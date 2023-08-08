What’s worth paying for? Take PBOT’s budget survey and let them know

It should not be news to anyone by now that the Portland Bureau of Transportation is in its worst budget crisis ever. Because funding politics always took precedent over sound funding policy, the bureau has been on a strict spending diet for decades. And as the transportation system has grown and taxes and fees kept up, PBOT is now so hungry for cash they have to go beyond carving the fat and might be forced to remove entire appendages.
As they map out a plan to dig out of the gaping pothole they’ve fallen into, they want to know what Portlanders want prioritized going forward. In other words, which parts of PBOT should they keep and which parts can they afford to cleave off.
PBOT has released a new survey that everyone needs to take. “Your feedback will be added to other input informing the development of budget and revenue strategies during this time of constrained resources,” reads the intro to the survey.
When you take it, you’ll get to rate how well PBOT is doing their job. Fun, right? And there’s also an open question that asks, “What is most important transportation issue you’d like PBOT to address?” You’ll also get to rate the quality of bike lanes citywide and in your neighborhood.
But that’s the fun stuff. The meat of the survey is where they focus-group some messaging and then ask survey-takers to prioritize which services should stay and which should be cut.
It’s sad to see PBOT is considering reducing spending on things like Sunday Parkways, biking and walking projects, and traffic safety education in schools (among other things); but these are very lean times and without a major infusion from a new revenue source, something’s gotta’ give.
Please don’t waste this opportunity to share your input. Take the survey before Monday, August 14th.
Here’s the link – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PBOTCommunityBudgetSurvey
This is a lousy, biased and poorly written survey. It’s clearly aimed at the powerful and rich folks in the nice neighborhoods, IMO.
Question #2 leaves out ODOT which maintains the busiest stroads like I-5 and I-84, and the county which maintains several major bridges.
#8 & #14: Same question repeated before and after. Depends…
#11 (which you cite) makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, clearly written by senior staff who seem to be stoned when they wrote it. None of the Above should be an option.
#12: For years PBOT kept saying they don’t do any vegetation trimming, but they lied of course – they do it, but only in the wealthy neighborhoods where they collect leaves, same with signage and street light maintenance.
Notable lack of freeform questions, you could really feel that someone was trying to achieve a certain result to support their existing opinions.
Yes! I took this survey earlier today and noted many of the same issues. I also disliked the way they created categories of spending like “maintain roads” and “host community events like Sunday Parkways” and asked you to rank their importance as if all the items were equally large chunks of the budget. It seemed like they were intentionally driving respondents to pick a handful of “nonessential items” like Sunday Parkways and vegetation trimming and bike safety education as things that could be sacrificed in the name of maintaining/improving existing roads. There was very little differentiation between what kind of maintenance and improvements would be done, as hamiramani noted below. Give me all the safety projects please!!!
Not to mention the “pop quiz” question about where PBOT gets most of its revenue from (gas tax and state highway fund, according to google search). Why would they ask that except to be able to conclude that “Most Portlanders have no idea where money comes from to maintain the transportation network!”
Oh and #2 is also misleading because it says the City maintains the bridges, when I think the County has responsibilities for several of them.
I agree there were some serious problems with the survey but what is your source that PBOT provides services to primarily “wealthy” neighborhoods? I live in Portland (you live in NC) and from what I’ve seen PBOT provides mediocre services to ALL neighborhoods.
Thanks for the reminder, Jonathan.
I wish there were more questions about reprioritizing the out of control spending on cars. While they call out biking, walking and taking transit in the survey they seem to not mention the word ‘car’. To me this implies that PBOT – as an institution – feels that the car is the default mode of transport; PBOT talks about streets and roads and their maintenance but somehow fails to inform the survey-taker that our roads are a mess because of cars.
PBOT and Commissioner Mapps ought to be devising a plan to close 50% of streets/roads to car traffic thus opening them to people and transit. This would prevent the precipitous degradation of pavement while introducing a people-centered approach.
I DON’T want essential items cut like better, safer bike routes/paths, bike path/route maintenance , sidewalk and street maintenance , parking enforcement, street lighting and traffic signal maintenance, Sunday Parkways.
We have PLENTY of tax dollars for ALL of these , it’s just that we have decided spend it on inane wasteful programs and employees instead of city and county basics (police, fire, transportation and public safety). We spend millions on multiple highly paid diversity administrators, disability administrators and wasteful inefficient taxes like the homeless tax, preschool tax, excessive Police Accountability Commission spending and the PCEF tax.
Portlanders are tapped out and VERY frustrated that all these new taxes are collecting millions but getting virtually nothing done. It seems only the nonprofits are enjoying the windfall of the millions of tax dollars sent their way without accountability, oversight or performance metrics.
It’s time to go back to the voters and see if we can eliminate these nonessential taxes so we can adequately fund the basics that a city and county government should provide. MANY Portlanders I know (including me) have a serious case of voter’s remorse for passing this recent bevy od taxes and electing leaders that are ideologically driven instead of “progressive pragmatists” committed to providing the essentials. It’s time for change.
As is the pattern for these surveys, they can be filled out multiple times from the same IP address, computer, browser, browser session, and even the same tab. They can be filled out from any IP address on earth, with no attempt to filter access from VPN or Tor.
I’ve never been able to find the raw results and methods applied to produce presented analytics from similar past surveys. Maybe I’m looking in the wrong place? That’s where one might look first to get a sense for the quality of the data informing decisions. Is PBOT investing the effort necessary for the survey process to be relevant and useful?
Sigh, they asked the wrong questions. I don’t mind spending more on the transportation infrastructure, I simply want it focused on active transportation and away from single-occupant vehicles. Uber/Lyft doesn’t count toward that goal; the driver is just part of the machinery in those cases.
Sad to see there were several questions on the quality of parking downtown and in the neighborhoods, but nothing at all let me inject the idea that maybe on-street parking isn’t a good thing.
I filled out the survey yesterday. I agree with others who have pointed out that this is a poorly crafted, biased survey. It implies, for example, that the only planning being done is to assure access to federal and state funds.
There is only one open-ended response opportunity.
I think this survey is yet another example of how PBOT spends its (our) money ineffectively. What’s next? Another task force? Trips to far-away places to determine how other agencies use surveys? Study the results through “the equity lens?” Prepare a report? And finally, conclude that there’s no good option.
My favorite was along the lines of “how are the sidewalks in your neighborhood?”, there was no option to select “we don’t have any”, so I had to put Very Poor.
The only thing that was remotely centered at cutting back cars usage was to suggest investing less in parking.
how about question 6. “How would you rate the quality of the following in Portland?”
If I want MORE congestion if it means safer/slower streets, do I choose Very Good or Very Poor for Traffic Congestion? If I think we should charge more for parking downtown, and we should be patrolling for illegal temporary parking of Uber/Amazon drivers, do I choose Very Good or Very Poor for Parking in Downtown and Central City?
Congestion is very good.
We won’t see substantial mode shift until driving is a worse option than transit or active transportation so the more congestion, the better.
In Portland, we won’t see substantial mode shift until we make the options of public transportation and cycling clean, safe and efficient.