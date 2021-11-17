ODOT says US DOT Sec Pete Buttigieg will be Oregon’s ‘new best friend’

Heads are spinning at the Oregon Department of Transportation over what’s being called a “truly historic” influx of federal cash thanks to passage of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

On a media call Friday, ODOT Assistant Director of Revenue, Finance and Compliance Travis Brouwer (who we talked to last week) shared a rough outline of how the money will be spent. When the presentation arrived at the pot of $100 billion in discretionary funding that U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in charge of, Brouwer said, “I put a slide up of Secretary Mayor Pete Buttigieg, because he’s going to be our new best friend.”

“He’s got $100 billion that he’s going to be able to dole out for competitive discretionary grant opportunities for all different types of transportation programs across the country, whether it’s road, transit, rail, airports, ports and other modes as well,” Brouwer continued. “So we are all going to be getting our grant writing pens out and spending a lot of time trying to bring additional money back to Oregon.”

ODOT infographic of where the money will go.

Brouwer said given historic patterns, Oregon could net about $1 billion additional dollars (over five years) in discretionary grants. Key to his optimism is Oregon’s most recent transportation package, House Bill 2017, that primed the pump with $5.3 billion — some of which will be used as matching funds for these grants.

Portland’s share.

Details of Sec. Buttigieg’s program haven’t been released yet, but given his politics and past leanings, it’s likely that bicycling and transit projects will compete very well for the funds. This week Buttigieg has began to announce recipients of his RAISE grant program, and the winners – including $19 million for a bike-friendly rebuild of a street in Eugene – show a priority on multimodal and active transportation projects.

Another place where we can expect to see a boost in bicycling infrastructure spending will be the estimated $164 million in additional funding that will come into Portland from the IIJA over the next five years.

Also at Friday’s presentation, Brouwer said funding decisions will have to be made on a very short timeline. He thinks Oregon will see about $150 million that will have to “get out the door very quickly.”

ODOT typically has about four years of process to award funds to projects through its Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), but Brouwer says, “This go-round we have more like four months.”

And because this is federal funding, Oregon must obligate it to projects in the fiscal year or they have to send it back.

To get a sense of this quick timeline, Brouwer and ODOT plan to debrief the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) at their meeting Thursday (11/18). A timeline shown during last Friday’s presentation showed that ODOT expects to have its first public draft of various funding scenarios ready for public input by January and the OTC would make the final decision in March. That’s lightning-quick compared to other funding allocation processes.

So buckle up folks! It’s going to be a wild ride.

For more analysis of the bill, I recommend this article from Transit Center. I agree with their take: We should not despair and assume this bill will fund mostly freeway expansions and other car-centric projects. “It’s up to the public — and reformers inside government — to mobilize for good projects and prevent bad ones,” they write.

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

ODOT is going to be able to greenwash so many projects with that money! I prefer my carbon-intensive road expansion to be greenwashed with all-organic unprotected bike lanes and fair trade increased speed limits.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I myself prefer my asphalt to be carbon-free and my elected officials to be biodegradable.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

RE: mayor Pete being a potential ally of transit and bike projects, I’d say his history on that front is milquetoast, at best. I’m reminded of Neil Young’s characterization of George Bush senior’s foreign policy as ‘a kinder, gentler machine gun hand.’ yeah, he’ll be more receptive to allocating a portion of the funding to non freeway projects than the last adminstration was, but as long as the lion share is going to infrastructure that primarily supports SOV transportation, it’s all just window dressing. The fact that ODOT is salivating over this money should tell you all that you need to know.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Since the default mechanism is that all the federal USDOT money will be filtered (or siphoned off) through our state DOTs, we need to figure out a way to get as much of the money going directly to jurisdictions and nonprofits as possible, like the ARPA covid stimulus funds.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Biden today opened up 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for new oil and gas production. Guess what forms of transportation benefit. Climate catastrophy and COP26 are oh, so yesterday.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Michael Mann
Guest
Michael Mann

Cynicism so thick you can cut it with a knife. Geez people, this is the kind of news we’ve being dreaming about and praying for and doubting would ever happen since Obama left the White House. Yes, let’s hold ODOT accountable and be the alternative transportation watchdogs we need to be to see green active transportation projects to fruition. But it’s ok to celebrate this. It’s good news.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Yex
Guest
Yex

Any chance we could get a grant to fund safety patrols and cleanup for our bike paths (I-205 and Springwater Corridor)? Sections are currently unusable or too dangerous for cyclists to use.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
