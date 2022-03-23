Safe Routes to School says: ‘Take the keys out of the ignition’

Posted by on March 23rd, 2022 at 9:30 am

The Beaverton School District is one Portland-area district working to vanquish car idling.

Gentlepeople, stop your engines. The Beaverton School District’s (BSD) Safe Routes to School program is promoting an anti-idling campaign, encouraging students and parents to lead efforts against car idling during student drop-off and pick-up time.

Safe Routes to School, a national initiative to make it safe and fun for kids to walk and bike to and from school which has gained support in the Portland area, focuses a lot on the health and academic benefits of ditching the carpool line.

A BSD graphic illustrating the effect of idling. (Photo: Beaverton School District)

But the environmental impact of driving kids to school every day (and idling in the parking lot) shouldn’t be overlooked. Making it safer for kids to walk and bike to school is necessary for reducing people’s reliance on cars as their primary mode of transportation.

Car engine idling emits a lot more carbon than people might think. The U.S. Department of Energy says “while the impact of idling may be small on a per-car basis, the impact of the 250 million personal vehicles in the U.S. adds up.” If we could eliminate unnecessary idling from personal vehicles, it would produce the same emissions impact of taking 5 million vehicles off the roads.

Students who want to lead a campaign at their school will make materials based on data they gather observing people waiting in cars during pick-up time at their school. After an educational campaign and protest event, where students will hand out fliers to people in their cars, they’ll collect post-campaign data and see how things changed.

Kids can be very effective parent-persuaders, and since turning your car engine off is really not an arduous task, these campaigns could be impactful. As the global oil market is in upheaval because of the war in Ukraine and gas prices continue to rise, this is a good time to let people know how much gas they’re wasting just by sitting in their car with the engine running.

(More Beaverton School District anti-idling infographics.)

Find out more information from the BSD about how to begin one of these campaigns here.

And, to be clear, anti-idling campaigns don’t stop in Beaverton! The Portland Bureau of Transportation also encourages anti-idling awareness, as do school districts associated with regional Safe Routes to School programs.

SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I never understood the need to keep one’s engine going when just sitting and waiting. Whenever I used to pick up my child from school, I’d park, and turn my engine off. Others in the “line” would keep their engine going for some odd reason. Sometimes we’d be waiting 10 minutes or more.

3 hours ago
PATRICK
Guest
PATRICK

Waaay back in the olden days when I learned to drive (70’s) we were taught to warm up the car for a minute or so before driving and idling at a stop for 5 minutes was normal. Cars have changed, but the people who teach new drivers and habits haven’t. Now it’s start and GO (zero warm up) and more than 30 seconds waiting?–shut it off. There is really NO downside to these new procedures but it’s a societal habit that is proving tenacious.

3 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

Correct, fuel injection is much more precise about air/fuel mixture and obviates the need to warm up the car from a cold start.

But cars not designed for stop-start generally have less robust starters and charging systems. Doing multiple stop-starts in succession will reduce the life of the starter and battery.

Manufacturers and regulators have decided that shifting the expense and impact of idling instead to designing stronger starters and making them easier to replace.

Personally I’d rather streets surrounding a school be closed to through traffic and drop-offs be more distributed around the edge. Kids, with or without their parents, can walk a block or two to school in safety without sitting in line wasting time and gas.

6 minutes ago
Tim
Guest
Tim

Why are cars used to take elementary school children to school. Busses are provided for students who are not within walking distance. I will believe gas prices are high and the good people of Oregon believe in global warming when there is not a line of SUV’s parked in the bike lane in front of the elementary school.

I have tried to bring up the dangerous and inconsiderate driving of parents dropping children off at school to the school and the Beaverton School district without any response. People concerned with school safety should take the following quiz: The leading killer of children in the USA is:
1) terrorists
2) gun violence
3) drivers
4) cancer

5 minutes ago
