city codes they reference no longer exists, and the other one does not even apply to trails or bicycle use.
Despite their very official appearance and installation Zack was skeptical (more skeptical than even I was initially). He knows the rules and wondered why the signs were posted away from trails where bicycling off-road is actually prohibited in the park. Zack reported the signs to 311.
Around the same day (12/30) we learned that another person, bike advocate and BikeLoud PDX Member Carrie Leonard began to email Portland Parks about the signs. 10 days after her first inquiry, a Parks staffer wrote to Leonard in an email that, “The signs are to indicate no off-road cycling as this is discouraged and we would prefer that bicycles stay on the paved pathways.”
The problem with that response — and with the sign — is that cycling off-road is allowed in Mt. Tabor Park and the “preference” of city employees should have absolutely zero bearing on that fact. According to the official Mt. Tabor Park map, bicycle use is prohibited on the Green Trail (marked in red on the official map) and all trails marked with small dots as “informal trail.” The 2000 Mt. Tabor Park Master Plan states that bicycles are allowed on all paved roads and all dirt (“gravel”) roads and trails that are over six feet wide.
Somewhat shocked that a Parks employee would casually admit to installing misleading signs with nonexistent and non-applicable codes simply because they’d “prefer” something else, Leonard, who recently served as an advisor to a member of the Oregon State Legislature, looped Parks Commissioner Dan Ryan into the issue. “I want to reiterate my deep concern that it appears that Parks staff is commissioning and posting signage that directly contradicts current City Park rules and statute,” Leonard wrote in her email to Ryan. “I am very troubled if that is actually what is occurring here.”
On January 12th (two days after that email to Commissioner Ryan), Leonard received a response from Portland Parks Public Information Officer Mark Ross. “The sign in question was put up in error,” Ryan wrote. “And our staff has removed it.”
Ross repeated the same answer when I asked him about the signs. He also added that Parks is working on a clearer map and a “system-wide comprehensive signing program that will prioritize safety and be informed by city code.”
But a troubling issues remain: Why would Parks staff feel authorized to create and install a misleading sign? And why has Parks waited over 10 years to clarify and update its signage and maps?
I asked Ross whether or not the employee(s) involved in this episode will be disciplined and/or investigated. He didn’t address the question directly and reiterated that the sign was erected in “error” and that it was “unintentional.”
Related: Opinion: Portland’s irrational fear of off-road cycling
This is not the first time we’ve covered trail-related cycling concerns in Mt. Tabor Park. In 2007, parkgoers began to complain about inconsiderate bicycle riders on dirt trails. Those concerns were brought to a neighborhood meeting a few months later.
Confusion is a big part of the problem on Mt. Tabor. Even well-meaning and courteous riders might not know where it’s legal to ride off the pavement. In 2011, that confusion led to the installation of “No Bicycles Please” signs on the Green Trail. (Note how even back then Parks displayed the sign with that reference to an outdated city ordinance. In 2011 they said they would edit the sign, but 12 years later they are still using it.) In 2012, we again covered trail use confusion and conflicts in the park.
This confusion has real impacts on park users. Just yesterday I received the following text:
“Just had an unpleasant run-in at Mt Tabor – i was riding on a dirt trail around the top reservoir when a man began to yell at me. He stated there are no bikes allowed off paved roads at Mt Tabor. I told him I believed he was misinformed, I live near the park and ride (and or walk) there almost daily. He asked if I wanted to see a picture of a new sign that had gone up, and I said sure. Sure enough he a picture of a Portland Parks sign saying bike on paved roads only—- but then he said the sign had been removed, possibly vandalized and stolen. I’d love to know what the deal is, as this is the first I heard of it. I rode by the visitor center to the info board, but couldn’t see any updates about a rule change. Curious what’s going on.”
This is one big reason why Parks must do better when it comes to managing these sensitive issues. Keep in mind this is a Parks bureau that has not lived up to its promises of increasing bicycle access in our large urban parks. The context of this “unintentional” sign in Mt. Tabor includes a Parks bureau that has had every opportunity to improve off-road cycling in Forest Park and River View — but has fallen on its face both times.
There’s a reason t-shirts emblazoned with: “Portland Hates Me: Mountain Biking Is Not A Crime” were sold at a protest ride in 2015.
In the past 10 years, it appears that no progress has been made to update and clarify the maps and signage that govern off-road bicycling in Mt. Tabor Park — so it’s not surprising that these unfortunate episodes continue to play out. Hopefully this latest signage fiasco leads to a fresh look at the issue by Parks bureau management and/or Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Woefully inadequate response from Parks, perhaps there’s a conflict of interest.
The assumption that the sign may have been removed via vandalism highlights the lack of effective and clear communication with the public.
