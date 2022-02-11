Bike Loud PDX volunteers are spreading the #BikeLove

Posted by on February 11th, 2022 at 11:35 am

(Designs for Bike Loud PDX by Emily Guise)

“Some roses are red,
Some bike lanes are green,
Thank you for driving,
In ways that make me feel seen.”

That’s one of the messages on a series of cards and stickers local nonprofit Bike Loud PDX is handing out on the streets of Portland this month as part of their Love campaign (#BikeLove and #25x30PDX on social media). They have over 1,000 Velo-tines to pass out to strangers as they bike around town. The designs were created by Portland-based graphic designer Emily Guise.

Advertisement

Bike Loud volunteer Hami Ramani spreading the love.
(Photo: Bike Loud)

“Showing this love and expressing empathy to other Portlanders is one small way we can exemplify good behavior and magnify the feelings of joy biking can provide,” the group says.

Bike Loud has surged with recent growth, new leadership, and the recent launch of neighborhood chapters. They’re focused on building Portland’s bike usage rate to 25% of all trips by 2030 — the goal adopted by City Council when they passed Portland’s Bicycle Master Plan in 2010.

If you want to get your hands on these cards or stickers and help distribute them, join one of the Bike Loud rides this month like their weekly Farmer’s Market Ride on Saturdays, their upcoming general meeting, or on one of their chapter meet-ups on the 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th or 27th. Find details on all these events on our calendar. You can also email bikeloudpdx@gmail.com to order them.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
donel a courtneyDwkmatchupancakesivanhamiramani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

Join the #BikeLove train!

Thanks, Jonathan and Bike Portland.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

#BikeLove #BikeLoud!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
matchupancakes
Guest
matchupancakes

The designs look terrific. Love it!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Dwk
Guest
Dwk

Bikeloud signed the ridiculous Street Trust statement about the homeless camps.
They have explaining to do if you ask me.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
donel a courtney
Guest
donel a courtney

I’ll bandwagon with DWK, if they joined with Street Trust in essentially shifting to an interesectional theory of advocacy that gives social issues preeminence over infrastructure and physical safety in the context of non-motorized transport–I disagree fundamentally.

These days everyone is an armchair expert but in looking at their website I see a “month of Love” and some stuff about a ride through downtown and about the interstate bridge and the burnside bridge.

If their goal is to bring modal share up to 25% “love” just ain’t gonna cut it. We’ve had alot of this love stuff in Portland over the last decade and I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m not feelin the love on the streets of Portland these days–especially when getting around outside of a car.

Time to shift focus. IMO what would help is clearing our MUP’s, building safe bike lanes (not going to wade in there, but we all know theres room for improvement here) and a drastic change in driver behavior.

Many proven or at least very viable solutions are out there. “Love” is, at this point, disproven.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests