A global corporation paid for and built protected bike lanes on NW Front Ave

Last week a reader shared photos of some intriguing bike lanes. They raised my eyebrows for several reasons.
First of all, I hadn’t heard anything about the project. As someone whose job it is to know this type of thing, that felt weird.
And second, they were in a location where I have never heard of much cycling demand ever. Not that I believe we must demonstrate the presence of bike riders before building infrastructure for them (just like we don’t have to show how many people swim across a river before we build a bridge), but this location was very curious.
The bike lanes have been built in the far reaches of the Northwest Industrial district. Over five miles north of downtown, just about a mile south of the St. Johns Bridge on a section of NW Front Avenue just north of NW 61st Avenue.. It’s a place so empty it’s almost spooky, in a post-apocalyptic-god-I-wonder-what-type-of-hazardous-industrial-waste-was-dumped-here-100-years-ago type of way.
The only reason you’ve likely ever been near there is the Metro waste transfer station nearby (a.k.a “the dump”). When I first saw the photos, a voice inside my head said, “Wow! I can’t believe PBOT built these to prevent people from parking RVs.” I knew this this location had become a major spot for folks to camp — very similar to the large encampment of vans, trailers, and other vehicles parked on both sides of NE 33rd south of Marine Drive. At that location, PBOT recently helped clear dozens of campers from the road.
Wanting to check my hunch, I emailed Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Dylan Rivera.
Rivera got back to me this week. He didn’t say anything about the campers that used to be there. He said a private company conceived of the idea. Here’s Rivera’s explanation:
“Siltronic approached us about the need for a bike lane there, adjacent to land the company owns. We found that the Bicycle Plan for 2030 does call for an in-roadway, separated bike lane on NW Front Avenue [the blue-and-white striped line in the map above]. Since the company was able to design and build it to our specifications, we were more than happy to accept this new addition to the city’s bike network.”
Siltronic is a massive, German company that makes “wafers made of hyperpure silicon, the basis for modern micro- and nanotechnology.” They employ 4,300 people and have offices around the globe. Their Portland headquarters sits on the banks of the Willamette River, adjacent the Burlington-Northern Railroad Bridge, and just north of these nice new bike lanes.
This isn’t the first time PBOT has happily accepted private help to fund and build bike infrastructure. Apparel giant Adidas funded and built the bike lanes on N Greeley Avenue in north Portland, and a developer paid for a Biketown station back in 2018.
It’s also not the first time Siltronic sprung for bike-related infrastructure near their property. The last time I was at this location on NW Front I went out to inspect a beautiful piece of the Willamette River Greenway path that runs right outside their offices (see map). It’s private property, but I’ve since confirmed that they paid for and built the paths with their own contractors.
It’s no surprise that PBOT wants all the help they can get to build out our cycling network. In fact, when he got back to me this week, Rivera included a pitch for other companies to step up. “We welcome offers from landowners who want to bring their street frontages up to modern standards that will help meet the city and the community’s goals for access to biking and walking. Check the map and give us a call!,” he wrote.
The “map” Rivera refers to is the City of Portland Recommended Bicycle Network map that was adopted with the Bicycle Plan for 2030 in 2010.
Any other takers out there?
Interesting that the bike plan (from 2010) still refused to acknowledge the Burlington Northern – Santa Fe merger from 1995 (railroad bridge still labeled as BN RR, rather than BNSF). I’m with the bike plan on this, we should aspire to break up the giant railroad corporations choking our country!
Wow. A good news story about a company being a good corporate citizen and the first comment is a call for breaking up a “giant railroad corporation.” Sure, break up railroads and switch all that freight to trucks. That will certainly be an improvement. /s/
Breaking up the railroads would likely lead to more competition and lower shipping rates, encouraging more freight rail traffic. Because the US is essentially split into two geographic duopolies (UP and BNSF in the west, NS and CSX in the east), most customers only have one carrier to pick from, and are subject to the whims of that carrier. There are some efficiencies gained by consolidating the railroads like we have, but we don’t really have any evidence that those efficiencies have resulted in lower rates for customers.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/09/opinion/business-economics/freight-train-mismanagement.html
BNSF is part of an even larger conglomerate called Bershire-Hathaway along with Heinz ketchup among others. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berkshire_Hathaway
I ride between Naito and the Kittridge overpass quite frequently. That sections has bike lanes that just end end. This is a useful connection to get from Central Portland to Forest Park. I continue on the shoulder of Hwy 30 to Saltzman, but PP&R is supposedly building a new vForest Park Visitor Center right at the intersction of Hwy 30/St Helens/Kittridge, so extending the bikes to this would be logical extension.
If I understand the story, these lanes are quite bit farther north. I have a few questions: 1) Do these new bike lanes connect to anything farther south? 2)Is PBOT considering connecting to them? 3) The PBOT map included in the article implies the new bike lanes connect to a “purple” trail that continues under teh St John Bridge and beyond- where Can I find out more about this? Is there a connection to/across 30 north of the St Johns Bridge?
The Forest Park Visitor Center project has been reduced to being just a car park.
That new car parking lot for the Forest Park visitor center is still a waste of tax dollars. High cost of free or cheap car parking.
That’s the kind of corporate activism I can get behind.
I applaud this too, but I dislike the way in the US the government does NOT take care of its citizen’s needs, leaving corporations, non-profits and ordinary citizens to step in. I like how in northern Europe people and corporations (with the exception of Ireland) gets taxed a lot. and lead a simple life knowing that their infrastructure and health needs are being taken care of.
Why wait for corporations to be charitable? The city can force some retirees to build a sidewalk in their neighborhood but can’t mandate that ALL corporations build bike lane for their employees to get to work?
I’m sure that hindering the camping on this stretch was a big part of the decision (just looking at the Google Maps satellite view, I can see dozens of RV/trailers in this short stretch). This is a welcome addition either way, though. Now if we can just get the path built all the way to the St. John’s Bridge…
Siltronic, vielen Dank, dass Sie Portland ein bisschen fahrradfreundlicher gemacht haben! – Portland area cyclists.
I love that area, it’s one of my favorite parts of town. I considered applying for a job at the dump just to spend more time there.