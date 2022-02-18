Cornelius Mayor bemoans lack of choices in statement about equitable transportation

Posted by on February 18th, 2022 at 10:18 am

A bus top along Tualatin-Valley Highway in Cornelius. Inset map to show the city’s location relative to Portland.

“A transit system that takes four times as long to get to someplace is not a viable or equitable answer.”
— Jeffrey Dalin, mayor of Cornelius

As we reported yesterday, Metro is lining up transportation projects they hope will catch the eye of federal grant programs that have vastly increased in size thanks to President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

When an agency like Metro reveals a prioritized list like that, the choices are not random. They lean on a predetermined set of values and desired outcomes that have been vetted and adopted in our Regional Transportation Plan (RTP), the federally required list of projects and policy directions that sets a 25-year vision for our system. Metro is currently working on an RTP update and staff brought a draft of the Values and Outcomes section to a meeting of their Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT) meeting Thursday morning.

Surprising absolutely no one, Racial Equity and Climate Leadership were on top of a list of five focus areas.

Cornelius Mayor Jeffrey Dalin.
(Photo: @DalinMayor on Twitter)

As the meeting turned to discussion from JPACT members, the voice of Cornelius Mayor Jeffrey Dalin stuck with me. Cornelius is a very small city (population 13,000) in Washington County that clings onto Tualatin-Valley Highway between Hillsboro and Forest Grove.

Mayor Dalin spoke up to remind others in the (Zoom) room that “equity” and “climate leadership” looks different beyond the big urban centers. Dalin wanted them to know what equity means from the perspective of his constituents.

As you read his comment below, keep in mind who was hearing it. Dalin spoke right after PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and TriMet General Manager Sam Desue sat in attention:

“… I have a 53 to 55% Latino community. We have a longer than average commute and we have a lower than average income. Most households are multi-family or multi-generational. Most of those households who continue to be embattled by ‘climate-smart’, ‘climate-friendly’ [policies] are actually putting in third parking spaces at their house because they have three, four, five or six cars because we do not have another way to get around and do the things we need to do.

… A transit system that takes four times as long to get to someplace is not a viable or equitable answer. If my 4,600 workers that have to leave the city every day, to go somewhere else to work, have to take two to three hours to get to Tualatin, Tigard, Sherwood, and over an hour to get to Portland, maybe more, that’s not equitable… that’s why these folks drive is because there’s no other way. They have multiple jobs. They have to get from one job to another quickly, multiple times.

And I also question the point where we’re so significantly dividing our communities that the only acceptable answer for people of economic challenge is on a bus or on the train. Yet if you have affluence and the ability, you get to have a car and you get to have choices about where you go. That really, really concerns me that we think that’s the only answer. So I think we need to ask those questions and take an equity lens and really look at the answers were proposing. And make sure that we’re not just further driving the divide between our people by the dollar.

Our community doesn’t have the same opportunities that you do in inner-city. When I go to my buddy’s house in Portland, it is a few blocks to a bus. We have one. And it comes every 15 minutes. And a lot of times that bus is already full with people leaving Forest Grove, so they can’t even get on the bus. You can get comments from my councillors about waiting, two and three buses to get on. And lord forbid you’re using a bike to complete your commute. The two spots on the front of the bus are already full for two, three or four buses. So now your making that person wait an hour in the rain in the winter, to bike commute their last mile.

So those are some of the concerns. I think we need to be open and honest about this. I’ve been so upset several times in these meetings by us not talking about the real issues; but I do really want to echo Commissioner Hardesty’s point: BIPOC is not the same everywhere. We do not have the same brush. We’re all in the same boat? No, we’re not even in the same boat, even though we’re all in the same giant storm.

We need to take them into consideration and understand how these RTP [Regional Transportation Plan] plans will affect them. I don’t see anybody from Fairview or Troutdale on here talking, but they’re not dissimilar in their issues. Right? The the outer edges of our [region] are suffering from this very differently.

