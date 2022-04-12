‘No bicycles, no pedestrian accommodation’ says Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson on I-5 crossing project

Posted by on April 12th, 2022 at 2:56 pm

“All of these accommodations to special user groups bely the fact that the bridge was designed to move traffic and freight.”
— Betsy Johnson, candidate for governor

(Photo: Betsy Johnson campaign)

“I would not only say no light rail. I’d say no bicycles, no pedestrian super-accommodation.”

That what Betsy Johnson, one of Oregon’s leading 2022 gubernatorial candidates and recipient of $1 million (so far) from Nike founder Phil Knight, told a radio show host when asked about her view on the Portland-to-Vancouver I-5 freeway expansion project.

Our past coverage of Johnson focused on her tenure as an influential member of the Oregon Legislature, a position she resigned from in December in order to run for governor. As a senator, she advocated for the Salmonberry Trail to connect the Portland area to the Oregon Coast via a bike trail.

Johnson, who’s running as an Independent after 20 years as a Democrat, hasn’t been a big key player in statewide transportation policy (except for the aviation department – Johnson is a pilot by training). As governor, however, that would have to change. One of the projects she’d be expected to take leadership on is the aforementioned Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP), a resurrection of the Columbia River Crossing project that crashed-and-burned in 2013 after tussle over light rail and funding in 2013.

For transit and bike activists, Johnson’s vision for the project isn’t very comforting.

A reader tipped us off about an interview on Larson’s show in February where she was asked what she thinks about the project.

Here’s the exchange:

Host:

“What would your position on a Columbia [River] Bridge be?”

Johnson:

“I would not only say no light rail. I’d say no bicycles, no pedestrian super-accommodation. That bridge is a major north-south piece of United States infrastructure. We’ve got to design this bridge properly, but all of these accommodations to special user groups bely the fact that the bridge was designed to move traffic and freight.”

Host:

“And it’s not doing it as well as it should be right now. And if they build a bridge, all of the proposals up to now have been to replace the bridge with three lanes north and south, the same size it is now. Would you say if we’re going to spend billions of dollars we should have a bridge that has more capability than the old bridge?”

Johnson:

“You’re damn right I would.”

Host:

“And it would be traffic capability. Not bike lanes and pedestrian lanes and light rail?”

Johnson:

“Correct.”

It’s clear that Johnson is trying to appeal to a certain group of voters with comments like this. What’s less clear is why she thinks her views carry any water whatsoever since thousands of people already rely on the bridge biking and walking path and there’s absolutely no chance the project gets built without facilities for walking, cycling, and transit.

We reached out to Johnson’s office for comment but have yet to hear back.

Maria
Guest
Maria

Well, I know who I won’t be voting for!
People on bikes, on foot and using transit, are not “special user groups” requesting super accommodation. Can we just all be referred to as “user groups”? Or start calling the personal vehicle users “polluting traffic congestion group”? Rebuilding the bridge to accommodate motor vehicle traffic without considering all bridge users is outlandish.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hippodamus
Guest
Hippodamus

I’m glad she’s getting these policy positions out now. I wish more politicians were transparent on their actual views. This statement alone let’s me know I won’t be supporting her.

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

The host straight up lying about lane count, etc to get people riled up.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

This is a pretty strange take in a state that has at least said it needs to reduce its greenhouse emissions even if it’s not doing it or really even trying all that hard. Increasing the size of the bridge would also not go over well as it would only be useful if we increased the I5 on the Oregon side. I don’t think bulldozing thousands of Portland homes and businesses is a very popular suggestion here.

Also much like a tunnel you’re not likely to get federal approval if you’re not providing the same level of service as the current bridge. I assume she’s just trying to appeal to the type of people that listen to Lars and like many politicians is just saying whatever the audience wants to hear.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Luke
Guest
Luke

One thing I’ve learned about moving from “liberal” New Hampshire to “progressive” Oregon is that there are no actually liberal and progressive states in the U.S.

