Bike Loud PDX fundraising for ‘advocacy trike’

Posted by on February 18th, 2022 at 8:50 am

(Source: Bike Loud PDX)

Local advocacy group Bike Loud PDX is fundraising for a new electric tricycle to use at events around the city. Their funding goal is $6,000 and the money would be used to build, store and maintain the trike.

“It would be similar to the Batmobile except an electrically assisted tricycle which fights to make 25% of all trips in Portland to be made by bike instead of Mr. Freeze,” said Bike Loud Board Chair Kiel Johnson in an email to supporters Thursday.

Bike Loud has gone through significant change and growth in the past several months and they’ve made the goal of “25% by 2030” — as in, one-quarter of all trips made by bike — their central organizing principle.

The trike will be made by Portland-based Icicle Tricycle, a company that has found a strong niche in cargo bikes for businesses and organizations that are used for everything from selling ice-cream to loaning out library books.

“The Bike Loud PDX Trike will get good use at our events, rides, and meetups around Portland to promote bicycle advocacy,” the webpage for the fundraiser says. “Expect to see the Bike Loud PDX Trike at all kinds of events all spring and summer. The Bike Loud PDX Trike will be a visible, approachable presence and a welcome addition to Portland streets!”

The campaign has raised over $1,300 so far and Johnson says the first 100 donors will get their names painted on the cargo box.

See their website for more information.

Lorie C
Guest
Lorie C

I don’t support Bike Loud any longer due to the irrational letter of protest they signed. Once they retract their signature I’ll consider supporting them again.

https://bikeportland.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Response-to-Emergency-Declaration-on-sweeping-camps-FINAL.pdf

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

This is super exciting. What better way to celebrate the joy of biking than with a locally-made cargo bike for the only bike advocacy organization in Portland!

Pitch in a few buck and let’s get rolling toward #25x30PDX (25% bike modeshare by 2030).

Thank you, Taylor and Bike Portland, for getting the message out.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Does anyone else see the irony in an electrically powered vehicle purporting to advocate for cycling?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I don’t. I mean, their offices aren’t powered by candles are they?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago
