Monday Roundup: Parking wars, bikes and your brain, allergies, and more

Hi friends (and everyone else).

I’m three days post-surgery on my second knee replacement and I’m feeling OK. I plan to work when I can, but things could be touch-and-go for the next week or so depending on a combination of factors like pain, the effects of my pain meds, and so on. The great news is that in a few weeks I’ll be on my way to a new chapter in my life. One where my knees are healthier and I can move through the world with more confidence. I’m excited, but I’ve gotta’ get through this tough slog first. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…

In defense of vision zero: After a newspaper’s editorial board labeled Boulder’s quest for vision zero “juvenile,” an advocate responded with a very thoughtful and effective defense of the road safety approach that Portlanders would be wise to read. (Daily Camera)

A mural and a culture war: A colorful mural with the message “All Bike(r)s Welcome” touched off a huge controversy in Bentonville, Arkansas — a city that prides itself on being the most bike-friendly in America. The debate revealed a clash of cultures in a city full of contradictions. (Cycling Weekly)

Parking wars: People in a U.K. town have resorted to blockades and physical altercations as they fight against an “invasion” in car parking from a nearby neighborhood. It’s a war on cars IRL. (Birmingham Mail)

Parade death: A truck carrying one of the U.S. Army tanks used in Trump’s military parade ran over and killed a pedestrian on the streets of Washington D.C. (USA Today)

Pike Place pedestrianization: Seattle’s iconic public market finally went carfree because their mayor stood up and wanted to make it happen. So far it appears to be going very well. (Seattle Met)

Hypercar hypocrisy: It is totally absurd that we allow automakers to sell “hypercars” that go 0-60 mph in under two seconds regular people to be used on public streets. Seriously. When will a leader step up and say enough is enough? No regulatory agency that stands by and allows these products to be sold should be considered credible when it comes to discussions of road safety. (CNBC)

An expensive addiction: This article is an excellent overview of the many ways cars have become even more expensive to own in recent years, and it helps explain why city leaders and planners have an opportunity to swoop in and give folks options to ditch driving for good. (Wall St. Journal)

Cycling and dementia: A major new study shows that people who cycle regularly into older age are less likely to have dementia because their brains stay sharper and more active. (Vice)

Damn allergies: A pro cyclist decided to end his career because his allergies were so overwhelming. I’m sure a lot of folks in Portland can relate! (Cycling Weekly)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.