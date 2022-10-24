Guest Article: Let’s teach high schoolers how to take transit

Story by 16-year-old Grant High School student Adah Crandall.
Last fall I had the opportunity to participate in PBOT’s Traffic and Transportation Class. I was at least a decade younger than everyone else there, but as a youth climate organizer, it was a dynamic I’m all too familiar with.
As a final project for the class, each student presented a proposal to solve a transportation issue in our community. The ideas ranged from cleaning up leaves in bike lanes to creating safer intersections, to improving local walkability.
My proposal was to create a series of workshops or a school curriculum to help incoming high school students get oriented with Portland’s transit system, and teach them how to better utilize the resource of free transit passes provided by Portland Public Schools.
When I surveyed my peers last fall, a striking number of them said that they either didn’t know how to or didn’t feel safe using the bus or MAX. The safety piece was disproportionately true for female, transgender, and BIPOC students.
In order to build an equitable, multimodal transportation system, it is crucial we educate the next generation so they understand cars are not — and should not be — the only mobility option. We have driver’s ed, but we don’t have transit rider’s ed?
As a high school student, I’ve spent the last few months watching many of my classmates get their driver’s licenses. That little plastic card is a coveted ticket to independence, one that students crave and the media glorifies.
As a climate and transportation justice activist, I’m faced with a moral dilemma: getting my license feels like giving into the status quo; but I am also acutely aware of the fact that the climate crisis is not the fault of individuals like me, but of systemic failures to reduce emissions at a global scale. (And I’d be lying if I said I didn’t envy my classmates’ ability to easily go on day trips to the woods or the coast, or get to school without it taking 40 minutes and two different buses!)
My proposal for transit workshops is inspired by the fond memories I have of participating in Safe Routes to School programming when I was in elementary school. In fourth grade, my classmates and I took part in a multi-week bike safety program where we were taught how to be safe cyclists and encouraged to use biking as a primary mode of transportation.
Students who biked to school on certain days would receive prizes, and the class that did the most walking/biking/rolling to school by the end of May got an ice cream party. Of course, I was most definitely thinking about ice cream and not about emissions reduction, but the impact was still the same.
To me, this program is representative of the start of what valuable transportation education could look like for our students. But it’s only the beginning. I recognize now the inequities within the program — I, a privileged, white student, had access to a bike and lived in a neighborhood with safe crosswalks and sidewalks, while the same was not true for many of my peers. In turn, I was rewarded for walking and biking to school, and students who couldn’t were not.
I now attend Grant High School in northeast Portland, where the majority of the student body is white and affluent. Many of my peers have their own cars, and some have never taken the bus in their lives. This is part of the problem.
At my school, and in our society, taking the bus often comes with negative connotations. Car culture is a symptom of classism and white supremacy that is directly fueling the climate crisis by stigmatizing “alternative” modes of transportation and equating car ownership with social status.
This doesn’t have to be the reality. What if instead of teaching students to associate taking the bus with poverty and inferiority, we started teaching them to view it as a powerful way to interact in community and reduce carbon emissions?
In my mind, I can imagine a world of transportation and climate justice. As a young person, I consider this to be my superpower.
Less worn down by the status quo of what is considered “politically possible,” I see a future where the bus comes every five minutes, where cities are built for people and not for cars, and where each and every one of us has access to the fundamental right of mobility. These things are not radical, they are necessary if we want to maintain a habitable planet.
Achieving this world starts with robust transportation education for our students. I have sent dozens of emails about this project, collected more business cards than I can count, and spent much of the little free time I have on Zoom meetings with various PBOT, Trimet, and ODOT employees. The sentiment is there — most everyone agrees that transit workshops for students are a good idea.
The execution, however, is where it falls short, perhaps because the vast majority of our government’s transportation energy goes to fueling the status quo instead of breaking through it.
So here’s the rub: I’m too busy organizing climate strikes and trying to prevent ODOT from expanding a freeway into my middle school to make this project happen. I am an exhausted, 16-year-old organizer on whose shoulders this work should not fall, which is why I am asking for your help.
Building a better world is going to take all of us, and we each have a different role to play. An organizer I look up to once told me that the climate movement is not a marathon nor a sprint—it’s a relay race, and that every once in a while we must pass on the baton. For this project, I feel I have done my part. Now, I am putting it out into the world in hopes that someone will take the next step to make transit education a reality.
If you’re interested in learning more about this, or even taking the baton, contact me via adahrae32@gmail.com.
— Adah Crandall
Well written, and a great idea!
This is a cool idea!
because it’s pretty hard to kill someone by you taking transit
Hello Adah, how exciting to see you writing a piece for BP!
I took the PBOT/PSU transportation class also, many people involved with transportation in Portland have. I don’t think we have a secret handshake or anything, but project discussion is a wonderful icebreaker at receptions. People really bond over having been in that class.
And hats off on your project. But I gotta say, I was surprised by it. Aren’t high school students already big transit riders? They are at Lincoln, or at least they were a decade ago. There’s little free parking downtown, so students got to school by bus and MAX—or on foot, bike too. But I don’t know the numbers …
Here’s an idea, why not put good old peer pressure and competition between high schools to work? Track the mode-share split at each high school for three different groups: teachers, staff and students. And put the pie charts up top on the school web page. (Shame can be a powerful motivator.)
Then compare between schools. I mean, the football teams compete, probably even makes the newspapers sometimes. How about a little friendly competition between schools for a good cause.
Get PPS involved, maybe they can keep track of the mode-split of employees in their building. OHSU is a wonderful model for this, with admirable stats.
Thank you for all your work, Adah.
Thank you for a well-written article, Ada. I agree with many of your perspectives and I appreciate the hard work that I know you’ve been doing. I really like your idea of a Transit Rider Ed course.
I going to share a personal anecdote in case it helps spark some more thoughts on how you can urge your peers to consider using public transit. You likely have similar anecdotes. I’ll frame my short story using the background I included in this 10-year old BP post.
https://bikeportland.org/2012/05/16/new-and-improved-animation-of-portlands-bike-network-and-my-thoughts-71747#comment-2911734
Shortly after I moved to Portland in 1980 and started working on my late-night (graveyard shift) downtown, I had a wonderful “Welcome to Portland” experience on a TriMet bus. One night in December, when I was on the bus heading to work, someone started singing a Christmas carol. In a matter of minutes, others joined in. Soon we were all singing, and I couldn’t (still can’t) carry a tune. It was a flash mob event before flash mobs were a thing, I think. Anyway, it was a positive experience that stayed with me for life, and it definitely shaped how I came to see public transit and those who use public transit.
If your peers who have never ridden public transit had a similar positive experience, perhaps they would come to regard public transit differently. And if your peers are uneasy about riding, perhaps a bus buddy (PBOT Youth Transportation Ambassador?) could accompany them on their first ride.
P.S. It was good to meet you in person when we were working as volunteers at the PBOT tables at the Blumenauer Bridge opening celebration.
Adah, Thank you for all your work on this project, and your thoughtful editorial. I’d like to add some additional thoughts.
I too have taken the Traffic and Transportation class and I’m so glad to read that a high school student joined and contributed to the growing cadre of graduates; that’s one way we can move towards a transportation system that’s safer, more sustainable, and more equitable.
I’m also a former public school teacher, trained Safe Routes to School instructor, and former district Bike and Walk to School Coordinator (Gresham-Barlow).I now work part time as a mechanic at Go By Bike, and part time as a substitute teacher in Portland Public Schools. I’ve worked in nearly every high school and middle school in Portland, and my own children have attended McDaniel (formerly Madison) HS. I’ve seen firsthand the inequity of bike infrastructure in PPS schools and the way it affects the choices students and families have to make regarding school transportation. For example, When I was recently working at Grant, I noticed the wealth of bike parking available to students (I bike to all my sub jobs). I would estimate there were easily 300 bikes parked on campus that day – every bike rack looked full. That same week, on an equally sunny and dry day, I worked at Jefferson HS, where I had to carry my bike up a flight of stairs and lock it to a railing because there are no bike racks at Jefferson. Mine was the only bike I saw on campus that day. It would be easy to surmise that demographics play a part – as you note, Grant’s student body is mostly affluent and white. Jefferson’s is not. My guess is that many of the students at Grant who ride have parents who also ride and help make sure their children are set up. However I’ve also taught at Roosevelt, which shares a similar demographic with Jefferson, and lots of students bike to Roosevelt; the obvious difference with Jefferson is that Roosevelt’s recent remodel included some pretty awesome bike infrastructure, including covered bike parking. That stuff matters; to put it simply, If You Build It, They Will Ride. Anyway, I like your idea of a transit class (for 9th graders maybe?) But what if it was a more comprehensive Transportation class that included Driver’s Ed (Oregon Driver’s Manual), Bike and Pedestrian safety (Maybe with a bike fleet like the Jump Start program used to have?) and transit education.
Also, a high school class that taught students how to use transit has the potential for some pretty awesome field trips 😉