How much change in lower southeast? City planners want to know

Posted by on May 25th, 2022 at 2:31 pm

A rendering of the plan’s most ambitious vision for the intersection of SE Flavel St and SE 72nd Ave.

A major re-think of land use policy and transportation infrastructure in a section of southeast Portland could be transformative. How much so remains to be seen.

SE Ramona St is partially unpaved and filled with potholes.

As we reported back in August, the Lower Southeast Rising Area Plan, a joint effort from the Portland Bureau of Transportation and Bureau of Planning & Sustainability, is an attempt to “address the historic lack of infrastructure investment in parts of Southeast and East Portland.” The plan focuses on SE 52nd Avenue from Woodstock Boulevard to Flavel Drive and SE 72nd Avenue from Woodstock Boulevard to the Springwater Corridor, encompassing the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood and parts of the Ardenwald-Johnson Creek, Lents, Mt. Scott-Arleta, and Woodstock neighborhoods.

Since last August, PBOT and BPS have come up with several scenarios for both community development and transportation changes in the area, which they outlined this week in a detailed online open house and video presentation.

Four potential ‘community development’ scenarios.

The four Community Development Scenarios (above) “illustrate different land use and community development futures” for the focus areas of SE 52nd and 72nd Avenues and vary in the level of changed they’d trigger. At one end of the spectrum, the city suggests building on current land use patterns to create new multi-unit housing and enhancing existing commercial sites. At the other end, SE 52nd and 72nd Aves would undergo dramatic changes that would enable significant mixed housing and retail development potential (see lead graphic above).

As far as transportation changes, the plan acknowledges this area has insufficient bike lanes and sidewalk gaps (or none at all). This leads to wasted potential for better active transportation in these neighborhoods because, as the draft plan states, the area has a “compact street grid provides opportunities to move throughout the area without a vehicle.”

For example, the Springwater Corridor trail, a major east-west biking corridor, should be easily accessible for people who live in lower southeast. But because of the bike system gaps, many people have to go completely out of the way to get to it safely.

Advertisement


(Existing versus potential bike network.)

While people biking around other parts of the city have ample neighborhood greenway options, there are precious few greenways in this part of town, and the bike lanes are often located too close to car traffic with only a very slight barrier for separation.

Planners say they’ve received feedback “about the need to improve street conditions for walking and biking as well as to calm/slow motor vehicles” and have developed a list of potential projects to address these concerns.

Some of these potential projects include adding crossings on a large stretch of Holgate Blvd, filling the bike lane gap on Woodstock Blvd between SE 69th and SE 72nd, and doing sidewalk infill in many places in the area. The plan also includes bus system changes that would create more continuous transit access across Woodstock, 72nd Ave and Flavel St.

Now PBOT and BPS want feedback to learn just how bold they should be with future changes. Take a look at the survey and online open house where you’ll learn more about existing conditions and the scope of what’s possible. The final plan is expected to go in front of City Council for adoption the end of this year or beginning of 2023.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Zach KatzSolarEclipseDavid Hampstenhamiramani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Obviously PBOT should go with the most ambitious plan. However, I find it disturbing to see that the rendering of their most ambitious plan includes an *unprotected* bike lane AND a center turn lane for cars! Are they planning for 1999?

Get rid of center turn lanes; make all bike lanes actually protected (not just with plastic wands); make sidewalks nice and wide; prioritize public transit; make sure the tree canopy is relatively mature at planting. We don’t have time to waste; I fear PBOT and its handlers lack a sense of urgency because of too much car-brain.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Zach Katz
Guest
Zach Katz

Yeah, maybe I’m just imagining it, but between this render and the ones in the 122nd Ave proposals, it almost feels as if PBOT is delusionally imagining that they’re planning infrastructure for some kind of Amsterdam-esque culture where you can build fietsstraats/”cars are guests” streets—i.e. jumping the gun and being *too* progressive (it took Amsterdam like fifty years to build cycling culture to the point where they could do stuff like that; maybe PBOT planners are impatient and think they can skip a few steps).

Or maybe I’m completely wrong and it’s just classic car supremacy stuff. I suppose when it comes to urban planning, it’s hard to distinguish wishful thinking from incompetence (see also: barren plazas that planners seem think people actually want to hang out in).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I’ll resist the huge temptation of making snide and snarky remarks about the image at the top, and simply ask, how is the city proposing to pay for all the proposed street improvements in Brentwood-Darlington?

East Portland, Cully, and Southwest are still waiting for most of their promised improvements for over 30 years…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I used to live near 72nd & Flavel and went to the grocery store that was there quite often. I can’t even begin to imagine their renderings happening in that 4 corners.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests