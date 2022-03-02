Amazing photos from inside the Mitchell Point Tunnel in the Gorge

Can you imagine riding this?! (Photos: AJ Zelada)

It might be late 2024 before we can ride it, but it’s still hard to contain our excitement for what is easily the coolest bike infrastructure project in America right now: the re-opening of the carfree Mitchell Point Tunnel.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is blasting through rocks that have kept the historic tunnel closed since 1966. It’s the final piece of their ambitious project to re-establish the entire, 77-mile long Historic Columbia River Highway as a bike-friendly and low-car route between Troutdale and The Dalles.

ODOT broke ground on the last remaining segment of this project in 2021 and the Mitchell Point Tunnel section broke ground in January. The historic tunnel was 390-feet long and ODOT’s project will nearly double that with a new 655-foot tunnel. They’ll also restore the famous arched windows so riders and walkers will be able to gaze out onto the Columbia River and the majestic expanse of the gorge.

ODOT engineers, staff and members of the Historic Columbia River Highway Advisory Committee recently toured the construction site and our friend AJ “Jerry” Zelada was one of them. Zelada sent us these photos and all we can say is “Wow!”. We cannot wait to ride through this tunnel!

For concept drawings that show what the finished tunnel will look like and historic images from when it was open, check out our 2020 story.

Follow updates on the project on ODOT’s website.

