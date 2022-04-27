The driver of this Subaru killed someone walking across SE Powell. Let’s find them

Posted by on April 27th, 2022 at 2:42 pm

black and weight photos from a surveillance video show a car turning around in a parking lot

(Source: Portland Police Bureau)

Please be on the lookout for this dark gray Subaru (Impreza or Crosstrek).

Detectives in the PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit are working on a case where the driver of this car hit 47-year-old Angela Boyd on the evening of Monday, April 4th as she tried to walk cross the 4600 block of Southeast Powell Blvd. The impact was so severe that Ms. Boyd did not survive.

The driver was headed eastbound and the collision happened near Creston Park. In a surveillance video shared by the police today (below), the driver can be see pulling into the parking lot of SmartStop Self Storage at 4836 SE Powell Blvd. As the driver turned the vehicle around, you can see significant damage to the front grill.

If you saw anything or if you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or its driver, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-90144, or call (503) 823-2103.

Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Doesn’t Subaru install telematics/infotainment in their cars? Seems like they would need to know where their cars were (specifically which cell towers they car connected to) at any given time.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

That’s horrific.

Given the fact that it’s a Subaru and it’s got a ski/snowboard box on top, seems like the ski areas would be good places to look.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Comment from an out of area friend on social media:

Check out your local offer up and so on for someone selling their very recognizable Thule roof rack. Those things are not cheap and I’d put money that driver is looking to part with theirs pronto.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cc_rider
Guest
cc_rider

PPB should contact ReRack and Rack Attack. They probably have a short list of what rack that is. It looks like it might have a wing in the back. Those rims are either a crosstrek or from a a mid 2010s WRX. I’m pretty sure the standard impreza comes with silver rims and who would bother upgrading NA Impreza rims?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
esther
Guest
esther

This driver has a neighbor or an acquaintance that will notice that they removed their ski box and that they have front end damage.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
43 minutes ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Looking at the video and video stills, it looks like there is still debris [or even the pedestrian/ jacket?] on the front of the car when they turned into the parking lot..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
