The contentious ‘Hawthorne Pave and Paint’ project is complete

Posted by on November 30th, 2021 at 12:53 pm

New median island and crossing on SE Hawthorne at 23rd.
(Photo: City of Portland)

After months of sometimes contentious back and forth between activists and PBOT officials, the Hawthorne Blvd ‘Pave and Paint’ project has been completed.

The project, which targeted Southeast Hawthorne from 23rd to 50th avenues, focused on pedestrian safety and changed the four-lane cross-section to three (slightly wider) lanes (one in each direction, with a center turn lane). The construction also installed and upgraded curb ramps to assist people who use wheelchairs, mobility devices and strollers. TriMet’s Line 14 will also move faster thanks to signal timing and lane striping changes.

In total, PBOT crews repaved 28 blocks, upgraded 163 curb ramps to ADA standards, improved 10 crossings with crosswalks and/or median islands, installed 14 new streetlights, retimed 10 traffic signals, and upgraded the signal at SE César E. Chávez Boulevard.

But people who rely on different sets of wheels, including folks who hop on one of the many Biketown stations along the street, won’t reap the same benefits. For some bicycle riders, who called upon the city to construct a bike lane on this stretch of Hawthorne, this project was a major disappointment. As BikePortland reported back in February, when the details of the project were announced, activists from the group Healthier Hawthorne struck back against the plan immediately.

PBOT left the door open to bike lanes, but didn’t feel like dedicated access for bicycle riders on one of Portland’s most important main streets was worth the risks that often accompany a bold step toward a new vision. They’ve pointed to existing greenways in the Hawthorne neighborhood as a sufficient substitute for a bike lane on this stretch of Hawthorne. While Healthier Hawthorne founder Zach Katz gives credit to the greenway system, he argues that bikers have to travel too far out of the way — north of Hawthorne several blocks to Salmon Street or south several blocks to Lincoln — to benefit from them.

He also states that, since you can’t see the businesses on Hawthorne from the neighborhood greenways, making bicycle users travel on this route would hurt local businesses. Some business owners have stated their interest in a protected bike lane on this stretch of Hawthorne, which is home to dozens of popular small businesses like thrift stores, boutiques, cafes and a popular outpost of Powell’s bookstore.

Nevertheless, the project went ahead without bike lanes, and this stretch of Hawthorne Blvd is now construction-free and open for business with some important upgrades. Have you used the street since the changes were installed? What do you think so far?

Stay tuned for more photos and my impressions of the completed project.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I will continue to avoid shopping on Hawthorne. I basically avoid that area because of how bad the bike infrastructure is there.

8 hours ago
Concordia Cyclist
Guest
Concordia Cyclist

Right there with you – Hawthorne is unfriendly to both bikes, pedestrians and customers due to the noise, lack of people space and street-level air pollution. Better neighborhood business experiences throughout Portland means I have zero reason to spend my money there.

5 hours ago
Paul
Guest
Paul

I live in the area and I think biking around here is great. I supported the Hawthorne bike lanes idea, but really, all the non-arterial streets in the area make great bike routes. The greenways are nice but hardly even necessary. Just bike on any street (except Hawthorne, Chavez, and maybe 20th and 30th). The predominantly narrow residential streets make for very little car traffic, usually moving extremely slowly. It’s kind of a biker’s paradise.

1 minute ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The crosswalks on “lower Hawthorne” that the surrounding neighborhood associations fought for so long to get are installed and are a FANTASTIC improvement over the situation before. I crossed at one yesterday, and it felt so much safer than the old configuration. Originally I was hoping for flashing beacons, but they really don’t seem necessary.

I haven’t yet tried riding further up yet; the 4-lane configuration let me take the lane and vehicles could pass so it felt ok. I hope things are still chill with the new configuration.

7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

In my experience, crossing Hawthorne at 25th no longer feels stressful or dangerous and drivers are far more considerate all along Hawthorne. (I noticed the same phenomenon when Division’s 4 lanes* were shrunk to 2 lanes.) In contrast to the claims of “Healthier Hawthorne” supporters, traffic speeds have plummeted during periods of congestion and, anecdotally, have decreased during other periods. My primary concern about this road diet is that line 14 will experience delays due to the dramatic increase in congestion during peak hours. It’s maddening that PBOT favored private SUV/truck/(sedan) parking over installation of dedicated bus lanes on one of Portland’s most important transit routes.

*two of the lanes were temporary lanes but they were filled with speeding cars during periods of high use.

7 hours ago
rick
Guest
rick

How many car parking spots were removed? Is it one partial victory? There’s a high cost for free and maybe very cheap car parking.

Watts
Guest
Watts

So what, exactly, is the cost of free parking? Could you give me an estimate of how much you think the city will spend over the next year, or decade, if you prefer, for the parking on Hawthorne, compared to the cost of doing something different with the space?

My bet is that free parking is in fact the cheapest option, by far.

(And, to answer your question, most parking was preserved.)

cmh89
Guest
cmh89

So what, exactly, is the cost of free parking?

Well, we lose huge amounts of space to the storage of empty cars. Space that could be used for trees or other greenery, expanded sidewalks, bike lanes, or rented out to businesses that create jobs.

