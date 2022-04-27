The driver of this Subaru killed someone walking across SE Powell. Let’s find them
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 27th, 2022 at 2:42 pm
Please be on the lookout for this dark gray Subaru (Impreza or Crosstrek).
Detectives in the PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit are working on a case where the driver of this car hit 47-year-old Angela Boyd on the evening of Monday, April 4th as she tried to walk cross the 4600 block of Southeast Powell Blvd. The impact was so severe that Ms. Boyd did not survive.
The driver was headed eastbound and the collision happened near Creston Park. In a surveillance video shared by the police today (below), the driver can be see pulling into the parking lot of SmartStop Self Storage at 4836 SE Powell Blvd. As the driver turned the vehicle around, you can see significant damage to the front grill.
If you saw anything or if you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or its driver, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-90144, or call (503) 823-2103.
