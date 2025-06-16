Monday Roundup: Morocco’s new bike route, unsafe e-bikes, Trump’s land sale, and more

Hope everyone had a nice weekend. I got through three graduation events and family in town, so this week should be a bit more chill for me. I’m really looking forward to Bike Happy Hour Wednesday where we’ll have our sort of annual sticker swap.

And with that, here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…

Boosting U.S. bike industry: A bill introduced in Congress with bipartisan sponsors would eliminate tariffs on components used to assemble complete bikes in the U.S. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Land sell-off: In their latest attempt to screw up our country just to own the libs and make a quick buck, the Trump Administration is prepping to sell millions of acres of public lands, including over six million acres in Oregon. So much for “This land is our land.” (The Wilderness Society)

No fare, no healthier air: As you debate about fare-free transit, make sure to understand that it only has a positive emissions impact if it results in drivers switching to transit — and many examples show that doesn’t typically happen. (Bloomberg)

‘Fake’ e-bikes: A report by a UK parliamentary workgroup recommends taking aggressive action against what they call “fake e-bikes,” warning that their unsafe batteries, impacts on gig workers, and regulatory confusion is a threat to public safety and to legitimate e-bikes. (All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking)

Destroying a good thing: New York City continues to try and ruin all their progress as a cycling city by allowing their police officers to seek out cyclists with a heavy hand. (Streetsblog NYC)

Bikes save the day: A transit strike in Montreal led to a massive upswing in cycling trips as folks flocked to shared bikes and shattered daily ridership records when they couldn’t get on the bus or train. (CBC)

The Caravan Route: A new, 520-mile route in Morocco that follows the path of ancient trading caravans (hence the name) looks to be a perfect adventure to add to your bucket list. (BBC)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.