Jobs of the Week: BikePortland, Bike Works, Old Spokes Home
Posted by Job Listings on November 12th, 2021 at 5:27 am
Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got four great job opportunities that just went up this week.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Reporter/Staff Writer – BikePortland
– Executive Director – Old Spokes Home (Vermont)
– Program Coordinator (Full-Time/Non-Exempt) – Bike Works
– Program Director (Full-time/Exempt) – Bike Works
Advertisement
For a complete list of available jobs, click here.
Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.
These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the “Best Local Blog” (according to Willamette Week’s Best of Portland) and reach thousands of bike-oriented folks, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.