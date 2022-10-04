Bicycle rider hit and killed by truck driver on Powell Blvd and 26th

Someone has been killed by a truck driver while trying to cross the street near Cleveland High School.
The Portland Police have confirmed that it was a bicycle rider. The collision happened at SE 26th and Powell Boulevard (Highway 26). According to PPB, the victim, “appeared to be a female in her mid to late twenties.” Three blocks of Powell Blvd are closed during the investigation.
According to a photo from the scene, the truck driver appears to have been driving eastbound on Powell. The victim’s bicycle can be seen lodged into the left rear wheels and their body came to rest near the southeast corner of the intersection.
There was a lot of confusion over the age of the victim, with us and many others jumping to the conclusion that it was a student. While the PPB initially said it was a woman in her 20s, they have just released an update to clarify that, “the victim was an adult female in her forties, and not a high school student.”
Former Portland Public Schools Board Member Rita Moore shared on Twitter just now that, “A great many students and staff witnessed it. Happened at the beginning of lunch, so lots of people around. That intersection has been treacherous for years.”
We heard from another source who was in contact with students at the school who described a gruesome scene unfold right in front of them.
A BikePortland reader, who I’ll refer to as KM, happened to be at Powell Park across the street from the school immediately after it happened. She walked over to the scene to offer help and said the campus security team and counselors were already there directing traffic around the body. “A person was lying near the SE corner [of 26th and Powell], about 10 feet into Powell, along the eastern crosswalk crossing Powell,” she described.
There was a group of Cleveland students who were also at Powell Park eating lunch when it happened. Teachers asked KM to help direct the kids back to school, across Powell Blvd, which was by that time completely blocked by first responders.
As Rita Moore mentioned above, this is a very notorious intersection. SE Powell is owned and maintained by the Oregon Department of Transportation and there’s a legacy of activism and protest against how they’ve managed it.
The streets outside the school are so dangerous that in March 2018 we reported that the principal of Cleveland High issued a warning to students about it prior to a national walkout protest event. “I do not want any of our students to be hurt or injured as a result of the fast and heavy moving traffic on Powell,” Principal Ayesha Freeman wrote.
In May 2015, Portlander Alistair Corkett was hit by a pickup driver while biking at the same intersection and his leg was torn from his body and later amputated. Just a few weeks after that crash, another bicycle rider was hit and suffered a broken leg at the same location. Protestors showed up to the intersection in large numbers for a rally, with many calling out ODOT directly. “Highway 26 Crime Scene: ODOT Guilty” read one of the signs pulled behind a bicycle rider during the protest.
Three months later, ODOT decided the intersection was too dangerous for bicycling, so they told PBOT to remove a narrow bike lane that used to be striped on SE 26th. Instead of the bike route being on 26th, ODOT insisted that PBOT direct riders to SE 28th where they’d install a new, bike-friendly crossing of Powell. With backing from The Street Trust and outrage from the public on their side, PBOT pushed back and convinced ODOT to give them two years to prove that 26th was the better bikeway option.
As a decision loomed in February 2018, there was another big protest at the intersection by cycling and safety advocates who refused to give into ODOT’s plan. Ultimately, with The Street Trust helping to forge a compromise, PBOT relented and ODOT succeeded in making the driving space on 26th even wider and the official bike route was moved to 28th.
Both ODOT and PBOT agree that, similar to 82nd Avenue, Powell Blvd should be in the hands of the City of Portland — not the State of Oregon. Powell Blvd ranked #1 in Metro’s 2020 jurisdictional transfer study. But before that happens, both sides would have to agree to fund updates to bring the street into a “state of good repair.” In 2017, legislators awarded $300,000 to for ODOT to study inner Powell and come up with a list of projects and a cost estimate. That study was completed in 2019 and found the total cost for the upgrades would be around $31 million.
If someone could come up with $31 million, Powell could be taken away from ODOT for good. That’s less than half the $80 million the legislature gave to 82nd to make that transfer finally happen. It’s worth noting that 82nd jumped the queue only after two people died at the same intersection in less than two weeks. As grim as it sounds, nothing is more effective at breaking bureaucratic gridlock than death.
Bike Loud PDX, a local advocacy group, has announced an emergency meeting to plan a protest. “ODOT must be held accountable,” they said in a tweet.
According to our Fatality Tracker, this is the 42nd traffic death in Portland so far this year.
May the memory of the person who was killed today be a blessing.
No one should die or be seriously injured on our streets. We know, PBOT and ODOT know, how to make our streets safe for all of us. Our leaders believe we prioritize speed over safety. They are wrong.
Speed is the wrong priority for our public space and for our lives.
That’s just awful news. Please keep us updated as you learn more.
The intersection of 26th & Powell is a hazard for cyclists. When the signal was upgraded, PBOT removed the (substandard) bike lanes as riders approach the intersection as well as the existing bike boxes. It was another example of PBOT removing safety elements for the benefit of motorized vehicles, similar to removing the traffic circle on NE 7th.
This happened on Eudaly’s watch. I don’t know what it is with “progressive” city leaders, PBOT, and bike safety, but the mix does not seem to produce good results.
In related news, the Oregonian reported on Sunday that bike mode share is down to 2.8%(!).
Per Jonathan’s reporting, that would have been ODOT, not PBOT that make the changes, no?
PBOT made the changes at the request of ODOT. It was a joint decision, apparently brokered by The Street Trust. Kudos all around.
As I thought at the time, it was about the worst outcome possible — leave 26th a bike route, but with substandard lanes, and remove some of the critical safety infrastructure already in place to amp up the danger.
It would have been better to focus on 28th and 21st and get bikes off 26th altogether if there was no way to keep the lanes and bike box at Powell. It’s just too dangerous the way it is.
Instead we got a mediocre facility at 28th, a substandard and dangerous one at 26th, and complete neglect of 21st.
PBOT did not remove those lanes. ODOT did. This was widely covered on this blog, and there were big protests:
https://bikeportland.org/2018/02/07/26th-avenue-bike-lanes-in-death-throes-as-odot-turns-screws-and-advocates-dig-in-267028
Where were you?
Yes! That’s why I urged folks to refresh the page. I just added all that old context to the story.
I was there. From the story:
PBOT may have protested, but the ultimately agreed to the changes, based on a deal they made. ODOT requested/demanded, PBOT acquiesced.
I was under the impression that PBOT was forced to make these changes by ODOT and did so reluctantly.
Give me a break.
When will cycling enthusiasts stop apologizing for PBOT’s long track record of cowardly acquiescense to ODOT?
ODOT, not PBOT, is to blame for the removal of the bike lanes on 26th Avenue. Here’s from a BP article from April 2017.
“The City of Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) has no jurisdiction over Powell (yet), but they have a stake in the crossing of 28th because of their 20s Bikeway project. In a bit of a coup, PBOT got ODOT to rebuild the 28th intersection and install a new traffic signal. Signalizing a highway isn’t something ODOT does lightly and it needed approval from the state traffic engineer. ODOT made it happen, but the deal hinged on PBOT agreeing to remove the existing bike lane on 26th. ODOT feels the bike lane on 26th is inherently unsafe and that it just complicates the intersection.”
“In a bit of a coup, PBOT got ODOT to rebuild the 28th intersection and install a new traffic signal.”
I have not used 26th or 28th to cross Powell very much, so I am genuinely asking: was it a coup to get the crossing added to 28rh? Is 26th the preferred natural choice for peds and bikes, and was adding a signal an attempt to displace bikes/peds? I have become suspicious of PBOT and ODOT who offer desings in the name of safety, but deliver projects that push bikes and peds out of the way of motorized vehicles.
There are advantages and disadvantages to both routes. I suspect that many people would prefer 28th because vehicle traffic is relatively light. But the surface north of Powell is broken up concrete that is bumpy and jarring to ride in. The gradient is much steeper on 28th both north and south of Powell, with moderate hills to climb on either side. 26th, on the other hand, is relatively flat from division to south of Powell. I like 26th because it provides a more direct connection to popular destinations with easier gradients, and a usable, but substandard unprotected bike lane. When riding in that area, I’ve used both crossings at different times depending on my origin and destination.
thanks for the perspective!
SE 28th is a crappy route for bikes mostly b/c of the topography and poor pavement, plus the new signal at the intersection of SE 28th and Powell really messes up traffic on Powell. On a bike I will always prefer 26th, but generally avoid them both.
Once again, no bike lanes were removed from SE 26th, the only thing that was removed were the bike boxes at the intersection with Powell. The intersection is still marked no right turn on red and the substandard bike lanes to the north and south still exist.
You appear to be right.
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.4976248,-122.639678,3a,75y,356.46h,60.5t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sUaKb1ptAAR2w6rG9vYKD0Q!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fpanoid%3DUaKb1ptAAR2w6rG9vYKD0Q%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D1.560224%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i16384!8i8192
I’m surprised this comment was approved without linking one of the many articles on this very site that cover the fact that ODOT required the removal of the bike lanes on 26th as a condition for PBOT getting to install a crossing at 28th. PBOT is on record saying they thought it would make the intersection less safe. Also note the date of the articles and that this decision was made well before Eudaly was in charge of PBOT. This kind of misinformation is not helpful.
https://bikeportland.org/2015/08/13/states-proposal-improve-bike-crossings-powell-remove-bike-lane-26th-155213
https://bikeportland.org/2016/01/06/city-gives-in-to-state-demand-to-remove-bike-lane-from-se-26th-avenue-171867
No bike lanes were removed, only the bike boxes at the intersection.
As fas as I know this was all ODOT’s doing (with PBOT letting ODOT walk all over them). Honnestly ODOT needs to get out of the city. Here is an old petition people tried to get going at the time showing ODOT’s doing vs PBOT https://www.change.org/p/pbot-charlie-hayes-keep-odot-out-of-portland-s-street-affairs
Bike commutes were down almost 50% while SUV/personal-truck/(car) commutes were only down 17%. The unwillingness of cycling enthusiasts/advocates to address the cratering of transportation cycling in Portland is tragic cognitive dissonance.
Since you “don’t know what it is,” don’t accuse “progressive” leaders of causing the problem. We do need progress. Our leaders have not been nearly progressive enough.
I agree. That’s why I put progressive in quotes. Neither Eudaly nor Hardesty has been at all progressive on biking issues, despite their reputation for being progressive leaders.
I don’t blame progressive leaders generally, but Hardesty and Eudaly specifically. We need someone who is willing (and able) to make real change in charge of PBOT.
Unfortunately, it’s not a surprise.
My children attended CHS and I spent lots of time at athletic and club events in connection with their attendance. I regularly saw motorists on Powell Boulevard blow through the signal at 26th Avenue. Usually westbound in the downhill direction.
I attended the open house events for the Powell Boulevard Safety Project a few years ago. I advocated for a school zone speed posting and for red light cameras, but, of course, those were not included.
And, we have zero traffic enforcement.
Sickening.
It looks like the semi was eastbound – so question is did it turn right onto Powell and the biker wasn’t seen going north on 26th? It’s a scary intersection for a number of reasons. Condolences to the family.
It doesn’t look to me like the truck was turning prior to the collision. The truck is basically stopped in the intersection and all of the wheels are pointing straight ahead. If the truck driver had turned onto Powell from 26th, there would still be some articulation between the truck cab and the trailer, and the front wheels would probably be angled as the truck was completing the turn. No way a truck of that size would have been able to straighten the wheels completely in such a short distance.
There are cameras at the intersection and tons of eyewitnesses. It should be fairly straightforward to figure exactly what happened. Alas, if the truck driver was at fault, our incompetent and negligent criminal justice system will likely issue nothing more than a slap on the wrist
Employees at ODOT shouldn’t be able to sleep at night. They did this.
I just emailed my reps asking them how many deaths on these ODOT-owned roads in Portland will be enough before they sit up and take any action. But I have extremely little faith in Sen Wagner (who was one of those who approved Beyer for the OTC I believe) and Rep. Salinas who doesn’t even live in Portland (why my part of the city is lumped with Lake Oswego baffles and frustrates me to no end).
Thank you for writing your representatives. I will try that too.
And ODOT probably has a “tolerance” or “acceptable number of deaths.” So this probably won’t affect their sleep.
And employees of PBOT for functioning as ODOT’s flunkies.
Powell cuts right through SE Portland and it’s disgusting nothing has been done to make the situation any better. Stroads like Powell should just not exist.
It’s also an extremely obvious place to put high capacity transit! The FX2 should have been on it, and it needs to have lanes removed and some serious traffic calming. I hate ODOT so much, this death and those like it are their fault.
I heartily agree with Ben’s comment both about the idiocy of a highway cutting through SE Portland AND that the FX2 should be on Powell not Division (ugh).
As the parent of a Cleveland HS sophomore, the adjacency to Powell terrifies me. My daughter had to cross there to eat outside at Powell Park all of last year and I thought about her crossing, reminded her to look and be seen, and to be wary of drivers. I hate it. The 28th crossing is great, but safe crossings at both 26th and 28th are necessary. In general, between the exploding meth campers at the track and Powell, SE Portland doesn’t feel very safe.
As a bike advocate and an urban planning veteran in Portland (no longer in the field so don’t yell at me!) I know many good people who have worked at ODOT over the years but safety at this intersection, and along school routes needs to be a priority. If it’s not schools and students, then what priorities can we say we have and take seriously?
Powell claims another life. Brandon Reid, killed April 14, 2020 on 148th & Powell. Gone but never forgotten
Thank you for naming him. A senseless death. I’m sorry for your loss.
Thank you for not calling this an accident. I know this is an intentional editorial decision, and this collision and needless death are sadly yet another reminder that none of us are safe on these streets until we deliberately prioritize safety over speed.
I’m noting that there’s no description of what happened, yet the article and commenters are blaming ODOT. Maybe the person on the bicycle made a mistake or a dumb move? It’s been known to happen. Every day, all over Portland, actually.
Hi Miguel,
We’re not blaming anyone. We are pointing out some context for the agency that is in charge of the road that both parties were using at the time of the crash.
Infrastructure should be designed so that a “mistake or dumb move” is not fatal.
Indeed, it usually is…for drivers. People who are outside of a car are on their own.
My husband and I were talking (our daughter is a 10th grade student at CHS and is a cross country runner in the neighborhood crossing Powell all the time *gulp*) and we think the blight from several vacant lots and even the open park space does something to make drivers move faster and more carelessly than normal. Maybe it feels wide open, maybe the peripheral vision is wider and they don’t see a person right there, maybe there are too many trucks. I bet if the road had some side rails, or something to make it feel more confined while the lots are being redeveloped, it would improve safety.
Also, why can’t PBOT take over jurisdiction of Powell in the city limits? This happens a lot. Does PBOT not want to due to maintenance etc? It’s usually an option.
The neighborhood associations in the area, including Creston-Kennilworth, Brooklyn, HAND, and Richmond, have been working on and off for years (decades?) for this outcome, and have kickstarted a new effort recently.
My understanding is that ODOT does not want to give it up, and PBOT does not want it without some upgrades/funding to help get the facility closer to PBOT standards.
Note that further out (past 92nd?), PBOT is taking control of the facility.
My kids went to Cleveland, and crossing Powell and 26th was something that had me regularly worried for their safety. There are so many close calls and outright injuries in this intersection, and the red light runners (especially the downhill westbound lanes, as others have noted) are endemic.
When I used to ride across Powell on 26th I always counted to three before moving forward on green, to account for drivers speeding through the red light. I’m so angry today that we’re killing people on a publicly-owned roadway. Someone needs to be held accountable.
Horrible. My heart goes out to everyone here.
ODOT’s current setup at this intersection is wholly inadequate. In my opinion, there should be no right turns allowed at all at this intersection. There’s simply too much potential for right hooks with the amount of multimodal traffic this intersection gets. If you want to turn right then use a different street; there’s plenty of options. And this should be in addition to adding speed/red light cameras with strict enforcement, as well as a permanent 20 mph school zone between 25th and 28th.
I don’t believe that anything less than these measures would solve the problem here.
Actually, there aren’t. Depending on which right turn(s) you want banned, there are very few options. Heading south, 26th and 28th are the only streets that really go anywhere and are physically appropriate to drive on, and 28th is now dedicated to bikes. You could go south at 21st or 22nd, but then need to wind your way back to 26th to continue south.
Heading north is not much better. 28th again physically works (but is the bike street), then there’s 26th, and nothing else in the area really goes anywhere until you get to 21st, which is also heavily used by bikes.
And 26th and 21st south of Powell are used by trucks coming from the UPRR rail yard, which has an entrance at Gladstone.
I’d rather have people driving cars take 21st/22nd, 33rd, or other minor streets into the neighborhoods rather than 26th or 28th, since the others don’t have a major high school on the corner. 28th Place (not 28th Ave) would also work going east-to-south or north-to-east, and 29th would work going west-to-north or south-to-west. Even though they’re nonsignalized, it should be easy enough for people to make right turns here since the signals at 33rd and 26th/28th would create gaps in traffic.
For trucks coming from the yard, I’d rather they also use 21st and then turn right onto Powell there. It might increase conflicts at this intersection, but I’d much rather have them here than at the 26th intersection since there’s so much more cyclist and pedestrian volume at 26th.
It sounds like the truck wasn’t turning but crossing 26th on Powell, eastbound. I’m still trying to picture the scene. Did the driver simply roll over the bicyclist at slow speed from a green light, and the truck driver was not able to see over the tall front grill of the truck? Or was the truck moving at high speed through the intersection, illegally crossing on a change to red? Or did the cyclist cross against a red light?
To what degree does the poor intersection design contribute to the crash, versus human error on the part of the truck driver or possibly by the cyclist?
Terrible news. I live in the neighborhood and one thing I’ve noticed is that if I google maps a bike route to somewhere across Powell from my home near 30th, it will actually route me OFF 28th Ave and down to 26th.
I rarely use 28th or 26th; I usually cut down through the park and cross at the flashing yellow at 24th, then cruise down to 21st on Tibbetts. It feels MUCH safer (no turning vehicles to contend with, and a center median), it’s a lot faster (instant gratification rather than what can be a long wait at the signals), and no gratuitous hills like on 28th.
Depends where you’re going, of course.
It looks pretty clear to me that either the cyclist or the truck driver ran a light as the crash happened in the middle of the street with the truck’s wheels pointing straight and the bicycle on the eastside of the ped x-ing.
If that’s the case, I don’t know how ODOT and/or PBOT could do to avoid this from happening again.
I was hit on my bike riding slowly in the Ped x-ing at SE 24th & SE Powell in 2018 coming home from work. Rush hour traffic was stopped in both lanes and both directions and as I was crossing the parking lane into Powell Park, I was t-boned by a driver in a min-van driving in the parking lane alongside Powell Park on SE Powell.
One possibly contributing factor is that there’s no clear signage, or pavement striping, marking that clearly identifies the parking lane alongside Powell Park on SE Powell, especially in the dark & wet conditions of early December.
I use the SE 24th & Powell ped x-ing regularly. It’s much safer after the upgrade but the parking lane is still not clearly & obviously marked.
In fact, about a week ago, I saw one of those ride share cars parked there and it looked like someone crashed into it.
I hate to say it, but I’ve taken to heart the words of good friend, “I assume everyone who is driving a car is a homicidal maniac and I bike accordingly.”
It is ODOT and PBOT’s job to come up with a way to prevent such deaths. They are supposedly professionally trained to do so. We regular citizens do not have to know how they could do it. But we can and should demand that they work on it, immediately.