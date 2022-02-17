Weekend Event Guide: Fab Friday, Ride with Joy, Cart Blocks clean-up, and more!

Hey everyone!

Here’s our weekly deliver of featured events for the weekend. Remember that you can always find more events on biking and local transportation topics on our event calendar.

Friday, February 18th

Fab Friday – 7:00 am at Water Avenue Coffee (SE)

Team Oregon racing club’s first Fab Friday of 2022 is here. This no-drop ride will make a loop down to Oregon City and back. More info here.

Bike Commute Clinic – 12:00 to 1:00 pm (Online)

The Street Trust closes their February full of webinars with this workshop. The goal is to boost individuals’ confidence, safety and enjoyment in bike commuting. It’ll cover bike law, skills, gear and basic maintenance. More info here.

Saturday, February 19th

Plant Trees By Bike – 8:45 am at St Luke’s / San Lucas Episcopal Church (Vancouver, WA)

Join Friends of Trees north of the border on a bicycle-powered tree planting crew and plant trees the greenest way possible. Gear and gloves are provided. More info here.



PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (multiple meeting locations)

Farmers, friends, and advocacy, oh my! This weekly relaxed-paced ride has three meeting points on its way to the PSU Farmers Market on the South Park Blocks. After a stop at the market, the ride and conversations often carry on. More info here.





Bike Loud PDX SE Chapter Ride – 12:15 pm at Lucky Labrador Brew Pub (SE)

The group will meet at the Lucky Lab for lunch with Keith Jones, executive director of Friends of the Green Loop. This will be followed by a ride along the Green Loop, making a few stops to talk about coming infrastructure as well as ways folks can join in and help. More info here.

Ride with Joy – 1:00 pm at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

This ride ride will commemorate John Joy, a renown member of the biking community who died recently while riding his bike. The group will ride to Cathedral Park and back, and then have some pizza and share stories about John. More info here. A pre-ride organized by the Vancouver Bicycle Club will also meet earlier at noon so folks from Vancouver can also join in and merge with the rest of the group. More info here.

Sunday, February 20th

The Cart Blocks Bike-Based Cleanup – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Ankeny West Cart Blocks (SE)

Join Friends of Green Loop, The Street Trust, Remove by Bike, Bike Loud PDX, and SOLVE to help clean up The Cart Blocks, an important spot often holding bike-related events and located on Portland’s soon-to-be Green Loop. Arriving by bike is strongly encouraged as plenty of space to park your bike is available. More info here.

@jennabikes Biketown Ride – 1:00 pm at Salmon St. Springs (SW)

Jenna Phillips a.k.a. @jennabikes on TikTok summons you for a slow-paced BikeTown ride. Free ride codes will be available for everyone attending. And of course a glorious TikTok will be filmed. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

