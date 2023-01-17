Monday Roundup: helmet cult, crash causes, cost of cars, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…

Irony of tech: It says an awful lot about the state of transportation in America that a conference devoted to mobility technology is hosted by a place that is so difficult to move around in. (Jalopnik)

The Tesla files: I won’t trust anyone at US DOT with road safety until they shut down Tesla’s absolutely B.S. “self driving” feature, which has once again caused real harm to innocent road users. (The Intercept)

Cost of cars: $340 billion. That’s how much a new NHTSA report says traffic crashes — which accounted for 36,500 deaths, 4.5 million injuries, and 23 million damaged vehicles — cost the American people in 2019. (NHTSA)

Why crashes happen: Because police reports are often too incomplete to fully reckon with why serious crashes happen, some cities are putting together independent commissions to review them and make recommendations. (Bloomberg)

The debate that will never die: In case you wanted to brush up on your helmet arguments, here’s the latest installment from a major media source. (Slate)

It’s a bike lane, jerk: The issue of car users parking their vehicles in bike lanes has transcended activism circles and finally seems to be getting the attention it deserves. (Mother Jones)

Post collector: When a person’s predilection for picking up Portland’s plastic posts ends up as an essay and reflection on safety, you know the issue has reached new heights. (candlesticks on tumblr via Oregon Humanities Magazine)

Widespread risk: Interesting how this automotive industry outlet reports on the threat posted by huge and heavy EV-cars only when they can frame it as something that will impact (pun intended) other car users. (The Drive)

Layoffs: Seven Oregon-based employees of Specialized have been let go as part of nationwide layoffs at the California-based bike company. (Bicycle Retailer)

Cars are the problem: It’s heartening to see growing support in media sources worldwide that the best way to alleviate traffic is to zero in on making it harder to drive, not easier. (Dezeen)

Gas in houses vs gas in cars: The gas stove debate is about how an ubiquitous form of emissions has gone largely unnoticed by most people, thanks to a coordinated lobby effort. Sound familiar? (Streetsblog USA)

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week.