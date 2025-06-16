It’s bike t-shirt and sticker night at Bike Happy Hour this week!

It’s sticker night! (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hope you can join us at Bike Happy Hour this week. On Wednesday from 3-6 pm we’ll gather in the Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza for food, drinks, and conversations. As per usual, we’ll do free snacks around 4:00 and if you’d like to speak at open mic, just show up and step up around 5:30.

This week we’ll share stickers and bike t-shirts! Wear your fave bike-related tee and tell us a story about it. We’ll have a free pile table if you’ve got extras you want to recycle. I’ll bring a bunch of stickers to share and show, and I encourage everyone else to do the same. I just got some new stickers printed that I’m happy to share (especially if you make a contribution to BikePortland!) and I’ve got special “BikePortland Subscriber” stickers to give out as well. Stickers and t-shirts are the cultural currency of our community. They make our bikes and lives more colorful and interesting and they are a great way to spread propaganda and the joy of cycling.

I also noticed that the Cat Ride leaves from nearby Colonel Summers Park at 6:30 pm, so Bike Happy Hour would be a perfect spot to meet friends and pre-party!

But wait, there’s more! I’ve got new BikePortland hats! They’re slate grey with the logo embroidered in the front and “Community News Since 2005” across the back.

After missing last week, I’m excited to see everyone. This Wednesday is also two days before my second knee replacement surgery, so I’ll be counting on see you to lift my spirits and get me through another rehab.

By the way, if you work in City Hall and want to sit down for an informal, live chat during Bike Happy Hour, just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com and we’ll make it happen. I’d love to talk with local electeds and city staff. Let’s open up our conversations to the community and expand our perspectives by listening to each and learning from one another.