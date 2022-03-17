New bus lane planned for SW Capitol Highway as part of ‘Rose Lane’ network

Posted by on March 17th, 2022 at 8:11 am

Existing and future conditions at SW Capitol Highway and Sunset.

“This is an opportunity to help set a new normal, to minimize impacts as travel activity increases in our communities.”
— PBOT

The Portland Bureau of Transportation intends to give Southwest Capitol Highway through the Hillsdale commercial district a makeover to make room for better bus service. The plan is to reduce space for car users and create a bus-and-turn (BAT) only lane on Capitol Highway for a one-mile stretch between Barbur Boulevard to Bertha Court.

The project is part of PBOT’s Rose Lane plan, intended to give buses priority in congested areas to make transit faster and more reliable. Rose Lanes launched in November 2019 under former PBOT Commissioner Chloe Eudaly with the expressed intention of using transportation projects to tackle racial disparities and climate change.

PBOT says the Capitol Highway project, one of 25 projects in the Rose Lane Priority Transit Network announced in December 2020, is an opportunity to seize space for non-drivers on this key corridor, while some local interests worry about spillover impacts.

Advertisement

How the SW Capitol Highway Rose Lane project will fit into the existing map.

At a meeting of the Southwest Land Use & Transportation Forum Tuesday, PBOT Senior Transportation Planner Nick Falbo said, “It’s hard to overstate how important transit is on the SW Capital Highway corridor. We’re really excited that this project can help set a foundation for keeping efficient bus travel now and into the future.” In a presentation, Falbo said inconveniences for auto users have been minimized and no auto parking removal is in the plans. People driving will be able to use the bus lane to make right turns or pull into driveways.

The biggest change will be at the intersection of SW Capitol Highway and SW Sunset Boulevard, where PBOT will implement BAT lanes in both direction leading up to Sunset. Planning documents illustrate an eastbound BAT lane from Bertha to Sunset, and a westbound lane from Sunset to Barbur.

Based on 2019 ridership data, PBOT estimates 11,730 riders will benefit from this Rose Lane project. However, estimating the significance a project will have in 2022 based on 2019 figures is like comparing apples to oranges. The pandemic severely impacted TriMet ridership, and although ridership has been improving slowly, it was still down about a million estimated weekly boardings in February of this year compared to February 2020.

Despite gains for transit users, not everyone is eager for changes to Hilldale’s main street. The Hillsdale Business and Professional Association (HBPA) says they support the project’s goals, but has concerns and shared list of several questions in a letter to PBOT.

The letter says community concerns are about the proposed westbound route and how it will impact “livability for our residents, the greenhouse gas impact, the safety of our pedestrians, and bicycle users on the affected streets [and] the economic impact on our struggling businesses and especially our growing percentage of vulnerable seniors.”

The HBPA also asks PBOT to consider focusing on what they say the commercial and residential communities of Hillsdale really need: safe sidewalks or walking space between SW Cheltenham and Terwilliger.

Advertisement


(Slides shown at neighborhood meeting Tuesday.)

“Devoting resources to create this much-needed pedestrian connection is the most effective safety improvement Portland can make to this congested corridor,” the letter reads.

SW Capitol Highway is designated as a high crash corridor by PBOT. Improving safety for people walking and biking on the street has been a stated priority by the transportation bureau for some time, and the Southwest in Motion (SWIM) plan to improve active transportation in SW Portland has multiple suggested improvements for this corridor.

Falbo said building the Rose Lane, which has a budget of $200,000, won’t stand in the way of progress on pedestrian and bike safety projects.

“We could only build about 100 feet of sidewalk for what it costs to build this Rose Lane,” he said.

PBOT planner Nick Falbo speaks at the March 15 virtual project meeting.

Falbo also clarified that this project won’t impede the existing bike lane on Capitol Hwy. In fact, he says people riding bikes will benefit from riding adjacent to a BAT lane, because buses don’t travel as fast as the rest of motor vehicle traffic does, not to mention the people driving buses are professional drivers trained to watch out for people biking.

