Weekend Event Guide: Free breakfast, Beaverton tour, old library ride, and more

Today’s morning started out a little bit icy cold, didn’t it?

This weekend’s selection is varied. We start early Friday with warm goodies on the bridges. Then as Black History Friday reaches its final weekend, a special mention for tomorrow’s Interstate Bridge Replacement Program equity roundtable.

For more info about these and more events, check out the full calendar.

Friday, February 25th

Breakfast on the Bridges – 7:00 to 9:00 am at the Steel Bridge, Hawthorne Bridge and Tilikum Crossing

BonB volunteers offer coffee and goodies from a great list of donors for every folk who crosses these bridges walking or biking. It only happens once a month. Now that’s a way to start the weekend! More info here.

Bike Loud West Policy Ride – 12:45 pm at Director Park (SW)

This month the Bike Loud West Chapter team is joined by PBOT Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller for a west side bike ride. More info here.

IBR Equity Roundtable: Black Communities and their Relationships with Infrastructure – 5:30 pm. Online event.

As part of Black History Month, the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program will host a virtual roundtable discussion focusing on the impact that large infrastructure programs have had on Black communities throughout American history, as well as ways to learn from past and present harms. More info here.

Saturday, February 26th

Bike Ride With Kevin Teater – 10:00 am at the intersection of NW Audrey Dr & Waterhouse Trail in Beaverton

Beaverton City Council candidate Kevin Teater is leading a bike ride into downtown Beaverton and the Farmers Market. The aim is to learn how to better serve families who just want to move around Beaverton safely. More info here.

Filmed by Bike Garage Sale – 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at Filmed by Bike HQ (NE)

Our friends of Filmed by Bike are preparing for their 20th Anniversary! And for this reason they are having a garage sale clearing out their merch with discounts. Used bikes, bike gear and riding apparel will also be on sale. More info here.

Old Library Branches Ride – 11:00 am (Register to receive start location)

Urban Adventure League keeps coming coming up with cool tours for folks to get to know historical hidden gems around the city. This time it will be about old buildings which in the past used to be Multnomah County library branches. It will concentrate on former libraries located mostly in southeast. Registration is required and is limited to 24 participants. More info here.

Unity Ride – 3:00 pm at OMSI east bank esplanade (SE)

After a long hiatus due to Covid, the Unity Ride make their comeback with a pre-spring floral-themed bike ride. The collective’s aim is to provide women, trans and non-binary exclusive spaces for folks to feel safe while riding. More info here.

Advertisement

Sunday, February 27th

Sandy Ridge Dig Day – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Sandy Ridge Trail System

The Northwest Trail Alliance is summoning folks to help prepare the trails for the spring MTB season. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Features, Front Page, Weekend Event Guide

