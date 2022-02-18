Bike Loud PDX fundraising for ‘advocacy trike’

Local advocacy group Bike Loud PDX is fundraising for a new electric tricycle to use at events around the city. Their funding goal is $6,000 and the money would be used to build, store and maintain the trike.

“It would be similar to the Batmobile except an electrically assisted tricycle which fights to make 25% of all trips in Portland to be made by bike instead of Mr. Freeze,” said Bike Loud Board Chair Kiel Johnson in an email to supporters Thursday.

Bike Loud has gone through significant change and growth in the past several months and they’ve made the goal of “25% by 2030” — as in, one-quarter of all trips made by bike — their central organizing principle.

The trike will be made by Portland-based Icicle Tricycle, a company that has found a strong niche in cargo bikes for businesses and organizations that are used for everything from selling ice-cream to loaning out library books.

“The Bike Loud PDX Trike will get good use at our events, rides, and meetups around Portland to promote bicycle advocacy,” the webpage for the fundraiser says. “Expect to see the Bike Loud PDX Trike at all kinds of events all spring and summer. The Bike Loud PDX Trike will be a visible, approachable presence and a welcome addition to Portland streets!”

The campaign has raised over $1,300 so far and Johnson says the first 100 donors will get their names painted on the cargo box.

Taylor has been a BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com

