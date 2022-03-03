Oregon-based Arcimoto releases e-bike(ish) MLM trike

Arcimoto’s MLM.
(Still photo from video)

“The MLM fills that gap between the e-bike and the car.”
— Jonathan Miller, Arcimoto

According to Eugene-based electric vehicle company Arcimoto, the future of mobility is here, and it’s codename is “Mean Lean Machine” (MLM). The MLM is a three-wheeled electric vehicle with full-suspension that Arcimoto debuted last week.

The three wheels keep it stable, but this e-trike stands out of the pack because it’s built to tilt. Thanks to Arcimoto’s acquisition of Tilting Motor Works, the company built some pretty neat leaning technology into the design. A promo video (below) shows an MLM rider weaving down steep hills with apparent ease.

(The larger FUV on the left, MLM specs on the right.)

Arcimoto was founded in 2007 by tech entrepreneur Mark Frohnmayer to fill the niche of small electric vehicles. After years of development, the company released its Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV, above) in 2019, and has other offerings coming soon (including an electric pick-up truck that looks a lot more like a golf cart than any of the massive e-trucks we’re seeing on the market these days).

“Cars are way too big and inefficient for the job of everyday driving.”
— Jonathan Miller, Arcimoto

The FUV is a small, motorcycle-class two-seater EV designed to replace short car trips. Much closer to a golf cart than a bike, it serves as a middle ground between a larger electric vehicle like a Tesla and the standard e-bikes we usually cover on BikePortland.

Arcimoto is headed in a new direction with the MLM. This e-trike can fit two people, but its specs will be more in line with a traditional e-bike than anything Arcimoto has released in the past. Interestingly, it looks like you can use it as a Peloton-style stationary bike while you’re waiting for it to charge.

Since most people taking car trips are only going a short distance and are often traveling alone, this is a market many micromobility companies like Arcimoto think they can squeeze into.

“Cars are way too big and inefficient for the job of everyday driving,” Arcimoto’s Director of Communications Jonathan Miller told me in a recent interview. “The MLM fills that gap between the e-bike and the car,” Miller says. “We think this offering is going to be really unique on the market. There’s definitely a place for this.”

In a video showing off the new concept product, Frohnmayer says for the same amount of material it takes to build on Hummer, two Teslas or eight FUVs, you can build 100 MLMs.

“This is a point I really want to hammer home,” Frohnmayer says. “For transportation, micromobility is sustainability.”

The specs.

The complete details on the specs of the MLMs are still up in the air, but according to Arcimoto it will have a range of more than 200 miles with auxiliary batteries. This is a lot farther than your standard e-bike can take you on a single charge.

We’ve looked at the need for more e-bike charging stations in order to get people to start actually being able to substitute their cars for electric bikes, but a range like this would solve a lot of those problems.

In a press release announcing the MLM, Frohnmayer says he sees this development as a groundbreaking step in the e-bike and micromobility world. “The Mean Lean Machine reflects Arcimoto’s commitment to push the envelope of sustainable mobility,” Frohnmayer says.

Frohnmayer also says the MLM will be the first step in Arcimoto’s new “Platform 2” initiative, which will include the smaller EV products like e-bikes, scooters and electrified wheelchairs.

One crucial piece of information we don’t know yet however, is how much customers will have to shell out for this e-trike. The cost of e-bikes – and lack of the kind of government subsidies people who buy electric cars have access to – is already a big impediment to mass usage. Oregon House Representative Karin Power (D-Milwaukie) said she plans to sponsor an e-bike incentive bill in 2023. Power also recently announced she will resign from the legislature at the end of this session and we’ve heard from Rep. Dacia Grayber (D-Tigard) that she will take up the cause.

As of now, you can put down a refundable $100 deposit to get your name on the preorder list for when this interesting e-trike is available for purchase, which is expected to be at the end of the year. Learn more about the MLM on Arcimoto’s website.

soren
Guest
soren

The vast majority of EVs should weigh less than a 1000 lbs/454 kgs.

It’s the ourobouros of Fordist consumers swallowing the “product” of Fordist capitalism that has led the weight of Trucks/SUVs/(cars) to approach 5 digits (with the resulting increase in traffic violence).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Presuming you pulled 1,000 lbs out of thin air, maybe an EV should weight what it needs to weigh to get the job done? I don’t think the current crop of EVs is our salvation, but it’s a step in the right direction. To just dismiss them outright over a minor issue like weight (when the streets can handle 1,000 lbs) seems to leave us at a standstill with transportation options which is not the ideal.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
axoplasm
Subscriber
axoplasm

if this thing had a shell or fairing of some kind, now that would be a game-changer

“Because I might get cold/wet” is probably the #2 reason I hear for not wanting to get out of a car

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
James
Guest
James

I’ve recently worked in Eugene and the variety of alternative vehicles and how frequently you see them is like nowhere else I’ve been.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

It’s got handlebars, but so do motorcycles. Otherwise, I’m at a loss as to what this has to do with bicycling.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Janos
Guest
Janos

I checked out the website and I am rather disturbed at how the device is presented being ridden aggressively by what is basically an angry or at least grumpy looking guy. Marketing the thing as an attack device on public ways is not winning me over, and I am worried about who might be.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PATRICK
Guest
PATRICK

I occasionally ride a trike (carrying carpentry tools to a nearby jobsite), and surprisingly re-learning riding a trike that doesn’t tilt is difficult (muscle memory of decades on bikes kicks in at bad times like making a quick turn when going moderately fast). I’m always looking for good ideas for what I may be having to ride in a decade (I’m old but still lively and have good balance), at any rate, the combination of tilting, electric range, and fun biking may make this a excellent option!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Just what we need, more newbies on eBikes (trikes) Time to officially ban class 2 and 3 eBikes (or trikes) from MUPS.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Woah Steve that is such an unfortunate attitude!

I hear you that some types of bikes and jerk riders can cause problems, but don’t you think it’s good to be a bit more welcoming? The way I see it, jerks can ride any type of bike and it’s really more about the rider than the vehicle they happen to be operating.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