You cannot be liberal and progressive and be pro-car and pro-suburb, so that rules the whole country out.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Funny, this morning on my walk I was thinking, why not build a Tillikum type bridge between Vancouver and Portland to be bus, train, bike, skateboard, walking, etc to be separate from the main freeway bridge. Seems to make much more sense and allows for more flexibility. Too bad Betsy didn’t suggest something similar.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bobby U
Guest
Bobby U

That would be much more expensive. It would be a totally separate bridge after all. By putting transit and multi use path on the same bridge(s) as the freeway you can use the same piers to support multiple uses.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

If anyone is still buying Nike stuff, this would be a good time to stop.

I just realized how jarring it is to see this Knight-sponsored candidate’s views juxtaposed with the Biketown logo that features the Nike swoosh.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
lacorota
Guest
lacorota

Thanks for publishing this! When it comes time to cast my ballots, I can do so better informed. I agree with another comment. . . why refer to cyclists and pedestrians as “special user groups”? It segregates, and de-legitimizes anyone outside a motor vehicle. I’m a fan of the “complete streets” concept. When housing developers go into a region to subdivide a property and build a housing project, they are required (in some regions, anyway) to include sidewalks, street lights, and marked bicycle lanes. Otherwise, the street in front of the project is incomplete. That said, I’d assert the same applies for most transportation corridor developments where pedestrians and cyclists have such need. She’s pandering to those who despise any funding towards infrastructure for non-motorists. Unfortunately, I’ve spoken to many who deem pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users as failures because they don’t get around by motor vehicle. Until further notice, I’ll cast my vote elsewhere.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tina Ricks (Guest Author)
Guest
Tina in the Burbs

I’ve seen this attitude in so many contexts. At least it’s out loud and in the open. Important people, going important places, doing important things, are in cars. Public transit is for poor people and disabled people (and they’re not important). Bikes are for kids, students, homeless people, and weekend hobbyists (and they’re not worth spending money on). The end.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

hahahaha, as if SOV drivers aren’t the most catered to user group of all. Someone should point out to her that her grandchildren’s quality of life depends on us burning fewer fossil fuels.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SD
Guest
SD

Her positions on transportation have always been horrible.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
jonno
Guest
jonno

I was interested to hear what she had to say about Oregon’s most important issues. Now I’ve heard enough.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
John D.
Guest
John D.

Taylor, not only is she involved in the aviation industry, she used her position in the legislature for her own personal profit. Look up her wheeling and dealing with the Scappoose Airport back in the mid-2000s.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Johnson seems to be trying to out-compete Drazen in right-wing “own the libs” rhetoric, and there’s no better way to do it in Oregon than demonizing those Portland bike hipsters.

It’s especially ridiculous because she’s (rightly) pro-abortion and voted in favor of things like business taxes to support public education, so she’s never going to get the support of Lars Larson listeners, but feints like this will ensure she’ll shed whatever moderate Dems to whom she might have initially appealed. She’ll end up with a significant but small percentage, Ross Perot-style.

Anyway, thanks for documenting whom the freight lobby’s candidate is!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Hmmm, has anyone communicated to Besty Johnson, the Oregon gubernatorial candidate what product her political sponsor Phil Knight makes and has made millions selling (hint Nike makes shoes). She does know that walking and cycling does wear out Nike shoes quicker than driving a car?! Perhaps this might make ‘Mr. Nike’ stop at the $1m in funding he has bestowed on her for this campaign.

https://democratherald.com/corvallis/news/election/phil-knights-money-says-best-chance-for-republicans-is-not-a-republican/article_32e45db0-b5f0-11ec-b139-e700901b82ca.html

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Wow, I did not know we could advocate for “…bicycle and…pedestrian super-accommodation…”! Sign me up!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

She seems to be running for the ‘Gov’nor of cul-de-sac Clark County’ and its Washington hinterlands…or has Oregon taken in a bunch of MAGA refugees during COVID? [Or perhaps she is taking the page out of the Mel Brooks movie classic – Springtime for Hitler – …and will take an extreme position to ‘suck up’ as many donations as possible AND try to fail at getting elected so she can use the funds for some other ‘campaign’?! ]

Oh so Brilliant!, I hope Phil is happy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
