Riding on SE Hawthorne after ‘Pave and Paint’ project

(BikePortland video shows current conditions on SE Hawthorne eastbound (29th to 49th) and westbound (49th to 34th).

It’s been several months since the City of Portland finished making major changes to SE Hawthorne Boulevard as part of their “Pave and Paint” project.

As most of you know, this was (and still is for some) a very controversial project. The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) had an opportunity to restripe the lanes any way they wanted. But instead of finding space for bicycling, they opted to remove one lane and make the existing lanes wider. They also added several new crossings and median islands.

The choices made by PBOT made it clear that they don’t expect most people to feel comfortable biking on Hawthorne. Their idea of bike access is to improve nearby neighborhood greenways and crossings, and to have people to walk their bikes on sidewalks to their destinations. That works fine for a lot of people; but many others will still bike on the street itself and will share the lanes with car and truck drivers.

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

On Thursday, local bike advocate Cathy Tuttle, a former planner and nonprofit founder who recently moved to Portland to retire, shared her experience cycling on Hawthorne for the first time since the changes were made.

In a Twitter thread posted Thursday (below) Tuttle shared how even riding her e-bike at 20 mph people in cars still passed her. Tuttle pointed out that she feels the wider lanes — which vary between 11 and 14-feet — are too wide to simply “take the lane” and even for a “cycling pro” like herself this encourages drivers to make unsafe passes.

And that’s exactly what happened to her. “So I’m … pedaling at top speed for 5 blocks, looking for the café where my meeting will be, taking the lane, and a driver edges close to pass me because a wide lane + center turn lane simply are too wide to ‘take’.”

Have you ridden on Hawthorne since the changes went in? What has your experience been like?

soren
Guest
soren

10 foot lanes for one of Portland’s major transit routes?

This unintentional or intentional anti-transit position is a bad take.

As a pedestrian* who lives two blocks off of Hawthorne the road diet has made an enormous difference. In the past, I would avoid trying to cross Hawthorne during peak traffic hours but now there is 95%+ compliance at the new median-islands at 23rd and 25th. I am very pleased with this road safety project.

*disabled when my inflammatory arthritis flares

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I also live very close to Hawthorne and have to cross it regularly. I find the unmarked crossings to be down right scary. The marked crossings with islands are definitely an improvement. If the city wants to improve pedestrian safety then – at the very least – every crossing in the main section of corridors like Hawthorne ought to be marked, on both sides of the street.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I find the unmarked crossings to be down right scary.

I do not find marked crossings to be particularly safe on 4 lane cage sewers (Hawthorne prior to this project) so I will take your comment as a tacit admission that the conversion of this stretch of Hawthorne to a 2 lane pedestrian corridor with 10 new median safety islands is a game changer.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

There are also a handful of marked non-crossings — i.e. places that would otherwise be unmarked crossings that PBOT has put up those “no pedestrian” signs.

I agree with the crossings with pedestrian islands being a lot better. Just wish there were a lot more of them.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

10 foot lanes for one of Portland’s major transit routes?

This unintentional or intentional anti-transit position is a bad take.

Buses run on 10′ lanes all over Portland, and will do so on many stretches of the Division Transit project. Where there are dedicated bus on the project they will typically be 10.667′ wide. There is no transit based justification for lanes as wide as 14′, as we now have on Hawthorne.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Janos
Guest
Janos

I am rather surprised at the large number of unmarked crosswalks. Was this a low or limited budget project?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Alan Love
Guest
Alan Love

My guess would be that if every intersection was signed/striped crossing, it would result in driver “attention” fatigue, and drivers would just stop paying attention to the crossings. I for one welcome our autonomous self-driving car overlords for that very reason (computers can be confused, but at least don’t take mental breaks).

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

I really dislike riding on Hawthorne and, as a result, I do it rarely. Drivers are very aggressive in large part – as Cathy states – because the lanes are so damn wide. These wide lanes promote speeding and the largely empty center turn lane encourages recklessness (eg, illegal passing).

Some of the worst portions of the “new” Hawthorne are from 23rd to 29th and everything east of Cesar Chavez.

If PBOT didn’t want to add bike infrastructure then they should’ve inexpensively reallocated space for people walking and using mobility devices by widening sidewalks with wands. Yes, you need to remove car parking to achieve this. This is not radical; Hawthorne used to have wide sidewalks before car hegemony was the ethos.

We need a paradigm shift at PBOT.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

everything east of Cesar Chavez.

This wasn’t really part of this project. They added a few islands but most of the actual road work was between 22nd and Chavez.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Brendon
Guest
Brendon

Disappointing that the bike parking corral outside of bread and ink has not been replaced. That space has just been informally given back to cars.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Toadslick
Subscriber
Toadslick

Imagine showing anyone the photos from this blog post and trying to convince them that Portland once called itself the “cycling capital of the USA”.

Imagine showing anyone these photos and trying to convince them that the city has a Bicycle Advisory Committee and that they are given any consideration at all.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Given how much pedestrian traffic on Hawthorne, I’d expect a lot higher building density with many 10-20 story apartments with underground parking, like the Pearl.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Are you meaning that you’re surprised that there can be that many pedestrians there without those larger buildings? Or that given that there are so many pedestrians, you’re surprised that larger buildings aren’t being built there?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Most of Hawthorne is zoned for 5 story building maximum.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bill
Guest
Bill

The repainted Hawthorne is certainly better than it was before (particularly if you are a pedestrian trying to cross the street), and definitely feels safer to bike on than it did before, but also:

It shouldn’t be radical to put bike infrastructures on streets like Hawthorne that have lots of businesses, and doing so would implicitly communicate to people that actually they should ride their bike to [insert a business]!

Right now Hawthorne, Division, Belmont, Alberta, Mississippi…basically every street that runs through a business district lacks any real bike infrastructure so doing something like riding your bike down the street to look for a restaurant to eat at only feels as safe as the least aggressive driver you encounter. It means that if you are trying to ride your bike to a business, there is at least some portion of that ride where you will have to leave bike infrastructure to get to your destination. This is an untenable state if one of PBOT’s goals is actually to reduce the cars’ share of trips under 3 miles and increase the share of trips taken using sustainable transportation.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

I think Cathy’s point though is that it doesn’t feel safer on a bike than it did before. Before when there were two lanes, you could easily take one of them and cars could use the other. Now that there is just one and a tempting empty turning lane, if you try to take the lane then cars swerve around you with varying degrees of danger.

I’m not saying the earlier road design was good; I think the new design is better than it was for pedestrians. But it’s not actually better for biking.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Hawthorne still has very substandard pedestrian infrastructure. The business district should be fully pedestrianized not converted into an arterial with substandard bike lanes and substandard pedestrian infrastructure.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maccoinnich
Subscriber
maccoinnich

Where does the bus go if the business district is fully pedestrianized?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

I have zero argument with that. I wasn’t saying it was great, just that it was better than the (abysmal) prior situation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
G C Haun
Guest
G C Haun

I was very skeptical of this project when I saw the plans. But in practice I actually love it. My old death-crossing at 23rd now has an island, and my regular trip on Hawthorne from 34th to 38th turning left into Fred Meyer is a breeze now, instead of a terror. My inner planner still says tsk, tsk, but for the way I personally use Hawthorne it totally works.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

You can thank your neighborhood association for 23rd (assuming you live on the S side); it is indeed greatly improved.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
