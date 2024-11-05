City bans e-scooter riding downtown core due to protest concerns

The City of Portland has prohibited parking or riding of its fleet of shared electric scooters in the downtown core due to concerns over protests that could follow tonight’s election results.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation, who oversees about 2,000 e-scooters from Lyft (under the Biketown moniker) and Lime, issued a statement this morning saying the prohibition went into effect at 4:00 am this morning. “As we approach the upcoming election, we understand there are questions and concerns about the potential for vandalism or violence involving e-scooter devices,” PBOT wrote. “Thus, based on direction from the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, PBOT is implementing riding and parking restrictions.”
The boundaries of the no-ride zone are SW Harvey Milk, SW First, SW Clay and SW Broadway. Access to the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges via Naito Parkway is not impacted by this policy.
The move comes after weeks of preparation by local law enforcement and first responder agencies to stay ahead of any unrest that might happen later tonight and in the coming days. Police and fire officials likely encouraged this move because of a history of scooter throwing during the 2020 protests. During one stage of the protests in May of that year, the city announced a similar e-scooter prohibition.
Reactions to the decision have wondered why the most dangerous form of transportation — cars — aren’t facing any restrictions. During the racial justice and police accountability protests in Portland that took place between 2020 and 2021, there were several incidents involving assault of protestors with a car or truck. There was even a car and truck-based “cruise rally” where at least one person on a bicycle was assaulted by a driver. In June 2020, a Portland Police officer drove their patrol SUV into a crowd of people on the street.
While it’s a tempting comparison to wonder about cars and their drivers — keep in mind what PBOT is doing is shutting down a public system, and only one part of it at that. Biketown’s bike share system, and riding personal bikes and scooters, are still allowed downtown. That being said, why single out e-scooters for a potential for vandalism or violence? It seems odd and unnecessary.
This also makes me wonder if Lime and Lyft (Biketown’s operator) forced the city’s hand because they wanted to protect their investment. But if that’s the case, why are bikes not part of the ban? And if the city was truly concerned with vandalism and violence from vehicles, they’d make the entire downtown core vehicle-free. Then again, government tends to do what it can with what it has. And they can easily flip a switch and turn off the e-scooter system. So they did.
PBOT hasn’t stated when the downtown e-scooter riding prohibition will be lifted, but says they’ll stay in touch with police and fire officials, “As public order proceeds following the election.” “Our goal is to return to normal, uninterrupted service as quickly as possible.” Learn more at the city’s website.
People with a knowledge of history? People who remember the last time Trump won (if he wins again)?
Because they are easily thrown or used as cudgels? Because they actually fall under the jurisdiction of PBOT?
Again, fingers crossed people can act like adults and accept what happens. Hope for the best politically, but if the worst happens then breaking windows and destroying things does not actually send a positive message.
Let us recall The Narcissist’s Prayer:
That didn’t happen.
And if it did, it wasn’t that bad.
And if it was, that’s not a big deal.
And if it is, that’s not my fault.
And if it was, I didn’t mean it.
And if I did, you deserved it.
It’s what I think of every time a politician, activist, or blogger tries to downplay what happened here in 2020.
Does seem a bit extreme but I wonder how many eScooters went thru business windows during the last riots?
Strange, but those scooters can be easily used as sledgehammers on store windows and doors. Portlanders seem to like taking out their aggressions on and with those scooters.
Someone on Reddit postulated that it’s because scooters are “light enough to throw but heavy enough to do some damage.” I think your assessment that Lime/Lyft are trying to protect their investment is probably partially correct as well. It is a little corny, but I guess the city is trying to control what they can?
Here’s to hoping that folks don’t go out and tear up the town this week.
Is the confusion about this real or feigned?
Could it possibly be due to this?
https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2022/03/man-sentenced-for-smashing-electric-scooter-against-window-of-federal-courthouse-in-downtown-portland.html
or this:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/portland-becomes-first-city-to-declare-protest-over-george-floyds-death-a-riot/ Emphasis on “When officers arrived, protesters used electric scooters to smash out the windows of police cars, the bureau says.”
The scooters are just obviously easier to use to cause damage and you don’t need to put in an ID like a bike. I am willing to guess, if someone unlocks a bike, and that bike ends up in a cop car, they could be penalties (lol, yeah right), and it also seems plausible that people with their own scooter aren’t going to throw it through a window.
they’re lying. It’s not violence against human bodies that they are concerned with — as you keenly observed, demonstrated by cars being allowed — but property damage. Property in downtown is more important that human lives. We know this because they keep reminding us of this — remember Mingus removing the bike lanes?
And why do you feel compelled to destroy property that isn’t yours?
You obviously don’t care about others and what they’ve worked for.
Believing City bureaus are more concerned with property damage than violence against humans is not the same as being “compelled to destroy property that isn’t yours”.
So it’s just fine to destroy other’s property? Are going to invite Antifa to your place tonight and hand out sledgehammers?
Believing City bureaus are more concerned with property damage than violence against humans is not the same as condoning destroying others’ property.
Makes sense after observing the disparate treatment that Sunday Parkways get vs. the Torchlight Parade. On one occasion city leaders remembers how to use gravel filled dump trucks as barricades to supplement a police presence while other time a few cones with no dedicated police presence is good enough.
I do wonder what the regulatory basis for targeted scooter geo fences is. Hopefully someone will be filing disclosure requests for the related communications by city officials later in the week.
It does seem strange, but people look for excuses to act like imbeciles.
In all fairness, this is not a uniquely Portland phenomenon. Some towns only need be involved in a winning or losing NBA or NFL contest to descend into mayhem.
This is so disappointing.
First of all people live, work, and play downtown. We are trying to encourage that, and scooter share is an important part of that revitalization. Suddenly removing a travel mode people rely on reenforces the perception that the City and PBOT don’t see bike and scooter share as real everyday transportation, just optional accessories. Even worse, when they tragically reveal that they see non-car transportation options as a threat to public safety.
Even if our intent was to travel downtown to participate in a protest or demonstration, that is the time especially that the City should be supporting our democracy by enabling all kinds of people to use all kinds of travel modes to participate.
If I was headed to a mass protest or demonstration, I would especially not want to bring my personal bike, as bikes are cumbersome in crowds, and locking up could mean you lose access to your bike as the police cordon off areas at random. Our surface-level light rail is often delayed during marches or demonstrations and becomes even less reliable. Driving is just as impractical as it always is downtown.
You quickly see that bike and scooter share would be the best way to travel to centralized in-person political activity, and this amounts to a suppression of our constitutional rights, our First Amendment right to assembly and free speech. As an American, I do consider the First Amendment to be foundational to democracy.
This is a classic and disturbing abuse of power, and helps me understand the need for additional operators of transportation options that are not subject to our currently misguided unconstitutional centralized authority.
I’m so happy we will have new leadership in Portland.
I think I have an Abrams tank tucked away in one of my garages some place. I’m sure you won’t mind if I bring that downtown. It’s all about freedom, right? I heard that from you so that must make it ok for me too.
Ah yes, heaven forbid we remove the scooters! After all, nothing says “stable democracy” quite like an army of “peaceful” protestors rolling in on rented wheels. Apparently, taking them away now is some huge offense against free speech. Because really, what’s a First Amendment right without the freedom to zip into a demonstration at 15 mph and then hurl them through storefront windows.
Hi Angus,
I’m not going to let more of your comments through if you don’t change your tone. Please be advised that commenting here is a privilege, not a right. I expect that folks will treat others with respect that you are afforded by them. I have no intention of allowing folks to snipe at each other around this type of political stuff because I’ve seen this movie before and it’s bullshit and I don’t want to see it again or have my business be a platform for it. I hope you understand. If not, I’m happy to clarify.
Hi Jonathan,
Thanks for the message. I completely agree that respectful dialogue is essential, and I appreciate that you want to keep things civil here.
I did want to share an observation, though: I’ve noticed that some comments from left-leaning voices – occasionally even those with sharp or personal critiques – seem to get through without similar warnings. I’m careful to keep my tone moderate and focused on the issues, so it’s a bit disheartening to feel that only certain perspectives are under the microscope.
I think a consistent approach to moderation, where everyone’s held to the same standard, could help make discussions even stronger and more inclusive here. Thanks for considering, and I appreciate the work you put into fostering this space.
Thanks Angus,
Points taken. I do try to moderate based on tone and content only and not based on partisan feelings. But I am biased so it’s not always perfect. Thanks.
“It’s unclear where the “questions and concerns about potential for vandalism or violence” came from…”
Come on Jonathan. Thrown scooters can do a lot of damage: to police and fire vehicles , officers themselves, parked cars and storefront windows. Let’s support efforts to rein in the violence not question reasonable efforts to stop it.
Please don’t put words into my mouth. I am not opposing any efforts to rein in any violence.
What I meant by that statement was that I haven’t seen or heard of any particular complaint or statement or source of something like that.
After publishing this story, I was shown the 2020 news story that referenced people throwing scooters and resulting scooter ban, so now I will go back and consider editing that part.