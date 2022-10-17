The Monday Roundup: Slimy deal, right turn bans, Apple e-bike, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Equity and vision zero: An opinion formed by the tragedy of a 13-year-old who was killed by a driver while riding in Tacoma, Washington is a helpful reflection on the dangers of bad road design and why “equity” is an important organizing principle. (Strong Towns)

Sleeping with the enemy: British Cycling is facing backlash after inking a major sponsorship deal with Shell. (Reminds me of when People for Bikes was sponsored by Volkswagen.) Slimy! (The Guardian)

Rad under fire again: A new lawsuit from State Farm Insurance alleges that a Rad Power e-bike started a fire. The company denies the claim. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Ode to cycling: An NPR reporter shared this wonderful tribute to cycling and what being able to pedal has meant to his life. (NPR)

Globes are out: Specialized has finally released the first model in its much-anticipated new Globe line of e-bikes — and it looks a lot like a Tern! (Electrek)

Wrong right turns: There’s really no good argument for keeping right-turns-on-red so why don’t we start banning them systemwide? (Mother Jones)

Tesla killer: The father of “micromobility,” Horace Dediu, makes a very strong case that Apple should make an e-bike and he’s not wrong. (Bloomberg)

Bike lane business: Despite business owners initially fighting against it, a bike lane on a busy commercial street in New York City has actually led to more customers. (Streetsblog NYC)

Video of the Week: Amit Zinman is back with Part 2 of his detailed look at the I-205 path:

