Monday Roundup: Morocco’s new bike route, unsafe e-bikes, Trump’s land sale, and more

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4

Hope everyone had a nice weekend. I got through three graduation events and family in town, so this week should be a bit more chill for me. I’m really looking forward to Bike Happy Hour Wednesday where we’ll have our sort of annual sticker swap.

And with that, here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…

Boosting U.S. bike industry: A bill introduced in Congress with bipartisan sponsors would eliminate tariffs on components used to assemble complete bikes in the U.S. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Land sell-off: In their latest attempt to screw up our country just to own the libs and make a quick buck, the Trump Administration is prepping to sell millions of acres of public lands, including over six million acres in Oregon. So much for “This land is our land.” (The Wilderness Society)

No fare, no healthier air: As you debate about fare-free transit, make sure to understand that it only has a positive emissions impact if it results in drivers switching to transit — and many examples show that doesn’t typically happen. (Bloomberg)

‘Fake’ e-bikes: A report by a UK parliamentary workgroup recommends taking aggressive action against what they call “fake e-bikes,” warning that their unsafe batteries, impacts on gig workers, and regulatory confusion is a threat to public safety and to legitimate e-bikes. (All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking)

Destroying a good thing: New York City continues to try and ruin all their progress as a cycling city by allowing their police officers to seek out cyclists with a heavy hand. (Streetsblog NYC)

Bikes save the day: A transit strike in Montreal led to a massive upswing in cycling trips as folks flocked to shared bikes and shattered daily ridership records when they couldn’t get on the bus or train. (CBC)

The Caravan Route: A new, 520-mile route in Morocco that follows the path of ancient trading caravans (hence the name) looks to be a perfect adventure to add to your bucket list. (BBC)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jake9
Jake9
3 hours ago

In regards to the abomination of a public land throw away with no regard to the land’s history, it’s future or who the buyer is I extend a middle finger in the direction of Washington DC. What a national disgrace! Thanks to JM for putting the info out!!

2
Reply
Watts
Watts
3 hours ago

From “No fare, no healthier air”:

Transit trips are far less polluting than driving; a study last year from the National Academies of Sciences found that a person riding transit instead of driving saves the equivalent of 9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Utterly astounding, if true. Which it isn’t.

3
Reply
Paul H
Paul H
2 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

I did some quick control-f-ing in the source document. Here what I found:

Public transportation in the United States saved 63 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MMT CO2e) emissions in 2018—the equivalent of taking 16 coal power plants offline for a year

So that’s for the entire US. Combining that with Bloomberg’s (mis)interpretation/assertion implies that only 7 people rode transit 2018.

That 63 MMT CO₂e is put into better context here (page 15):

Transportation Efficiency GHG Savings: The GHG emissions saved by passengers riding transit rather than using personal vehicles: 9 MMT CO2e saved in 2018. Transit passenger surveys show 33% of transit passenger miles would otherwise be replaced by personal vehicle miles (APTA 2020).

Land Use Efficiency GHG Savings: The GHG emissions saved by the broader impact of transit on VMT in the community: 66 MMT CO2e saved in 2018. Even residents who do not ride transit themselves save GHGs because transit creates land use efficiencies, such as through shorter driving trips, fewer driving trips, and more trips on foot or by bicycle.

Net impact: 12 MMT CO2e emitted − 75 MMT CO2e reduced = 63 MMT CO2e.

0
Reply
Al Dimond
Al Dimond
1 hour ago

Honestly I don’t think NYC is wrong to enforce traffic laws for people on bikes … as long as they do it for cars, too. A lot of hand-wringing about dangerous cyclists is over-the-top, but there genuinely are lots of sidewalks there where e-bikers doing delivery pickups will just bowl straight through a crowd of people going pretty fast on very heavy bikes. I spend lots of time in places where pedestrians and cyclists mix, by a variety of modes, doing a variety of activities, and I mostly think they work fine, even when the occasional jerk acts like a jerk — I mostly think there’s no reason to slap down overly restrictive rules or speed limits. I’ll take an overcrowded ped/bike space over “smoothly running” roads a lot of the time. But I’ve been to NYC and I agree there are some real problems there. A few well-publicized tickets sounds to me like a good thing — make an example of a few people and people will get in line. Ticketing a blond-haired professional-class “Brooklyn Mom” who’s so entitled she’ll complain to the media about getting caught breaking traffic rules is a low-key brilliant strategy by the NYPD to get free coverage. She sounds like every driver that thinks they need to speed, double-park, park in bike lanes, blow red lights, generally act like psychos, “just to do my job”.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

New luxury car tax would fund off-highway paths statewide

It’s bike t-shirt and sticker night at Bike Happy Hour this week!

Monday Roundup: Morocco’s new bike route, unsafe e-bikes, Trump’s land sale, and more

Trucking advocates face headwinds in push for mandatory 12-foot lanes

From the Archives

Oregon’s rogue freight advisory committee might have finally overstepped