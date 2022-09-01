Weekend Event Guide: Biketown, Het Meer, a walk, and more

Get out and ride this weekend! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What an amazing Bike Summer we just had! While Pedalpalooza is technically over, the rides and events will continue forever. Because that’s just how we roll. Don’t miss our selections for the next three days below…

As you make plans, consider grabbing a Gorge Pass. It’s just $40 for unlimited rides for you and your bike on any of the Columbia River Gorge transit shuttles. Find bike routes and custom itineraries at GorgePass.com/bikes.

Friday, September 2nd

Biketown for All Ride – 6:00 pm at Moda Center (NE)

Come and get signed up for Portland’s reduced-fare bike share program and/or learn more about how it’s helping more people get rolling. More info here.

Cyclocross Playground – 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Rose City Park (NE)

A beginner-friendly ‘cross clinic led by the wonderful Mielle Blomberg. Come for the skills and learning, stay for the cold drinks and chance to win free entry at an upcoming race. More info here.

Saturday, September 3rd

Multnomah Falls Ride – 8:00 am at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

Led by an experienced rider from Portland Bicycling Club, this jaunt into the Gorge will take you onto the Historic Highway, where car users need a permit but ride riders don’t! More info here.

Word is Bond Community Walk – 10:00 am at Japanese American Historical Plaza (NW)

A 5K walk to illuminate stories of Black Portlanders, led by Black Portlanders. Get educated and get healthy at the same time. More info here.

Sunday, September 4th

Het Meer Cyclocross Race – All day at Vancouver Lake Park (WA)

Cross is here! Kick off the first local race with a bang by rolling over the river to Vancouver Lake to watch and/or race this classic course that features the legendary Sand Pit of Doom. More info here.

Rocky Point Trails Ride – 4:30 pm at Rocky Point Trails Area (NW)

NW Trail Alliance and River City Bicycles are teaming up to lead you on a two-hour shred of the super-fun and always-improving Rocky Point Trails out in Scappoose. More info here.

Have fun out there this weekend! And remember to check out the Gorge Pass and thank them for supporting our work.