The “free” storage of empty vehicles probably provides the least amount of utility out of all our options. Even charging for parking is better than providing “free” (i.e. subsidized) parking.

eawriste
Guest
eawriste

PBOT’s MO is a sort of plans-with-no-teeth, scattered incrementalism. There is no intention for building a network of protected bike lanes. There is no real effort to build the 2030 bike plan (“What is that?”). And there is just enough support for putting sharrows on residential streets from people who bike and the general public to make practical, direct, and safe infrastructure seem like a radical idea. The best hope for building a safe network is through an organized, and well-funded group (such as TA in NYC), which I hope Bikeloud may some day become.

ivan
Guest
ivan

Apart from whether or not Hawthorne has PBLs, I still find it bizarre that they didn’t continue this project on down to 12th Avenue, since the stretch from 12th to 20th is particularly ludicrous and dangerous to have as two lanes in each direction, and they had a parallel project going from 12th to Grand.

(I also don’t get why this project went to 23rd instead of to 20th, but maybe it’s something about the curve at the light.)

Does anyone know if PBOT has decided whether/when to complete this safety gap?

Anyway, as several folks have said, it’s a lot better than it was but so much less better than it could have been.

maxD
Guest
maxD

agreed, it is insane not to connect the projects between 12th and 23rd!

Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Just about $13K raised on gofundme for the lawsuit that was supposed to compel bike lanes. What happens to that money?

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

We’re working on a story about that Sigma. Stay tuned.

dirk
Guest
dirk

didn’t zach katz skip town with everyones money?

Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

I did move, but I still have the money in safekeeping and it will be used for its intended purpose (or refunded). Update forthcoming!

nic.cota
Guest
nic.cota

We really missed the chance to fundamentally change an inner Portland commercial corridor with direct access for bike users.

Albeit the crossings do feel MUCH safer. But that being said, they would have felt safer with parking-protected bike lanes, too…

It took the world to bend PBOT into considering it, and then when they seceded, they managed to pick what was going to happen from the get-go and justified it with a very misleading survey.

I see why Zach left.

Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

The Grid. The most important enabler of mass cycling, but a cycling concept which is often misunderstood: http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2015/05/the-grid-most-important-enabler-of-mass.html

hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I live a block from Hawthorne so I interface with the streetscape regularly.

Is it better? Yes. But is that what we’re going for? Why not choose to make this area excellent?

Sadly, Hawthorne remains a car sewer. The car fumes literally stink up the place and the noise pollution can be quite revolting. The parked cars add to the hostile environment. The sidewalks are cramped and clearly do not serve the relatively large number of people walking (especially at holiday time). The few intersections that now have crosswalks with a pedestrian island feel safer. Yet, this is a very small number of intersections. If PBOT is interested in providing safe crossings then EVERY intersection should have crosswalks and pedestrian islands on BOTH sides of the intersection (ie, east and west).

We can have a people-centered Hawthorne if our leaders chose human-scale design over cars.

Do PBOT staff ever go to intersections and observe for a few minutes (hours?). It doesn’t take very long before one starts to see a person trying to cross have to meekly wait for a parade of drivers before one decides to stop or until there’s a gap; it doesn’t take long to witness someone trying to bike on Hawthorne (how dare they?) get hunted from behind by a driver that just can’t wait to get to the next red light; it doesn’t take long to witness the all-so-important center turn-lane get abused by drivers trying to pass a bus or even another driver who may actually have some sense of humanity.

Let’s get rid of the center turn lane; it’s not needed most of the the time anyway.
Let’s get rid of ANY turning off Hawthorne except at arterials like Cesar Chavez.
Let’s narrow the travel lanes to reduce the possibility of speeding.
Let’s give people walking some freakin’ breathing room.

We can make Hawthorne a more hospitable place for people, but that means there will have to be fewer cars; it will mean lower speeds.

When will we have people streets?

Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)
Member
Kiel Johnson (Go By Bike)

This street design would have been such an improvement if we were living in the 1990s. Sadly, it isn’t going to get us much closer on our ccurrent climate or mode goals. I think the failure of PBOT to get behind a bold vision was also a failure of Portland advocacy groups to not pressure PBOT, instead leaving all the heavy lifting and blame to Zach (who in my opinion did an amazing job getting a lot of people on board). This is the same thing that happened on 7th, and 28th… Our advocacy groups talk a lot about a sustainable transportation system on a broad level but there are not any resources being spent on the ground to win these small but very important battles.

Rod B.
Guest
Rod B.

It can be hard, from an equity perspective, to push for more transformative change along inner neighborhood corridors like Hawthorne when East Portland east of 82nd has such huge infrastructure shortcomings. Or, is that just an excuse for not doing the big moves needed to move us away from auto dependency and address climate change in a meaningful way?

Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

It’s an excuse.

This argument that it’s “inequitable” to push for bike lanes on inner corridors like Hawthorne, Belmont, etc. is predicated on the assumption that East Portlanders essentially only move around their own neighborhood, and have little-to-no need or desire to leave East Portland —i.e. commuting to their job on Hawthorne, shopping downtown, meeting friends by the water, etc.

Of course, the opposite is true: Many East Portlanders work and play downtown, commuting via these inner corridors (or would if it were safe), and would benefit greatly from protected infrastructure on these streets. It’s all one city and it’s all connected.

Ironically, the people who espouse this erroneous argument—despite probably having good intentions (“let’s help their community before helping ourselves”)—are perpetuating the class divide between inner and East Portland by, in practice, “keeping out” East Portlanders by depriving them of infrastructure that would connect the city and share inner-Portland opportunity with those in outer areas.

