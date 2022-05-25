ODOT has added e-bike charging outlets to Oregon’s portion of ‘West Coast Electric Highway’

Posted by on May 25th, 2022 at 11:37 am

(Images of Tuesday’s press event in Woodburn provided by ODOT. Click for full image and captions.)

“Community feedback has influenced our thinking and direction around e-bikes.”
— Matt Noble, ODOT

At a press event Tuesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown spoke about her commitment to climate change while standing in front of a new EV charging station in Woodburn. The occasion was to mark a milestone in Oregon’s efforts to build out its portion of the West Coast Electric Highway — a network of charging stations between Canada and Mexico that aims to relieve range anxiety and further bolster the switch to electric transportation.

As loyal readers of this website know, conversations around EV charging are almost exclusively about electric cars. But this event was different. In fact, in video of the event, I couldn’t even see a car in the frame. I could however, make out a different type of vehicle parked next to Governor Brown: a bicycle.

Why? Because all 44 Electric Highway charging stations currently open in Oregon have been outfitted with a 110 volt outlet to provide free charging for electric bike (and other type of EV) users! ODOT has heard our pleas and they’ve responded!

Advertisement

Two people crouched next to an electric bike fiddling with its battery.

The chargers are installed along I-5, I-84, U.S. 101, and a few other highways. Once the final phase of the Electric Highway is completed in Oregon later this fall, there will be a total of 47 stations available — and all of them will include an outlet for e-bikes. (Find station locations here.)

EV advocacy group Forth provided the bike for Tuesday’s event.

ODOT’s share of this project will be $4 million when all is said and done — just one part of the state’s $100 million commitment to EV charging infrastructure. When we reported on that investment two weeks ago we hinted that ODOT had plans to address e-bike charging needs, but we weren’t aware they included all stations along the Electric Highway.

The agency has come a long way since December 2020 when we first raised a red flag that their transportation electrification plans were too heavily tilted toward cars and seemed to leave out bikes altogether.

Advertisement

Been wanting to take your e-bike deeper into rural areas? There are chargers in Banks (for the B-V Trail) and Scappoose (for the Crown Z Trail)

Currently, e-bike users like our columnist Shawne Martinez, have to either search for publicly-accessible outlets in businesses and other public spaces during long rides, or buy a special adaptor that can be used at standard car-charging stations.

These upgrades to include a bike outlet are a relatively small but very significant sign of progress that begins to level the playing field for car and bike users.

ODOT spokesperson Matt Noble confirmed with us today it was much more likely to happen because our community spoke up. “Community feedback has influenced our thinking and direction around e-bikes. Whether that’s through reporting like yours or through direct engagement like our recent TEINA study.”

Noble also shared that because e-bikes and micromobility vehicles were already on ODOT’s radar, it made this upgrade to chargers by their private contractor EVCS possible. “When we were negotiating the details of the upgrades,” Noble said. “The idea to add the 110 volt charging for e-bikes was a no-brainer and something we both supported. EVCS took the extra step to provide it for free.”

Thanks for listening ODOT! We hope future EV charging projects continue to include the needs of electric bike (and scooter and skateboard and other types of small, low-impact EV) users!

Front Page, Infrastructure
, , , , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
dwkTodd/BoulangerBrandonhamiramani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Kudos to Bike Portland and e-bike advocates (lookin’ at you, Shawne) for making sure ODOT makes this ‘relatively small but very significant’ step; hope it’s only the first on the path toward reducing folks’ car dependence.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Brandon
Guest
Brandon

I like this story but as someone who owns an ebike, I’m curious how do other ebike owners plan on using these? I have a radwagon that I use for grocery trips and stuff around town but the battery on that thing takes about 6 hours to fully charge. If I were on a trip with it where I’d use one of these stations it would take 3 hours just to get half a charge.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Yay! I feel more validated by ODoT! And thanks FORTH too.

[This picks up where other EU DOTs like Germany’s started doing in the early 2000s…for eBike access to recreational routes.]

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

So ODOT reacted because the community asked them to?
Can they please just pick up the trash all over the freeways.
Baby steps….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests