The Monday Roundup: Slimy deal, right turn bans, Apple e-bike, and more

by

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Equity and vision zero: An opinion formed by the tragedy of a 13-year-old who was killed by a driver while riding in Tacoma, Washington is a helpful reflection on the dangers of bad road design and why “equity” is an important organizing principle. (Strong Towns)

Sleeping with the enemy: British Cycling is facing backlash after inking a major sponsorship deal with Shell. (Reminds me of when People for Bikes was sponsored by Volkswagen.) Slimy! (The Guardian)

Rad under fire again: A new lawsuit from State Farm Insurance alleges that a Rad Power e-bike started a fire. The company denies the claim. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Ode to cycling: An NPR reporter shared this wonderful tribute to cycling and what being able to pedal has meant to his life. (NPR)

Globes are out: Specialized has finally released the first model in its much-anticipated new Globe line of e-bikes — and it looks a lot like a Tern! (Electrek)

Wrong right turns: There’s really no good argument for keeping right-turns-on-red so why don’t we start banning them systemwide? (Mother Jones)

Tesla killer: The father of “micromobility,” Horace Dediu, makes a very strong case that Apple should make an e-bike and he’s not wrong. (Bloomberg)

Bike lane business: Despite business owners initially fighting against it, a bike lane on a busy commercial street in New York City has actually led to more customers. (Streetsblog NYC)

Video of the Week: Amit Zinman is back with Part 2 of his detailed look at the I-205 path:

Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!

Share on Reddit
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

11 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
soren
soren
9 hours ago

British Cycling is facing backlash after inking a major sponsorship deal with Shell.

Portland’s bicycle share system is run by an anti-labor venture-capital “unicorn” whose stated goal is to undermine and replace mass transit. It seems to me that the City of Portland has a lot in common with British Cycling when it comes to hypocrisy.

4
Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
8 hours ago
Reply to  soren

Soren – no comment about the system’s title sponsor in the same vein?!

0
Reply
soren
soren
8 hours ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Absolutely. Nike is a mega-corp that utilizes inhumane sweat shop labor and its mult-billionaire founder funds reactionary anti-poor and race-baiting politicians.

8
Reply
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
4 hours ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Or that PBOT keeps collecting millions every year from ODOT and USDOT in slimy back-room deals involving elected officials and various unnamed bureaucrats?

The conspiracy thickens!

0
Reply
maxD
maxD
7 hours ago
Reply to  soren

comment of the week!

1
Reply
PS
PS
9 hours ago

Given what the UK has going on right now, I would place “concerns about who their cycling organization partners with” very very low on the list of existential issues they are currently trying to navigate.

4
Reply
Nick
Nick
5 hours ago
Reply to  PS

The geopolitics of hydrocarbons are actually very related to what the UK has going on right now.

2
Reply
soren
soren
3 hours ago
Reply to  Nick

The UK may be run by dog-whistling xenophobic thatcherites, for the moment, but its track record of decarbonization should shame any USAnian. (And the UK is hardly a paragon of decarbonization.)

comment image

comment image

0
Reply
Matt
Matt
3 hours ago

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, and I’m not the only person saying it: Rad Power sells shoddy, unsafe equipment. Not to single them out, though–it’s a trend across all cheap ebikes.

2
Reply
Andrew Kreps
Andrew Kreps
1 hour ago

Too bad the VoW didn’t cover the Glenn J part of the path, I’m always throwing spare wheels, bumpers, headlights and other car detritus back over the way-too-low wall when I traverse it.

1
Reply
Matt
Matt
27 minutes ago
Reply to  Andrew Kreps

It sure is exciting being hemmed in between two freeway fast lanes with just a low wall for protection!

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

PBOT will break ground on East Burnside bus lane and new bike lane this week

Another death on outer SE Stark, where a new traffic signal didn’t come soon enough

Comment of the Week: An unheeded warning on SE 26th

The Monday Roundup: Slimy deal, right turn bans, Apple e-bike, and more

Featured Video