Monday Roundup: helmet cult, crash causes, cost of cars, and more

Irony of tech: It says an awful lot about the state of transportation in America that a conference devoted to mobility technology is hosted by a place that is so difficult to move around in. (Jalopnik)
The Tesla files: I won’t trust anyone at US DOT with road safety until they shut down Tesla’s absolutely B.S. “self driving” feature, which has once again caused real harm to innocent road users. (The Intercept)
Cost of cars: $340 billion. That’s how much a new NHTSA report says traffic crashes — which accounted for 36,500 deaths, 4.5 million injuries, and 23 million damaged vehicles — cost the American people in 2019. (NHTSA)
Why crashes happen: Because police reports are often too incomplete to fully reckon with why serious crashes happen, some cities are putting together independent commissions to review them and make recommendations. (Bloomberg)
The debate that will never die: In case you wanted to brush up on your helmet arguments, here’s the latest installment from a major media source. (Slate)
It’s a bike lane, jerk: The issue of car users parking their vehicles in bike lanes has transcended activism circles and finally seems to be getting the attention it deserves. (Mother Jones)
Post collector: When a person’s predilection for picking up Portland’s plastic posts ends up as an essay and reflection on safety, you know the issue has reached new heights. (candlesticks on tumblr via Oregon Humanities Magazine)
Widespread risk: Interesting how this automotive industry outlet reports on the threat posted by huge and heavy EV-cars only when they can frame it as something that will impact (pun intended) other car users. (The Drive)
Layoffs: Seven Oregon-based employees of Specialized have been let go as part of nationwide layoffs at the California-based bike company. (Bicycle Retailer)
Cars are the problem: It’s heartening to see growing support in media sources worldwide that the best way to alleviate traffic is to zero in on making it harder to drive, not easier. (Dezeen)
Gas in houses vs gas in cars: The gas stove debate is about how an ubiquitous form of emissions has gone largely unnoticed by most people, thanks to a coordinated lobby effort. Sound familiar? (Streetsblog USA)
Cooking with gas: the big difference between gas stoves and gas cars is the effluent from the stove is most concentrated in the living space of the users and the personal choice impacts them immediately and at a higher concentration than the rest of the community.
If car exhaust were shared on that basis there would be no controversy about health, safety, or the justice of releasing it to a common environment.
Methane emissions from stoves are estimated to be 0.2-0.4% of total US methane emissions. On the other hand, ~55% of US methane emissions are a direct or indirect result of agriculture and biowaste (of which animal agriculture is, by far, the largest component).
Beautiful climate movement progress:
Isn’t a big part of the methane emissions from the infrastructure needed to pipe gas to every individual home leaking? I think gas leaks are a big source of methane emissions, and the ideal goal would be to remove any need to have gas piped to every home, with all the myriad places for small (and large) leaks to occur. Here in the PNW especially, heat pumps are more efficient (yes even considering burning gas to generate electricity) and gas ranges are unnecessary. Gas ranges are kind of used as a wedge or the “camel’s nose” to keep the infrastructure in place.
But, to your point, I don’t know how much of the whole of methane leaks are. I’d be curious what is in that other 45%, as that’s not a small number.
The Bike Lane Uprising database just came back online today after months of being offline due to insufficient funds for the server. You can join, donate, and/or report vehicles parked in the bike lane.
The Debate That Will Never Die: A great read, well-written, neither pro nor anti helmet.
It came off as pretty pro helmet to me just anti helmet mandates. I still think there’s too much fear mongering about helmet use and it discourages ridership by making cycling out to be much more dangerous than it really is. It’s all about context for me. I never wear a helmet when I ride my cruiser a few miles down the road because the odds of falling are quite low and hitting my head even lower. In the winter though when I’m commuting to work bombing down hills in the dark, wet and ice I certainly have it on.
For most of the casual type of riding I see people doing around town however a helmet is pretty low on the list of safety priorities. Honestly even for my work commute it’s still one of the lowest priorities. Good breaks, lights, heck even a bell are much more important than a helmet to me.
In general I agree with you, and for people reading this article who may have a personal bias in favor or against helmet usage, I doubt very many people would debate you on this, that helmets are ultimately designed for faceplants. But for the target audience that includes government safety policy types who think wearing a helmet will save X number of bicycle users involved in car crashes and that every user ought to be required to wear one at all times, this article spells out why exactly bike helmets are not designed to do that – that in most bike versus car crashes, personal fatal injuries tend to not involve the head but other, usually unprotected, body parts such as the spine, torso, and bleeding to death, of which a helmet is utterly useless. More useful would be to provide better bike infrastructure, slow car users down, and so on.
Here’s one that somehow didn’t make the roundup –
Amsterdam calls for crackdown on menace of souped-up e-bikes
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jan/14/amsterdam-crackdown-souped-up-e-bikes-dangerous-streets
I got a Tesla a month ago and love it. I was driving in FSD beta for first time last Monday on I84. I went to change the radio station when in that very second the driver next to me cut me off, like the worst cutoff I’ve ever seen but my car avoided the collision. So I wouldn’t be so quick to judge FSD. Let’s see what the investigation turns up. My experience with people driving is not so great so I’m thinking more safety features are needed. Tesla released their safety data for per mile driven and it’s great. Also, I guarantee you that data and how it is sourced is being looked at by lawyers and risk assessment experts. Let’s just assume it will have to hold up in court at some point. Tesla is sharing it publicly and it is a great safety improvement by the numbers. Just as many drivers don’t like the concept of tolls or congestion fees, biking advocates should be pragmatic too about what really works. https://www.tesla.com/VehicleSafetyReport