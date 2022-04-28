Portland groups now part of national ‘Freeway Fighters Network’

Posted by on April 28th, 2022 at 1:11 pm

Freeway Fighters Network map

The members of the Freeway Fighting Network. Green icons indicate highway/ramp removal efforts, purple icons indicate highway caps and the crossed out circles indicate expansion prevention campaigns. (Source: FFN)

It’s been a big couple of weeks for Portland’s anti-freeway activists. Last week, the New York Times covered our local coalitions fighting against the Oregon Department of Transportation’s I-5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion, and this week marks the year anniversary of the Youth vs ODOT anti-freeway protests.

“Freeway expansion is antithetical to any coherent urban policy in America.” — Aaron Brown, No More Freeways

Now, Portland-area activists with No More Freeways and the Albina Vision Trust are part of a new effort to establish a national movement of anti-freeway activists. The Freeway Fighters Network (FFN), which launched this week, will track the more than 60 local anti-freeway efforts and coordinate national-level collective action.

The FFN map illustrating all the different groups fighting freeways is a powerful visual and provides more information about what, exactly, these groups are protesting. “Anti-freeway” can mean many different things, from pushing for lids over existing freeways, to morphing interstates into boulevards, burying freeways or preventing expansions, stopping projects completely, and so on.

Freeway protester Aaron Brown carries a green sign with an anti-freeway message. He's wearing a shirt with two buttons on it and is speaking to someone out of frame.

Aaron Brown at a freeway fighting protest in 2019. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Aaron Brown, a co-founder of No More Freeways, tells BikePortland he sees this as the opportunity to build a national understanding that “freeway expansion is antithetical to any coherent urban policy in America.”

“I’m eager to work with CNU and other community partners to ensure the lessons learned in Portland’s freeway fights inspire visions for alternatives to freeway expansions in communities across the country,” Brown says.

Earlier this month, anti-freeway activists from different parts of the U.S. (who are now represented on the FFN map) came together at the YIMBYtown conference to share their stresses and successes.

And Brown says now is the perfect time to work together and make big strides against the freeway industrial complex.

“With many of these highways reaching the end of their designed lifespan, it is time to repair the damage and advance a more sustainable paradigm for American transportation.”

SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Maybe it should go in this order:
1. provide usable alternatives to car use for the 90% of the population that drives
2. start reducing the need for additional freeways and/or reduce the amount currently have

I can only imagine doing it in reverse order isn’t going to gain much traction with the car driving public out there.

We, in this blog/forum, can pontificate all we want about how superior we are with our biking, walking, etc. but until the rest of the road users have usable and viable alternatives (TriMet ain’t it in its current form) you might as well be pounding sand.

It’s the 90% that need their minds changed, not the folks that already agree with you.

7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

no one has said anyone feels “superior” so I don’t know where you’re getting that other than projecting your own stuff.

How do you think movements build enough power to convince “the 90%” to change their mind about anything? They build as much power as they can from within the choir.

Why do you think we can’t do #1 on your list above? Because not enough powerful people are standing up to the freeway industrial complex and calling them on their bullshit.

And I personally don’t care about “gaining traction” with the “car driving public” because the car driving power structure doesn’t give care about humanity whatsoever and is selfish and will destroy everything for their greed and personal convenience if left to their own devices.

Thanks for the comment.

6 hours ago