Jon, you mention the outdated city ordinance, I would be curious what replaced it, or caused it to lapse if you or another reader knows off hand?
This is a great example of why Parks should have been folded in with the 3 other infrastructure bureaus (PBOT, Water, BES) during the commissioner shakeup. It would have been an ever larger lift, but it would make a lot of sense for a couple more reasons:
If Urban Forestry wants the City to “own” the trees, then why isn’t the City taking care of them? I have limbs around utility lines, but since they aren’t electrical I’m on my own to trim them back.
Seems like they want to own the trees and make us pay for the upkeep, oh and don’t forget about having to get a permit to trim some limbs on your, excuse me, the City’s trees in your yards.
Great system.
I think Urban Forestry could be folded into a PBOT/BES bureau, but I think it would be a mistake to give PBOT any control over our parks. They have no training nor respect for the recreational aspects of park use and design. Remember, PBOT proposed to run a bike path through the center of Irving park, bisecting the recreational spaces and placing a high-speed commuting route adjacent to ballfields and toddler play areas. PBOT is not at all equipped to make decisions about parks.
Pbot didn’t propose to run the trail through the park. They proposed a very sensible greenway alignment on the popular NE 7th biking route, with some modest diverters in couple of locations. They went with the park alignment when a handful of people that live in the neighborhood raised opposition to the proposed diverters and traffic calming.
Boyrd, I wish that were true, but I attending a number of the public events. PBOT had the 7th alignment because it is really the only one that makes sense as a direct n-s route, but they also presented the 9th street alternative that went through Irving Park. I assume that PBOT assumed (correctly) that the vast majority of people of strongly favor and support the 7th alignment, PBOT did not anticipate organized, vocal resistance from a few Black-owned business owners. Instead of working with them to hear their concerns and develop design modifications, PBOT launched a black-only public process that came to the foregone conclusion to prefer 9th and avoid the perceived proposed impacts to their businesses. PBOT wound up with 2 public processes that reached opposite conclusions, but only viable route (7th). So they did nothing.
I guess I wasn’t following the process from the start. I didn’t realize that the park alignment was on the table from the very beginning. That’s not smart at all. The problems with that route are obvious.
There are hundreds of other examples of why these infrastructure bureaus should not be combined. In fact, they are combined into the “City of Portland”. Separating out the independent functions makes sense. A big part of this bike signage problem is the sheer size of the Parks bureaucracy. Making a bigger bureaucracy will do more harm than good.
A reply to myself, this and this seem to be the masterplan as of 2017, there is mention that “BPS will make revisions before the plan goes to City Council for adoption in 2019.” but nothing that I have found beyond that.
How much did this sign escapade by some
“rogue Parks employee” cost Portland taxpayers (their hours spent, sign cost, installation and removal). That would be a good question for PP&R spokesperson Ross and Commissioner Ryan.
How do we know for certain for sure that a parks employee actually put these signs up in the fist place? IMO, the parks people saying they don’t know which of their employees put them up is another way of saying they simply don’t know who put them up at all. You know anyone can order these signs from the same commercial sources as the city often uses? That there’s nothing really to stop an individual or neighborhood group from putting up these signs, as a passive form of vigilantism? The citation of a long-ago outdated city code would indicate to me that the signs were put up by an overzealous local neighborhood group wanting to keep bicyclists out, similar to Forest Park. Even the sign design looks amateurish.
Well for starters, when given an opportunity to respond to the signs, the PP&R staffer said, “The signs are to indicate no off-road cycling as this is discouraged and we would prefer that bicycles stay on the paved pathways.” And after over a week, the PIO said, “The installation of incorrect signage, which has been removed, was an error and unintentional.”
Those two responses sure sound to me like an admission of responsibility.
This was my original assumption as well David. But the correspondence I have from Parks is very clear that the signage was installed by and eventually removed by Parks employee(s).
I’ve tried riding the legal trails at Mt. Tabor a few times, but it just never seems worth it. There are too many walkers, dogs, etc, and any climbing you do isn’t going to be rewarded with a fun descent, as you can’t really hold speed anywhere in the park. It would be great if they let NWTA build something usable.
This is why you go after-hours for night rides. The best!
No thank you. Mountain bikes have an impact on wildlife and the quiet enjoyment of the park. Of course I do support bikes on Tabor, but not new trails built specifically for mountain biking. Just my opinion.
I ride a few of these trails as a mellow diversion from my early morning or lunch-time rides. I don’t go up there expecting a double-black-diamond North Shore downhill experience, I just want to ride my bike, in a chill manner, in a nice setting. It’s fun to mix things up, and it’s fun to connect trails and explore.
Pushing for MTB development at Tabor is a non-starter. Forest Park or River View are way more suitable for that sort of thing.
Off-road cycling in Portland is incredibly sad. Curious if anyone else would be interested in hosting monthly protest rides in Forest Park to bring attention to this. Silently working in the background doesn’t seem to be working.
Off road cycling around Portland, however, is fantastic. I hate the drive, but I make up for it by making sure the hours spent in the saddle are satisfying and rewarding.
Tabor is good for hill repeats on the pavement. The gravel trails are awful. Far too many peds, kids, dogs, hermits.
(speaking of Tabor, if you’re new here, there’s a leash law. It’s as much for your dog’s safety as it is for mine or other park users, and I’ll call you out on it every single time. Strap the mutt. Thank you.)
I have mentioned the leash rules to many a letting their dogs run free outside the sanctioned dog park. People just laugh in my face. There’s no enforcement, no consequences. It’s worse in Forest Park.
Forget protest rides, let’s just change the signage.
Who cares??? On road transportation cycling – the kind that actually serves a purpose – is sad. Sport cycling is, at best, a nuisance to people who are trying to get around and at worst a drain on resources that could be used to build infrastructure for regular people. Boo hoo, you can’t blow through a public park in the middle of a dense city on your $6K gravel bike.
I think we can have both. Safe streets should be the first priority, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t have MTB trails. We have great hiking trails in Forest park. We can have great biking trails, too
Why tie sport cycling in with transportation cycling at all? Cycling as a sport or recreation is as legitimate as any of the countless other sports public money is spent on. If spending money on it is a “drain on resources that could be used to build infrastructure for regular people” so is spending money on running trails, sports courts and athletic fields, or libraries for that matter.
And the vast majority of trail riders aren’t on bikes costing anywhere near $6K. Many are families with kids who just want some trails to ride on in town similarly to what are provided for people who like to walk or run. The bike I’ve used on Rocky Mountain trails is the same one I ride on in town, and it cost under $1K new.
The walkers and runners and dogs and whomever else can have Mt. Tabor if it means we can get some decent singletrack MTB trails built. As much as I appreciate the crumbs of trails at Gateway Green, I need something a bit more substantial to satiate the hunger for REAL MTB trails in Portland!
No. Build protected intersections and traffic diverters for people of all ages and abilities to use. There should exactly zero public money spent on sport cycling facilities.
I can understand why someone might be opposed to off-road cycling in this particular park, as you state you are in your other comment.
But why do you believe “There should exactly zero public money spent on sport cycling facilities” in response to someone who stated they’d be happy to NOT have them in that park?
Public money is spent on all kinds of recreation–the running, walking, and strolling you mention in your other comment, plus tennis, swimming, golf, basketball, soccer, baseball and all kinds of other types of recreation.
Why exclude sport cycling from public funding? If you don’t like people riding on trails in Mt. Tabor Park, wouldn’t providing trails for them elsewhere–that they’d prefer to Mt. Tabor trails–be a positive thing?
Many thanks to Zack for noticing this and photographing it, and to Carrie for researching it and contacting first Parks & Rec and then the commissioner’s office! And thanks to Jonathan for writing this up. I’m hoping this sorts of rogue shenanigans are less likely because we citizens are a bit savvier than perhaps some folks would prefer.
Hot take, but I don’t think that off-road cycling should be allowed in Mt. Tabor. This is coming from someone who bike commutes through the park daily. City parks should be a place where people can run, walk, stroll, or just relax without having to worry about getting hit by an arrogant sport cyclist or feeling like they are in someone’s way. What we really need to do is severely limit car access to the park.
I tend to agree. Given the size of the park and the number of hiking trails, tabor doesn’t have room for good MTB facilities. But Forest Park does. There’s no reason not to have better MTB trails there.
Your obvious grudge against recreational cycling is very apparent… yet oh-so-overstated that it’s hard to take your comments seriously.
Very few cyclists who ride fast or aggressively give two hoots about the facilities at Mt. Tabor. The trails aren’t built for mountain biking, and they’re not suitable for the “gravel” biking you seem to hate for some reason, either. As such the trail use conflicts are minimal– because nobody is really clamoring to bike there. It’s almost entirely a non-issue even without an outright ban or complex rules on who or what can enjoy these facilities.
But please, by all means, keep grinding that axe. I’m sure it amuses you to no end.
The trails are the best places to ride on Mt. Tabor!
Good show BikePortland et al!
As for the signage, I strongly doubt it was bought on line as that bike icon is very “1970 bike boom” and only a low volume sign shop would still have it in use / on hand…like a parks department vs DOT / PNW private sign shop. Plus I doubt it was ever in the MUTCD. [Though its a siren call for help for Bud Clark…to clean up these “administrative” anti bike bias.]