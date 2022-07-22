No one’s happy with the I-5 bridge project. And that’s a good thing?

by
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

“Activists hate it and business community hates it and therefore we absolutely must be moving in a direction that makes the most sense.”

– Jo Ann Hardesty, Portland City Commissioner

On Thursday, the Interstate Bridge Replacement project received the approval of state lawmakers and the heads of all of the regional authorities, giving it the green light to move forward into the environmental review process with their Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) design.

A theme of compromise was threaded throughout many of the remarks made before the go-ahead was given.

“We must be on the right track, because activists hate it and business community hates it and therefore we absolutely must be moving in a direction that makes the most sense,” Portland’s Jo Ann Hardesty said in advance of her vote as part of the project’s Executive Steering Group. Metro President Lynn Peterson echoed her. “We can’t get hung up on the perfect. The perfect is not within reach because everybody’s is a different perfect,” she said, calling the LPA the “perfect Venn diagram” of where everybody could compromise.

Many state lawmakers, particularly on the Oregon side, were also ready to embrace the idea of compromise at a meeting of the Joint Interim Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge Thursday. “I have a significant number of people in my community, and in my district, who think that the auxiliary lane is too much,” Senator Lew Frederick said. “So, that’s the kind of balance, the kind of compromise that we’re looking at.” 

But even as some electeds on the Washington side voiced concerns about the inclusion of light rail, the idea of tolling, and what they believe as a lack of new capacity in the draft design, Oregon State Senator Brian Boquist contended that it was his chamber that the IBR program should be focused on outreach to. “Most people I talk to [in my caucus] remain concerned of the fact that it doesn’t look like one auxiliary lane will work, and it doesn’t look like capacity going forward is going to work,” he said. Unlike the other groups, the legislative committee didn’t take a formal vote on moving ahead. Washington has already provided its requested $1 billion allocation, with Oregon expected to make a similar allocation in 2023 to keep the project on schedule.

State Rep Khanh Pham (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Distinguishing herself from the rest of the group of legislators was Oregon House Rep Khanh Pham, who has become an outspoken skeptic of the direction the IBR is headed. In contrast with her colleagues, Pham was trying to look underneath the information being handed to the legislative committee, including asking questions about the recent letter from the U.S. Coast Guard stating that reducing the current 178 foot clearance provided by the current bridge isn’t acceptable.

“I just can’t support moving forward with the draft EIS without including at least one alternative that would address the Coast Guard’s requirements,” Pham said at the hearing. “Last time around [when the project was called the Columbia River Crossing] when we tried to get the Coast Guard to move it delayed us for a one year and we ultimately did have to change the design which cost us millions.”

Pham’s skepticism centered on finances.

“If we don’t get the finances right for this, it will have impacts on a whole list of other transportation projects in our state. And as a community organizer, who has worked with so many communities asking for safety, investments like crosswalks — you know, things that may seem mundane but have real impacts on our communities — and have always been told ‘there’s not enough money, sorry, we can’t do it, there’s no money for that.’ As a legislator now I’m seeing that there is money, but it’s allocated for different things.”

In response to Pham’s questioning about the Coast Guard, IBR Administrator Greg Johnson revealed that if the height of the proposed bridge is raised, that could lead to a “distasteful” decision to remove the interchanges at either Hayden Island or SR 14 on the Vancouver waterfront.

Raising the bridge even more could mean an even tougher incline for bicycle riders and other non-car users and bigger impacts on downtown Vancouver and Hayden Island, which are already set to see an incredibly impactful new highway wall constructed as part of the project.

Even with the lower bridge height that the Coast Guard is currently pushing back on, Hayden Island and downtown Vancouver are set to see a big wall of highway.

The height of the bridge deck is just one issue that will be further worked through by the IBR team as the project goes through a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) process over the next two years or so.

We’ll also see more details — including how the bike and pedestrian path will be designed and what the light rail element of the project will look like. And lobbying over the number of lanes and capacity concerns from all sides will not go away.

As this megaproject moves forward, whether or not the fact that no one appears to be completely happy with it will be good or bad for the project’s fortunes, remains to be seen.

Joseph E
Joseph E
9 hours ago

No one is happy because they are shoe-horning in 3 different projects:

1) Replacement of the existing bridges for earthquake safety.

  • This is only about 1/4 of the project. It could be even cheaper if we just retrofitted the newer of the two bridges, if I recall.

2) Widening the bridge and widening the freeway for several miles north and south, and building new interchanges

  • This is most of the current plan. The new bridge will be wider by about 4 to 6 lanes wider than the existing bridges, since each lane will be wider and the shoulders will be wider, in addition to 2 new lanes. The approaches will be widened even more with up to 4 new lanes plus wider shoulders and wider lanes

3) Adding a new light rail line and better bike/walk access

  • This could be done much cheaper by building a 2 lane + sidewalks, low elevation lift bridge to the west, as recommended by the Common Sense Alternative plans.

