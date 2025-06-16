Monday Roundup: Morocco’s new bike route, unsafe e-bikes, Trump’s land sale, and more

Hope everyone had a nice weekend. I got through three graduation events and family in town, so this week should be a bit more chill for me. I’m really looking forward to Bike Happy Hour Wednesday where we’ll have our sort of annual sticker swap.
And with that, here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…
Boosting U.S. bike industry: A bill introduced in Congress with bipartisan sponsors would eliminate tariffs on components used to assemble complete bikes in the U.S. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)
Land sell-off: In their latest attempt to screw up our country just to own the libs and make a quick buck, the Trump Administration is prepping to sell millions of acres of public lands, including over six million acres in Oregon. So much for “This land is our land.” (The Wilderness Society)
No fare, no healthier air: As you debate about fare-free transit, make sure to understand that it only has a positive emissions impact if it results in drivers switching to transit — and many examples show that doesn’t typically happen. (Bloomberg)
‘Fake’ e-bikes: A report by a UK parliamentary workgroup recommends taking aggressive action against what they call “fake e-bikes,” warning that their unsafe batteries, impacts on gig workers, and regulatory confusion is a threat to public safety and to legitimate e-bikes. (All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking)
Destroying a good thing: New York City continues to try and ruin all their progress as a cycling city by allowing their police officers to seek out cyclists with a heavy hand. (Streetsblog NYC)
Bikes save the day: A transit strike in Montreal led to a massive upswing in cycling trips as folks flocked to shared bikes and shattered daily ridership records when they couldn’t get on the bus or train. (CBC)
The Caravan Route: A new, 520-mile route in Morocco that follows the path of ancient trading caravans (hence the name) looks to be a perfect adventure to add to your bucket list. (BBC)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
In regards to the abomination of a public land throw away with no regard to the land’s history, it’s future or who the buyer is I extend a middle finger in the direction of Washington DC. What a national disgrace! Thanks to JM for putting the info out!!
From “No fare, no healthier air”:
Utterly astounding, if true. Which it isn’t.
I did some quick control-f-ing in the source document. Here what I found:
So that’s for the entire US. Combining that with Bloomberg’s (mis)interpretation/assertion implies that only 7 people rode transit 2018.
That 63 MMT CO₂e is put into better context here (page 15):
Honestly I don’t think NYC is wrong to enforce traffic laws for people on bikes … as long as they do it for cars, too. A lot of hand-wringing about dangerous cyclists is over-the-top, but there genuinely are lots of sidewalks there where e-bikers doing delivery pickups will just bowl straight through a crowd of people going pretty fast on very heavy bikes. I spend lots of time in places where pedestrians and cyclists mix, by a variety of modes, doing a variety of activities, and I mostly think they work fine, even when the occasional jerk acts like a jerk — I mostly think there’s no reason to slap down overly restrictive rules or speed limits. I’ll take an overcrowded ped/bike space over “smoothly running” roads a lot of the time. But I’ve been to NYC and I agree there are some real problems there. A few well-publicized tickets sounds to me like a good thing — make an example of a few people and people will get in line. Ticketing a blond-haired professional-class “Brooklyn Mom” who’s so entitled she’ll complain to the media about getting caught breaking traffic rules is a low-key brilliant strategy by the NYPD to get free coverage. She sounds like every driver that thinks they need to speed, double-park, park in bike lanes, blow red lights, generally act like psychos, “just to do my job”.