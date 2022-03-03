Weekend Event Guide: Friday Night, Farmers Market, Food Carts (that’s it!)

Hello everyone!

Not many events planned this week so we’ll keep this one short and sweet:

Friday, March 4th

Friday Night Ride at Ladds – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Portland’s habitual Friday night fun ride. Bring lights. This Friday is also bottle share night, so be responsible, folks! More info here.

Saturday, March 5th

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (multiple meeting locations)

Every Saturday, folks gather up at multiple locations on the southeast of the city and casually ride to the Farmers Market. Once there, a relaxed, lengthy stop is made to buy groceries, goodies and share with other bike community fellas—usual ones, ocasional ones and newcomers. An improvised post-ride often follows. More info here.

VBC Food Cart Social Ride – 12:00 pm at Bike Clark County (Vancouver)

Join friends from south Vancouver as they visit north Portland this weekend with a ride around Kelley Point Park, St Johns and a due stop at the St Johns Food Cart Pod. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

