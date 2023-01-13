The nudge of a stranger and coaster brakes: Thoughts on biking in The Netherlands

— This post is part of BikePortland Staff Writer Taylor Griggs’ trip through Europe. See previous dispatches here.
Ok, I think this is going to be my last story about The Netherlands for now. I really loved it, especially Amsterdam, as I’m sure is evident from my stories this week, but I think I’ve exhausted my capacity to write about this particular country for the time being. Plus, I’ve just arrived in Copenhagen, so I should probably try to stop thinking about Amsterdam for a while and pay attention to my surroundings here.
In the articles I’ve written from Utrecht and Amsterdam, I discussed several topics about the infrastructure (and also recounted my trouble with the law). But I realized I haven’t really written about my actual experience on a bike! So, here’s what I thought about the brass tacks of the Dutch bicycling experience.
The bike itself
With the exception of my new electric bike, I’ve only ridden hybrid bikes with at least seven speeds since I stopped using training wheels. I like to maintain a relatively upright posture, but not so much that I feel like Miss Gulch in The Wizard of Oz. That’s sort of how I felt riding the Dutch-style bikes I rented in The Netherlands, and it took some getting used to — especially the braking system.
The rental shop offered bikes with hand brakes for a few more Euros, but I wanted to see if I could figure out the coaster brakes, so I opted for the cheaper one. At first, this was difficult, and along with attracting the attention of law enforcement, I also almost crashed into a parked car and several other things because I forgot how to stop. But once I got used to it, I realized I actually like this way of braking for traveling around flat areas.
I am prone to overusing my front brake while biking in Portland because I’m using my right hand to take photos, which is really not ideal. With coaster brakes, you can use your hands a lot more freely without risking flipping over the handlebars. Now, I don’t think this would work for me in places where you need to climb up and down hills any steeper than a canal bridge (yes, fixie people, I know!), but in Amsterdam it makes complete sense.
I think it’s kind of old-fashioned to sit completely upright on a bike (these bikes are often referred to as ‘omafiets,’ or ‘grandma bikes’), but the Dutch are able to pull it off with style. This posture definitely allows you to dress in more restrictive clothing while biking, so it’s perfect for people commuting to work.
Ultimately, this style of bike is perfect for flat Amsterdam, but there’s a reason people in Portland have their preferred alternatives. I don’t hate it, though!
Locking up
Most Dutch bikes utilize a multi-prong locking system. The ring lock (a.k.a wheel lock) element enables you to lock just your back wheel, preventing people from quickly riding off with it when you just want to leave it alone for a little bit or can’t find anything to lock it to (a common problem with the volume of bikes in the country). For more security, you can use a chain bike lock that’s mounted to the bike to lock it to a rack.
Locals will tell you there’s a huge problem with bike theft in Amsterdam, but there are so many bikes in the city that if someone wants to steal one, they’re not going to take it if they can’t quickly ride away on it. And I must say that with the number of expensive Urban Arrows and VanMoofs I saw parked on the streets late at night, people must either feel confident it won’t get stolen or be willing to buy a new one if it does.
Ultimately, I’m probably just going to keep using my u-lock in Portland — I’m too paranoid to leave my bike untethered to an immovable object. But for some added security, maybe the ring lock method should get some traction in the U.S.?
The bike culture
I was a bit afraid I would stick out like a sore thumb in Europe with my American biking habits, but I think I managed to figure out how to roll with the crowd pretty easily. The only somewhat negative interaction I had, other than my conversation with the cops, was in Utrecht when a man who wanted to pass me on a bike path gently pushed me out of his way without saying a word. I didn’t fall over and it didn’t even seem mean-spirited, but it was strange!
Otherwise, people used their bells to communicate, which is something I think we ought to more fully embrace in the U.S. The only problem is that with all the car traffic in Portland, it can be hard to hear a bell ringing.
It was great to see people of all ages riding their bikes, looking relaxed instead of constantly stressed about safety. And I don’t think I saw a single soul wearing a helmet — it’s not necessary!
So, onwards I go on my journey. Thanks for reading my dispatches so far, and hopefully you don’t get tired of them, because I plan to keep them coming.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
Taylor, while you were in the Netherlands, did you see any disabled users? What accommodations did the Dutch have and/or ADA-type infrastructure?
A bell with good resonance will always be easier to hear than “on your left” in my book. And while I’m loud enough to stop a car driver in their tracks with my “HEY!” – I don’t want to have to scream at fellow riders. I’ve found that ringing a bell for a reasonable distance gets a better “Okay, pass me” reaction from other riders than using my voice. The same goes for pedestrians. I’ve always found that a ding from a long enough distance gives them time to assess which way they’ll make way, whereas an “on your left” results in them moving left half the time, and with less time for them to react.
Squareman, you got it! There is a vast wasteland of bad and poorly designed bells…inadequate for safe and communicative riding.
As an example, Brompton’s included bell is similarly a waste…if only to make the lawyers and police/ vehicle inspectors happy to ‘tick a box’. I retrofit all our family’s Bromptons with a real bell.
Thanks for the sharing Taylor!
And I am so glad you got to pedal through the Rijksmuseum…as that ‘blew my [transport planner’s] mind’ the first time I did it in 1996. (Back before the internet and Google gave you a heads-up on planning a day’s route.)
Did you get to visit or meet up with the Fietsersbond folk?
As for coaster brakes…as you have now found out they are the best for city riding…and make it so much easier for riding in the rain with an umbrella (did you get to try?) or hold a Sony 8mm camera back in the day. You can find many a more modern Dutch city bike with a coaster brake AND handbrakes. Even a single speed oma fiets bike can be ridden through most of urban Portland, in my long experience.
As for being gently touched / guided by other riders…it is pretty common and expected in crowded situations…its more effective/ civilized than a voice command…it really goes back to the socialization and training of most Dutch cyclists …to their days as a child being cycle guided by their parents or riding as a giggling groups of teens and then training their own children.
Everyone with an expensive bike has bike insurance in Amsterdam (or the equivalent VanMoof subscription, which is worse and more expensive than insurance but quite popular), hence the apparent chillness about parking them on the street