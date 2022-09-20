Opposition to Governor Brown’s OTC pick strengthens

Lee Beyer

An unprecedented level of opposition has formed against Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s nomination for a seat on the Oregon Transportation Commission.

The powerful, unelected, five-member body oversees the Oregon Department of Transportation and decides how to spend the state’s $5.1 billion transportation budget.

Brown nominated outgoing State Senator Lee Beyer to a four-year term that would start this coming January. The Senate Committee in charge of commission appointments meets tomorrow (Wednesday, 9/21) and advocates leading the charge against the nomination have kicked their effort up a notch.

A new statement and letter released today by The Street Trust includes a list of 31 organizations and over 175 individuals from across the state who’ve signed onto the opposition effort.

Here’s the list of organizations and their leaders:

1000 Friends of Oregon, Brett Morgan

Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation (BEST), Rob Zako

Climate Solutions, Vee Paykar

Oregon Environmental Council, Sara Wright

Oregon Just Transition Alliance, Joel Iboa

Oregon Walks, Ashton Simpson

Rogue Action Center, Dana Greenblatt

The Street Trust and The Street Trust Action Fund, Sarah Iannarone

Verde, Vivian Satterfield

Coalition of Communities of Color, Taren Evans

Getting There Together Coalition, Ariadna Falcon Gonzalez

Ardelis Inc., Brian Roddy

Bend Bikes, LeeAnn O’Neill

Bikabout, Megan Ramey

Bike Loud PDX, Kiel Johnson

Gorge Pedal, Armando Zelada

Lithic Technology, Robert Galanakis

Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association, Matchu Williams

Onward Oregon, Lenny Dee

OPAL Environmental Justice, Lee Helfend

Oregon and SW Washington Families for Safe Streets, Michelle DuBarry

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, David De La Torre

Pedal Bike Tours, Todd Roll

Plugstart, Thor Hinckley

Portland: Neighbors Welcome, Aaron Brown

Portland Youth Climate Strike, Adah Crandall

Safe Routes to Schools, Valerie Rosenberg

Sunrise Beaverton, Amy Johnson

Sunrise PDX, Danny Cage

Sunrise Rural Oregon, Cassie Wilson



Those who oppose the Governor’s nomination say she failed to solicit recommendation and did not consult with stakeholders statewide. “They are also concerned that it does not address climate change or maintain racial diversity on the influential OTC. They note that outgoing Commissioner Alando Simpson is a younger Black business owner from Portland (ODOT Region 1); Brown’s proposed replacement is a retiree from Springfield (ODOT Region 2),” the statement reads.

The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone is spearheading the campaign against Beyer’s appointment. “In addition to implementing congestion pricing and tolling, the OTC will be overseeing billions of dollars of investment here in the coming decade,” she said in today’s statement. “To see these major projects implemented effectively and equitably, we need leaders who are connected to our region and representative of its increasing diversity.”

They’re asking for a pause on the process so the next administration can make this important appointment.

The nomination will be considered by the Senate Interim Committee On Rules and Executive Appointments at a meeting Wednesday at 2:30 pm.

View the letter and signatories here.