But since ODOT and WADOT want a wider highway, they are sticking the important parts, the earthquake retrofit and the rail, bus and bike access, all into one huge structure. This makes access worse for transit, pedestrians and bikes by forcing them all onto a high, steep bridge, and will make the project more expensive and riskier, but ODOT thinks the real risk is that they won’t get the road widening that they really want.

25
Reply
Will
Will
8 hours ago
Reply to  Joseph E

Exactly correct. They could do 1 & 3 with absolutely no controversy and for a fraction of the cost.

5
Reply
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
6 hours ago
Reply to  Joseph E

If #1 was just crossing Johnson Creek, I doubt this project would see the light of day, so the fact that the old bridges are not very earthquake resistant is a relatively minor issue – they’ve been around for over 100 years and they’ve held up so far during several earthquakes and floods.

It’s really about the fact they are old – no one likes old things in the USA – and that by today’s standards they are a bit ugly and don’t have the capacity for 20 lanes.

The cost goes up, way up, because (in ranked order IMO):

  • They connect two states, so therefor they concern two different sets of politicians, state DOTs, lots of contractors who are looking for handouts, lots of nonprofit industrial service workers looking for lucrative contracts and lawsuits for the next few decades, and so on. The more politicians involved, the more lanes, bells, and whistles that need to be added. Is $5 Billion really enough?
  • The bridge is over a navigable river, the Columbia, so the Coast Guard is involved, numerous port authorities, railroads, shippers, various unions, etc.
  • It’s near the main airport, so the bridge can’t be so high as to disrupt existing or projected flight paths.
  • The bridge must be aesthetically pleasing.
  • Tunnels are no-go because you can’t see a tunnel. Don’t be a wise ass.
  • The bridge must be multi-modal. Yeah, right. Please explain to me, why does MAX and the bike paths run on the Steel (UP Railroad) Bridge but not on the BNSF bridges over the Willamette and Columbia Rivers?
  • Last and certainly least, the bridge needs to survive an earthquake that likely will never occur in our lifetimes, as well as potential flooding from a Mt. Hood eruption. Portland is far more likely, alas, to be nuked long before these things occur.
1
Reply
JaredO
JaredO
8 hours ago

“No one is happy” is the refuge of scoundrels. It means you’re doing something fundamentally wrong.

It’s really the way decision-makers talk themselves into something that has huge problems.

It’s like the opposite of Pareto optimality – “How can we make everyone worse off?”

Either we care about climate, or we don’t. This project is clearly the latter.

The main ones who are happy are the contractors who will make billions, paid for by taxpayers outside the region, and those who profit off of climate extremes – air conditioner salespeople, hospitals, etc.

Lynn Peterson’s “where everybody could compromise” is a really telling frame of who “everybody” is in her mind.

It doesn’t include:

  • The next generation who cares about the planet being on fire
  • Oregonians across the state who won’t get their transportation projects because this sucks up all the money
  • People who desperately need safe ways to get around their community, but are told we can’t afford it, because of this
  • Rep. Pham, who speaks truth to power, Councilor Mary Nolan, and others.
  • Vulnerable people killed in traffic because we suck up all our safety resources on expanding this stuff.

Her “everybody” is “everybody who might get me elected governor one day.”

14
Reply
soren
soren
6 hours ago
Reply to  JaredO

Either we care about climate

Many people care about the climate crisis in an abstract way while being resistant to the societal transformations needed to address this crisis.

Vanishingly few people care about the mitigation pathways delineated in the UN IPCC climate consensus with any kind of consistency. (Many cherry pick mitigations based on their particular sociopolitical ideology and ignore or deride the rest.)

2
Reply
Watts
Watts
8 hours ago

I’m happy to say that no one I voted for in this most recent election voted to advance this project. Until more people can say that, projects like this will continue.

2
Reply
Damien
Damien
8 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

It will certainly be informing my votes in the next cycle, to be sure.

2
Reply
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
7 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

I wish all Oregonians and Washington State residents thought as you do on their voting, but we all know the incumbents will get reelected – they always do. Same as it always is, same as it always will be.

If you want to stop this madness or at least divert it to something more useful, you’ll need to try something other than the ballot box.

1
Reply
Ross Williams
Ross Williams
2 hours ago

I think Lynn Peterson’s list of “everyone” includes people whose support is necessary for the project to move forward and people who have the ability to prevent it from moving forward if they are unhappy enough with the proposal. She may believe, or at least hope, that the activists who oppose the design don’t fit into that second category. She needs to be proven wrong. That is not an issue of intellectual discussion but power.

Since most Oregonians rarely use the bridge the folks with the largest stake in the outcome are in Washington. So if you are looking to have a popular uprising against the bridge, Washington is probably the place to start it. Unfortunately opposition to tolls and light rail are far more likely to kill the project than concern about a climate change inducing highway expansion.

1
Reply
Rich Sanders
Rich Sanders
17 minutes ago

This is a good example of how the issue is not just about the city of Portland, but about the entire country. Too many people are involved in the process which will require several layers of government & bureaucracy. Let’s see how it goes but there should be a way to make these things much simpler.

0
Reply

