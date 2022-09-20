PBOT bans eastbound drivers at tricky 57th and Sandy intersection

This week the City of Portland made a change to a complex, 5-way intersection by prohibiting drivers from going eastbound on NE Alameda at 56th.
As we reported in April 2021, the move comes as part of a larger effort to speed up bus service on TriMet lines 12 and 71. By removing the traffic signal phase from the Alameda leg of the intersection, the Portland Bureau of Transportation can now give more “green time” to NE Sandy and 57th.
“Right now 57th gets a [signal] phase, Sandy gets a phase, the west leg of Alameda gets a vehicle and bike phase, and the east leg of Alameda gets a bike-only phase. So that’s a lot of phases,” was how PBOT Planner Zef Wagner explained the change at a presentation to the Bicycle Advisory Committee last year.
While this is being done under the umbrella of the Rose Lane Project as a way to improve bus service, the change also has an impact on bicycle traffic. NE Alameda is a popular greenway route and fewer cars at this intersection will make it less stressful. I use this route a lot and the signal phases never seem to accomodate me very well. Now that PBOT doesn’t need a signal phase for drivers on Alameda, they can program it exclusively for bike users, which should make things work better.
An added bonus is that the change will result in fewer drivers using Alameda as a cut-through route. PBOT noted in a statement Friday afternoon that the Alameda Neighborhood Greenway, “currently has too much cut-through traffic for a safe route to school.”
PBOT has used temporary materials on this project and they will study changes in traffic volume. In six months, they’ll analyze the data and consider other strategies to mitigate traffic issues if necessary. This is supposedly already on the ground. If you’ve experienced it already, let us know how it’s going.
More information on the project here.
Now do Seven Corners!
Oh hey, I was there just the other day, and noticed the change! Overall, I thought it was quite good. The main problem I noticed is that drivers still get through, because drivers approaching Alameda from 56th can’t see the sign prohibiting entry for motor vehicles. Same thing for vehicles exiting the parking lot for the German American Society. It’s an easy fix, and I hope PBOT adds “no left turn” signs at both locations.
Is there any improvement for bike traffic headed westbound to this intersection? It always seems strange that I have to veer up onto the sidewalk, potentially against oncoming traffic swerving off sandy, to push the bike crossing button. It would be nice if they closed off that block of alameda to eastbound traffic and made it bike only.
This will result in a lot more traffic on NE Siskiyou between 54th and 57th however, which is quite poor.
While the Vicariate Church has been closed thru the pandemic (and subsequently moved), if any other congregation were to move in, then this new traffic pattern will be a disaster in the neighborhood for drivers to get east and south.
I see what you mean but I don’t believe that many cars were using the now removed crossing(haven’t seen in a while) and so was just taking up light cycle time for nothing. I think the improved light cycle will help with the traffic on 57th north of sandy including crossing Siskiyou so this should be a net positive.
But only time will tell!
I don’t think we should even consider trading a significant safety improvement to improve traffic flow for a few hours on a sunday morning. Things were always a bit of a traffic jam during those times before the pandemic and so I am not particularly concerned if it might be slightly worse in the future. Restricting or charging for parking on Sundays in the area might help discourage so many people from driving to the neighborhood at a peak time.
That’s my point. This change will push more traffic onto smaller residential streets, which makes it LESS safe.
I live by the 72nd version of this on Sandy and as a driver/walker/biker it’s a nightmare on all fronts. I’m hoping the 70’s greenway improvements will make it better but that’s still years out.
The gentle curves lead people to come off of sandy at highway like speeds right into many neighborhood roads. Wide intersections encourage the street racing issues, we’ve experienced recently. The speed-limit is supposedly 30 MPH on sandy but I’m regularly passed by people going 40+.
I’d love to see some traffic calming all along Sandy so bike and bus traffic can get to use the nice efficient route through NE, instead of having to go straight east/south.
Unfortunately a lot of the improvements that were a part of the 72nd avenue project proposal have been cut for costs because they delayed the project so much that inflation has eaten into the budget. Should have been built a couple years ago but now probably still a couple years away and not nearly as good as initially proposed.
Absolutely one of the worst PBOT “improvements” of late. You do know cars use that street. Now they are going to use side streets and uncontrolled intersections to get onto Sandy or NE 57th putting more bikes and cars at risk of crashes.
To celebrate this shows complete ignorance of bike and vehicle safety
But the PBOT no longer promotes Vision Zero. Deaths are ok