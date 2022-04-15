Newly formed ‘Just Crossing Alliance’ will push for greener, leaner Interstate 5 crossing project

Posted by on April 15th, 2022 at 11:43 am

quote

A new group calling itself the Just Crossing Alliance announced its formation today to push the Interstate Bridge Replacement project in a climate-centric direction and to ensure that the project centers environmental justice.

Latest rendering of one option for the project. (Source: Interstate Bridge Replacement Program)

The four founding members of the coalition come from both sides of the state lines and include Front and Centered, 1000 Friends of Oregon, the Disability Mobility Initiative, and The Street Trust. Other partners who endorse the effort include No More Freeways, Sierra Club, Portland Audubon Society and several others. The coalition is coming together around a set of shared values around how they are approaching the multi-billion-dollar megaproject.

“The Just Crossing Alliance’s advocacy around the proposed Interstate Bridge crossing is driven by an urgent need to mitigate and adapt to climate change, by strong values of environmental justice, environmental protection and social justice and by the need to balance the fiscal needs of many different transportation and other infrastructure priorities in our region,” the alliance’s website reads.

The coalition follows pushing over the past year or so from many of the same groups to ensure that the IBR is “right sized”. In November, a number of the same groups sent a letter to the IBR project team with a number of requests that they saw as central to ensuring that the bridge is “climate forward”. “The IBR must not expand the number of vehicle travel lanes, including auxiliary lanes,” it wrote.

The group sees the issue of road pricing, or tolls, as being a central guiding principle in what the highway will look like.

Missing from the coalition represented in that letter was a heavy Washington presence, now included in the Just Crossing Alliance in the form of Front and Centered, which describes itself as a “diverse and powerful coalition of communities of color-led groups across Washington State whose missions and work come together at the intersection of equity, environmental and climate justice”, and the Disability Mobility Initiative, a statewide advocacy group that raises awareness of the limits society puts on people who don’t drive and pushes for change. Those two organizations have been pushing to change the Washington State legislature’s priorities around transportation, and in the 2022 session they saw success with the passage of a transportation package that allocated more funding to walking, biking, and transit than any previous one in state history.

“Some communities in Washington and Oregon pay the highest price for our failure to move away from autos and oil,” Front and Centered said as an organization in the alliance’s formation announcement. “The expansion of the Columbia River Crossing will create more pollution and health harm to four of the areas with the highest Environmental Health Disparities in Washington state. Washington and Oregon States have a responsibility to reduce the existing impact on these overburdened communities. The bridge expansion proposed moves us in the wrong direction.”

According to the shared values outlined on their website, the group sees the issue of road pricing, or tolls, as being a central guiding principle in what the highway will look like. “The design of the project should be determined by the level of demand that would occur after pricing is implemented, and not an un-priced roadway,” the coalition’s website states. “Pricing should be implemented prior to any commitment to increase capacity.” Decisions around usage fees have been framed by the project team as occurring after project designs are selected, despite elected officials like Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty wanting to address issues like how low income drivers will be impacted by tolls up front.

“What we’re trying to do more than anything is making sure that leaders are asking questions necessary to ensure that the Columbia River Crossing [project] doesn’t repeat itself”, Brett Morgan, Transportation and Metro Policy Manager of 1000 Friends of Oregon told me. Morgan said they don’t have a formal coalition leader right now, with decisions on how to move forward being made collaboratively.

As to why the coalition is being announced now, Morgan pointed to pivotal votes coming up at the City of Portland and Vancouver, TriMet, C-TRAN and Metro to endorse a “modified Locally Preferred Alternative”, which will likely lock in a lot of decisions around the project’s design. “We are really in the heart of the important decision making,” he said. A desire to move quickly with the design process so that construction can start in 2025 has led to a timeline many elected officials have expressed frustration with. In seeking a seat at the table, the Just Crossing Alliance is attempting to ensure that the speed up timeline doesn’t leave anyone behind.

JustCrossing.org

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Bike Musician
Guest
Bike Musician

Silliness. The population will only grow. We need to plan for the future.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

let’s plan for the future by investing in low-carbon transportation options and those that allow us to move a larger number of people, like transit instead of freeway lanes?

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Pinot
Guest
Pinot

Still need a new bridge for people, freight and transit

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

the Just Crossing Alliance isn’t opposed to new bridge, if it is designed to maximize movement of people instead of cars and prioritizes lowering carbon emissions and improving equitable outcomes. That’s literally on the website of the org – go check it out!

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

We can move a lot more people, if we decrease the excessive number of cars clogging up our transportation system.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
wallis
Guest
wallis

Highway engineers are planning for the past, not future.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
One
Guest
One

This organization has my trust. Get it!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Lance
Guest
Lance

I like to compare it to SF. The golden gate bridge has 6 lanes TOTAL. They also have bus and bike priority AND a toll. If a city with magnitudes more people can figure out how to use 6 lanes, then I’m sure we can.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SECommuter
Guest
SECommuter

Bay bridge has 10 lanes though and the Golden Gate isn’t nearly as important for shipping freight.

Not saying we shouldn’t try to do more with less, but it isn’t a very apt comparison.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris
Guest
Chris

Isn’t the Golden Gate Bridge more of a tourist/local commuter bridge? I5 would be more comparable to the I80 bridge in how it’s used.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

This is an excellent development! I’m excited to see this coalition leading on this issue.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

Great to see this! Electeds need to have issues laid out clearly in front of them or else they just do what ODOT tells them to do. Makes my Friday.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

consider the tunnel!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
