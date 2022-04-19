City reveals latest designs for protected bike lanes on SW Broadway

Posted by on April 19th, 2022 at 12:40 pm

Graphich shows before and after of road cross-section.

Changes coming to SW Broadway. Note that at intersections with curb extensions, there will be one less lane for cars and the bike lane will be maintained. (Source: PBOT)

By the end of this year there will be a protected bike lane through Portland’s “Living Room.”

City design drawing of new bike lane on SW Broadway

PBOT design drawing for SW Broadway at Harvey Milk. (with BikePortland labels).

Starting in June, the transportation bureau will begin to build a protected bike lane on Southwest Broadway between Oak and Clay. Broadway is our city’s marquee main street that runs adjacent to Pioneer Courthouse Square (a.k.a. Portland’s Living Room) and through a shopping, cultural, and university district. The project will fill a gap in existing protected bike lanes to the north and south and fulfill a promise of safe cycling access that began 13 years ago with Portland’s first cycle track on Broadway near Portland State University and that we got a glimpse of in 2016 when a group of planners tested a pop-up version of the city’s design in 2016.

On April 11th, the Portland Bureau of Transportation shared newly updated plans (PDF) at a meeting of their Central City in Motion (CCIM) working group. CCIM is a plan adopted by Portland City Council in 2018 that aims to build 18 projects to boost biking, walking and transit rates downtown and in the central eastside.

The plan for Broadway is to continue a parking-protected bike lane design similar to the one already in place on both ends of this project.

PBOT wants to swap locations of the existing bike lane and curbside parking lane on the one-way street. In doing so, they will add width and protection to the bike lane, a move that will reduce space for driving. The current cross-section includes six lanes; two parking lanes, three traffic lanes and one unprotected, narrow, door-zone, bike-only lane. The new cross-section will include five lanes; two for traffic, two for parking cars and one only for bicycle (and micromobility vehicle) users. In some locations, the space for driving will be even smaller: The block between SW Harvey Milk and Oak will be striped with a northbound (contraflow) bike lane which will eliminate space previously used to park cars; and driving space will also be lost at Yamhill and Morrison where curb extensions narrow the intersection width.

As is the rule in cities, when we reduce space for cars, everything else works much better. This project will vastly improve Broadway for walkers and other non-driving road users. People will not only have effectively narrower and safer streets to walk across, they’ll also see big upgrades to crosswalks in the form of more striping (what PBOT calls “high visibility crosswalks”) and fewer car parking spaces near intersections.

As with any bikeway project, the key to its success will be where car users are allowed to cross over it. On Broadway, beyond typical concerns with right-hooks at intersections, a few other issues pop out: There are two major hotels along the project route and there’s a mixing zone planned between Yamhill and Taylor.

One of the likely reasons it’s taken so long for PBOT to do this project is due to their fear of telling owners of the iconic, upscale Benson and Heathman hotels that they’ll need to defer to bicycle riders while loading and unloading their guests. So it appears PBOT will try a compromise; a design that will allow a passenger loading zone in the bikeway. According to a presentation to CCIM working group members last week, PBOT will maintain three curbside parking spaces in front of the hotels that will be passenger loading zones. Car users will have up to three minutes or will face towing or other consequence (if it happens at all). It’s still unclear to me how exactly these zones are meant to work and I will update this post as I learn more.

On the block between Yamhill and Taylor, PBOT will allow another incursion into the bike lane. Instead of requiring people to turn right at the intersection with Taylor, PBOT has designed a break in the bike lane where car and bike lane users will cross over each other so drivers can make the right turn onto Taylor from a curbside lane. When a CCIM committee member expressed concerns about this design at the April 11th meeting, PBOT project manager Brianna Orr said a combination of outdated signal equipment (that doesn’t allow for a separate bike signal phase) and a high turning volume led to this design choice. PBOT is expected to upgrade the signal in a later phase of the project, but funding has not yet been identified.

“It’s a shame when a facility is an ‘all ages and ability route’ except for one block,” one working group member expressed at the meeting. PBOT’s Orr said there’s still time to consult with engineers and look for other solutions.

Another notable part of the proposed design is the new contraflow bike lane between SW Harvey Milk and Oak where bicycle users will have a left turn lane from eastbound Harvey Milk onto northbound Broadway, where they’ll ride against oncoming lanes of car traffic.

We also see how PBOT has addressed a busy driving into a parking garage just south of Harvey Milk. In order to slow down drivers as they enter the driveway, PBOT plans to install three rubberized, turn-calming curbs to create a 90-degree entry angle (this slows drivers down and encourages better visibility of bike lane traffic).

Another area where PBOT will beef up the bikeway is at the intersection with SW Jefferson where another important bikeway route crosses Broadway. The plan for the northwest corner of Broadway and Jefferson is a mini protected intersection that will utilize rubber curbs and generous use of green pavement coloring to manage traffic flows.

PBOT says construction on this $500,000 “quick build” project is set for June of this year. Once complete, Broadway will form a bikeway couplet with SW 4th, a more substantial capital project PBOT says they plan to break ground on this fall.

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Couple of things:
1. Is the “protection” simply plastic wands? If so, we should not be calling this bike infrastructure protected.
2. PBOT should make Taylor and Yamhill car-free; then they wouldn’t have to worry about mixing zones
3. Isn’t Jefferson supposed to have a new bikeway on the *left* side of the street soon? If this remains the plan, why would PBOT build a quasi-protected intersection at Broadway and Jefferson with its current right side bike lane configuration?

Thanks.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

re: #2. What I meant to say is that Yamhill and Morrison ought to be car-free. PBOT should just ban right turns onto Taylor from Broadway…Voila! No more mixing zone needed.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

I strongly agree with point 1. I know that Jonathan has thought about this vocabulary both because he is very careful with his words and because we have discussed it. BikePortland often mirrors the way that PBOT uses the term even though it is inaccurate, to me this feels like when many news outlets just reprint police reports without actually evaluating the veracity of the report. Wands do not equal protection and we shouldn’t just say they do because that is what PBOT prints on their press releases. That said in this case the lane also appears to be protected by parked cars so while I would like to see permanent physical barriers to people driving their cars into the bike lane these lanes do seem more protected than just wands next to a travel lane.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I hear you two loud and clear. I totally disagree however, with the equivalencies your making to police Bjorn. The fact is: This will be a bike lane protected from other road users by several things: parked cars, a painted buffer zone, plastic delineator wands. I agree with both of you that all three of those are not great protectors, but I think calling this lane “protected” is fine in this context. I’m always re-assessing and will consider different ways to say and frame this stuff in the future, but let’s not kill the messenger here.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Matt Meskill
Subscriber
Matt Meskill

Plastic bendy straws!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Generally great news, but this…

According to a presentation to CCIM working group members last week, PBOT will maintain three curbside parking spaces in front of the hotels that will be passenger loading zones. Car users will have up to three minutes or will face towing or other consequence (if it happens at all).

….is a bizarre solution to the problem. Why not do something like Seattle has done on SW 2nd Ave, in front of the Courtyard Marriott? This could be done with one of the pre-fabricated Zicla platforms if there isn’t the time / budget to do it out of concrete.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yes it does seem odd. And I’m still trying to figure out exactly what the plan is. Stay tuned.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

That Seattle treatment seems really decent. Sort of like a reverse of the bus platforms with bike lanes.

43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

I totally agree. Seems backwards to let cars just park and block the entire width of the new protected bike lane, when theres an adjacent parking lane still. PBOT PMs always say ‘only as good as the weakest link’ part, so they need to act like it. Also what a joke for PBOT to say that they’ll enforce some max loading time: we all know they wont.

Here’s a great opportunity for PBOT to really carrots and sticks and say:
1) we are providing this world-class bike lane at the foot of your hotel
2) no more stress between arriving patrons and the door-zone bike-lane users
3) if you want curb level loading: pay PBOT to install a Zicla platform (I’m gonna guess its a funding issue why thats not on the table), until then use the parking lane or unload/load around the corner

7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
nate
Guest
nate

Well, there’s pretty much no chance that the 3-minute limit for loading and unloading is in front of the hotels is going to work. Hopefully there’s a decent backup plan (like, they could just use the parking lane outside the bike lane and walk across the bike lane).

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Always with little jogs and tight radius wiggles for cyclist going straight. I’d like to see these updates solve intersection packaging issues by using deviations, micro chicanes, if you will, built into car lanes not the bike lane.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

This city has no interest or investment in either the active or passive enforcement of its rules, nor can it maintain what it builds, but sure, let’s double down with half a million dollars on what’s failing on NW Broadway?

My neighborhood is still begging for basic traffic calming like barrels and PBOT says it can’t find the money.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Brandon
Guest
Brandon

I feel pretty happy that Broadway is finally getting fixed up and it’s planned to happen so soon. The surprise for me is that there’s no bike markings for a left turn from Broadway to Madison. I think that is a huge route for a lot of cyclists heading towards SE over the Hawthorne bridge and that was my main daily route home for many many years. Maybe one of those left turn from the right lane bike boxes?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

“As is the rule in cities, when we reduce space for cars, everything else works much better. This project will vastly improve Broadway for walkers and other non-driving road users…”

Since I walk much more than bike downtown, that’s the paragraph I honed in on. Shorter crossings with better visibility, and walking next to a bike lane instead of cars are significant improvements.

Several of the biking-related criticisms seem thoughtful. I hope they can get addressed.

26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
robwpdx
Guest
robwpdx

Personally I trust PBOT on engineering, though others, critics, are saddened by change.

Serious question. When we build a bike boulevard or equivalent, on, say the SW Park Blocks, or NW Flanders, do we remove the bike lanes on the adjacent routes?

What is the thinking in professional bike engineering theory and literature? What are the terms around this question?

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