The one last point I would make… I think we would be remiss not to get out of Portland and have listening sessions with the entire [Metro Council] and commission out in the areas like we’ve done in the past where we went to the Clackamas County Center and listened to the comments from the folks in their community at the point of activity, not just online or sampling a few people here and there. I think we need to get out of downtown and see all the other parts and listen to those comments.

Thank you.”

Perspective is so vital in these conversations. I’m glad Mayor Dalin shared this one.

Keviniano
Subscriber
Keviniano

So well conveyed. Jonathan, do you have a link to the recording to the meeting and know when in the meeting Mayor Dalin made this remark?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Bobby U
Guest
Bobby U

I’m really glad to see someone in a leadership position sharing this perspective. It is certainly one I am glad to hear.
But this issue is basically the same one we face inside the city. Why would I take a 50 min bus trip when it takes 15 min by car? Bc I’m a transit nerd and masochist, but I don’t expect the average person to make the same decision, and I _certainly_ don’t expect someone who is less fortunate than I am to make the same decision.

It reminds me of a great piece by Jarrett Walker about viewing transit as a way to unlock opportunities for community members:
https://digitalcommons.usf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1824&context=jpt

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Trike Guy
Guest
Trike Guy

He’s not wrong about a lot of that. For instance, I don’t often plan a bus segment into a trip with my bike (never with the trike for obvious reasons) unless I’m comfortable simply riding that section if the bus comes by with the spots full.

On the other hand, a part of me really wants those folks to have the opportunity my GF and I had of living without the car in order not to have it drag them down (financially).

When we got together in 1989 I was making $4.17/hr at Fred Meyer as a courtesy clerk and she was making $4.00/hr at Montgomery Wards. I don’t believe either of us had full time. If we had needed a car, there’s no way we could have managed.

Over the years our financial situation improved and we stayed car free – as a result of which we actually have a shot at a decent retirement because all the money that would have had to go into cars has gone into our 401(k)’s (boosted by being pre-tax).

A huge part of our early investment in our retirement was because we had the huge good fortune of not having to have a car.

Back then rent in downtown was affordable (under $1/sq foot when we moved into Goose Hollow for a 650sq ft 1 bedroom). When it became too much (hitting $2/sq foot about 9 years ago for a worn, older, small apt) we moved to Beaverton and our commutes jumped. Then my employer moved out to Clackamas and my commute jumped again. Only my commitment to being car free and desire to retire as soon as possible (out of the US) has made it bearable for the last 27months. Sometimes it’s not.

If I had to work multiple jobs like so many under-employed/under-paid folks out there, I couldn’t do it and would have to get a motor vehicle of some description.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

Mayor Dalin makes a great argument for EVs funded by large and progressive tax increases on wealthier people (e.g. many who live in twee, 15 minute, “sidewalk-ballet” PDX neighborhoods):

1. Free or very deeply subsidized EV car-share.
2. Free or very deeply-subsidized EVs for lower-income households.
3. Free or very deeply-subsidized neighborhood charging stations for lower-income people who rent.
4. Free or very deeply-subsidized decentralized renewable generation for lower-income households/communities.
5. Free or very deeply-subsidized EV chargers for lower-income households.
6. Free or very deeply-subsidized park and ride spaces* for car share and lower-income EVs near light-rail/BRT hubs (surrounding the inner metro area).

*Hi Tony.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
soren
Guest
soren

Also forgot:

7. Mandatory installation of EV chargers in all 5+ unit multifamily housing and a legal “right to install chargers” for all tenants living in 1-4 unit rental housing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
Lazy Spinner
Guest
Lazy Spinner

Very telling that a small town mayor in Washington County understands the real issues that seem to elude most urban politicians. Then again, Portland city government and Metro seem to mostly care only for wealthy people that can afford high rise condos and even higher priced close-in established neighborhoods.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Lazy, Portland Heights is a close-in, wealthy neighborhood which has lousy bus service. As far as I can tell, we only get the little service we have because TriMet is required to get the high school students to school. Most of SW has abysmal service.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