Community members are also concerned that reducing car capacity by turning outer lanes into adding bus-and-turn lanes will cause congestion, encouraging people driving to divert onto side streets. Falbo countered that the Rose Lane will have minimal traffic impact because there aren’t as many cars on the road. Traffic volume on SW Capitol Highway has been down 50 to 80 percent in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“If auto traffic increases in the coming years, people driving may experience an additional 20 to 90 seconds of delay — less than half the length of a typical song on the radio,” PBOT’s project description says.

The HBPA said PBOT is exaggerating the benefits it says this Rose Lane will have for bus passengers.

“Our initial current investigations suggest the passenger time savings being claimed for this improvement are seriously overstated,” their letter states.

“If auto traffic increases in the coming years, people driving may experience an additional 20 to 90 seconds of delay — less than half the length of a typical song on the radio.”
— Nick Falbo, PBOT

But PBOT maintains the Rose Lane will expedite bus travel for passengers. According to PBOT planners, this project will allow someone departing from Capitol Highway and SW 35th at 7:30 a.m. to be able to reach 5% more jobs within 45 minutes thanks to expanded access into NE, SE and SW Portland.

It’s worth noting PBOT is using pre-pandemic numbers to calculate the positive impacts this project will have, while figuring the traffic delays using the reduced current numbers. But Falbo said he sees this as a time to encourage people to change their transportation habits. If people experience benefits from taking the bus now, maybe pre-pandemic traffic will never recover, because more people will be riding transit.

A slide from the project presentation underlines this:

“Travel activity will increase over time. Our choices today inform how it comes back. This is an opportunity to help set a new normal, to minimize impacts as travel activity increases in our communities.”

There will be three more virtual organization meetings for community members to participate in throughout the next month. Construction is planned to begin this summer. You can find out more information about how to engage and the project in general here.

Front Page
, ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

15
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
10 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
11 Comment authors
dirksorenLukeaxoplasmLenny Anderson Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Fred
Guest
Fred

This project needs to happen b/c bus riders, who are trying to do the best thing for the planet, are stuck waiting in car traffic on the hill for 20-30 minutes during rush hour, while cars zoom around them in the lefthand lane. Buses can’t use the lefthand lane b/c every bus has to stop at Sunset, so every SOV has priority over every bus loaded with passengers.

If you read this article (linked on Monday), you’d think Don Baack is the only person in Hillsdale whose opinion matters. Now, Don has certainly done many great things for SW Portland, especially creating the trail network which I use almost daily, but that doesn’t make him an authority on what is best for public transit or the community generally.

If cars have to wait 20-90 seconds longer to climb the hill, so that buses can move more efficiently, that’s a price worth paying – esp if it gets more of those drivers out of their SOVs and onto the bus. I’m not worried about how the rose lanes will impact cycling or walking, since bus drivers generally do a good job of looking out for cyclists and walkers, unlike many distracted drivers.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

In the next decade or so as affluent Portlanders increasingly shift to EVs and as funding for electrification of transit fails to keep up*, I think it’s very likely that we will see affluent Portlanders argue that transit is worse for the planet because it belches diesel exhaust (unlike their Tesla model X).

*by “green capitalist” intention

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Hear, hear Fred. Huge appreciation for Don’s and other SW Trails volunteers who’ve created an amazing network of trails over the years. However, when it comes to transit and making transit a competitive and desirable alternative to SOVs, the types of improvements proposed on SW Capitol through Hillsdale are desperately needed. I ride through here quite often and would be happy to have additional separation from auto traffic with the occasional bus passing me in the adjacent lane.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

bus riders, who are trying to do the best thing for the planet,

This claim deserves a bit of examination. I believe that at current ridership levels, if we really wanted to minimize CO2 emissions, we’d stop running buses altogether. That is, I believe the energy TriMet spends per passenger mile exceeds that of a private car (it was roughly at parity with a small single-occupant gasoline vehicle before the pandemic, when ridership was double what it is today; now, with the same number of buses and half the number of passengers, per-passenger emissions have effectively doubled). As private vehicles transition to electric, the math will favor transit even less.

That said, as long as the buses are running anyway, I agree it is “better for the planet” for people to ride them than to drive.

[I’m not trying to refute anything you wrote, just using it to make an interesting and important point.]

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I believe that at current ridership levels, if we really wanted to minimize CO2 emissions, we’d stop running buses altogether.

Given that trimet ridership has never been particularly high and has been falling for quite some time, the claim is questionable pre-pandemic. The lack of urgency when it comes to electrification of transit has struck me as tragic since I moved here decades ago.

Isn’t she beautiful!

comment image

“…the annualized life-cycle cost for each trolleybus is $11.8 million per year, compared to $15.5 million per year for a hybrid diesel-electric coach, a savings of $3.7 million per year.”

https://metro.kingcounty.gov/up/projects/pdf/Metro_TB_20110527_Final_LowRes.pdf

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

I dunno…. Maybe I’m off base here, but admitting that buses are slower than car traffic just doesn’t seem in line with the ultimate goal of the Rose Lane project, assuming that the purpose of improving bus speeds is to improve ridership. “The buses are faster thanks to these lanes, but don’t worry cyclists, they’re still slower than cars so you don’t have to worry….. What? No bus riders, that wasn’t meant for your ears. Keep riding our buses. Don’t go back to your cars!” There have to be other ways to ensure safety for bikes than undermining things for buses. Of course if buses being slower than cars is simply the truth, then I guess I’m not proposing telling lies, but it seems to me that buses should actually be made faster than cars if we’re to make them an attractive option for people. Do we want to keep having public transit be the thing that only environmentalists and less affluent people ride, or something that all people ride because it’s convenient and cheap in addition to being the environmentally friendly choice?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Do we want to keep having public transit be the thing that only environmentalists and less affluent people ride…

Our green capitalist future says, yes.

PS: I expect many of the “environmentalists” to jump off the bus too as electro-mobility choices diversify (but these alternatives, will remain out of reach for most of those spending >40% of their gross income on rent in the outer-outer Portland metro area).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Fred
Guest
Fred

I hear you, Aaron, but I disagree that buses are slower than bikes. Next time you are downtown on your bike, wait for the #44 bus and then race it to Hillsdale and see who wins. The bus will win almost every time, thanks to the hill going up to Hillsdale – unless that bus is caught in SOV and other-bus traffic, which is why we need the rose lanes.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

I agree with you — I think there’s certainly some mixed messaging going on here. But I will say I usually do feel safer riding alongside a designated bus lane than a lane with many different cars, because a bus driver’s actions are easier to predict and if you can make eye contact with them in the mirror, it’s better than having to ensure dozens of people driving cars are paying attention to you (and they often aren’t!).

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

And absolutely we should try to encourage everyone to ride the bus because it’s convenient and cheap and environmentally friendly. However, I honestly am not sure the extent to a minute or two of time savings is going to be what pushes people over the edge to ride the bus.

It will help make the experience more pleasurable, sure, but is it exciting enough to entice non-bus people? Horrible car traffic has not deterred people from driving. We’re going to have to get more strategic here.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

At rush hour, I could drive home in 30 minutes. By TriMet it is 1 – 1 1/2 hours. A great deal more than just a couple minutes savings. Why do I waste my time with TriMet? Downtown parking cost and my work subsidises my bus pass. If either of those were different I’d drive in a heart beat.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Luke
Guest
Luke

It’s hugely politically unpopular, but congestion pricing is an essential tool here, especially as EVs slowly proliferate. Car drivers need to start paying for their privilege, and transit and land-use planning BOTH need to be improved for those who can’t afford to pay.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
Lenny Anderson
Guest
Lenny Anderson

Note that this stretch of Capital Highway through the Hillsdale commercial district is an excessively wide auto oriented roadway. Not only will giving priority to the numerous bus lines here (39, 44, 45, 54, 55, 56, 61 and 64) benefit their current and future riders, but it will also calm one of the least pedestrian friendly stretches of road in SW. Especially important is that lines 54 & 56 function here together as a Frequent Service line; they alone should have in the not too distant future their own lane all the way from Scholls Ferry Road to Downtown!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
axoplasm
Subscriber
axoplasm

encouraging people driving to divert onto side streets.

LOL what side streets? Not a rhetorical question! Check out the planning map and tell me how you could avoid any segment on that stretch of Capital Hwy without going 3-4x the distance out of your way.

Which, in a way, tells you how important this lane is! Geography makes it completely impossible to build our way out of congestion in Hillsdale

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
dirk
Guest
dirk

Does this project come with a street name change? Maybe we can just drop the “highway” part??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests