‘Hands Off’ march video and perspective of a volunteer corker

If you saw my photo gallery from Saturday’s “Hands Off” rally and protest and you want a different perspective on the event, check out this video. It’s short and features scenes of the crowd and the march, and is mostly accompanied by audio and video from the speech by Portland City Councilor Angelita Morillo.

*And I need to remind everyone that being featured in a photo or video on BikePortland doesn’t not equal an endorsement. For some reason, a lot of people assume everything I share is politically-motivated or reflective of my personal beliefs and biases — but that is not necessarily the case! I am here to document what I see and pass it along to the community. Obviously everything is biased on some way because I am a human, but it’s exhausting and unfair that some folks are so eager to jump on everything I post as being a sign that I believe x, y, or z.*

As for the event itself, it was really chill. The crowd I saw was peaceful and seemed very excited to finally be able to express their views about what’s going on in our country. There was a huge turnout of bicycle corkers to help protect participants on the road. I didn’t see any sketchy interactions. In fact, at one point I stood next to a few Portland Police Bureau bike cops on the Morrison Bridge for several minutes. In the short time I was there, probably a dozen marchers walked over to the cops and said “Thank you!”. I think that speaks very broadly to what type of event this was and what type of folks were there.

I don’t know if organizers received a permit or not, but it felt well-organized and orderly from what I saw.

Rob Galanakis was one of the volunteer corkers, and he wrote an email to Portland City Council members sharing his view of the event. That email is below: