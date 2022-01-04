Video shows TriMet bus operator intentionally drove through group of bike riders

Posted by on January 4th, 2022 at 10:20 am


(Video edits by BikePortland, footage shot by Shawne Martinez)

An otherwise wonderful New Year’s Day Ride was marred when a TriMet bus operator drove through a group of bike riders at a downtown Portland intersection.

“What’s shown in the video is troubling.”
— Tyler Graf, TriMet

I was on the ride and was in direct contact with the driver as he intentionally endangered other road users. Another rider, Shawne Martinez, captured video of the incident. TriMet has seen the video above and calls it “troubling”.

It happened at 1:00 pm Saturday as we approached SW 5th Avenue while riding eastbound on SW Harvey Milk Street. A large group of about 70 bike riders was strung out across two blocks of Harvey Milk between 6th and 4th. Most of the riders at the front of the group went through the 5th Ave intersection on a green signal and there was an attempt to hold back the bus and one other vehicle in order to let the entire group get through the signal as it turned red. This is known as “corking” and is standard operating procedure on large group rides.

(Note: Yes, corking is done to let people go illegally through a red signal, but overall it is much safer to keep everyone together than have everyone split into small groups when lights are short and closely spaced. And I hope everyone understands this is not just about the color of signals. Read on…)

Bus, truck and bikes in an intersection.

Still from video.

I was working this event and happened to be the one who tried to cork the intersection. I assumed the bus operator would understand the situation. In my experience, TriMet drivers are usually nice and they “get” Portland street culture enough to know this is a bike-oriented city where group rides are common. This being the case, I didn’t place my bike and body directly in front of the bus driver. To my surprise, he began rolling forward — directly into human bodies in front of his bus!

I could tell he was mad, so I engaged him through the open driver’s side window (I’m the one in black with a blue bike in the video and the still image at right) and implored him to wait. He was visibly angry and said, “I have a green light!” (or something to that effect) as he nudged his bus through the crowd. By this time, his signal had actually turned red (as you can see in the video) as remaining bike riders passed in front of the bus on a green “WALK” signal. But the driver’s anger seemed to overtake him and he was determined to drive through the intersection.

With his face turned toward me, he accelerated and almost hit a rider who was in the intersection. I yelled as he went through and snapped a photo of his bus (to remember the number) as he drove south on 5th Ave. Thankfully another rider captured it all on video.

I sent the video to TriMet Monday afternoon and gave them an opportunity to respond. Here’s the statement shared this morning by Public Information Officer Tyler Graf:

“What’s shown in the video is troubling, and we appreciate it being brought to our attention. Safety is TriMet’s core value, and we train our operators on how to safely share the road with cyclists, pedestrians and autos to keep everyone safe. While we are investigating this to determine if additional training is needed, we do apologize to those bicyclists involved, as this interrupted what appeared to be part of the fun, long-standing tradition where cyclists from around the Portland area actively kick-off the new year. We appreciate and support the vibrancy they brought to Downtown over the weekend.”

Cathy Tuttle
Guest
Cathy Tuttle

I was on this joyful New Year’s Day ride that included many children and elders. The video does not fully capture the inappropriate bus driver actions. This bus driver not only used his bus to act with aggression, deliberately placing vulnerable road users in danger, this young man backed up his aggression with loud, angry words.

My experience with people who drive buses has been positive. Bus drivers are professionals who are alert, predictable, and safe as they negotiate streets with people driving cars who are distracted and unpredictable, all while dealing with a mix of unpredictable passengers on their buses. Bus drivers are truly my heroes. In my opinion, this driver has anger management issues that are not compatible with the safe operation of a large public transportation vehicle.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Evan
Guest
Evan

If somebody working for me was shown behaving like that, I wouldn’t limit possible action to “additional training”. Firing would be on the table for sure.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I think the on-board camera will help give TriMet and the public a better sense of the driver’s frame of mind.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Phillips
Guest
Phillips

I get that we’re supposed to be universally against other forms of transportation but just because you are in a small group doesn’t automatically make you immune to all the laws. Bus waited a whole cycle and they still didn’t let him through. A little courtesy would have been nice. Instead we get a bunch of people provoking a viral incident. People are still out here trying to get to work and/or doing the thankless job of shuttling the myriad homeless around this city.

Vote Up58Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

This has nothing to do with being “against” anyone. This is about a bus driver who made a conscious choice to get angry and use his huge vehicle endanger other people. Period. End of story.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Alternatively, it’s about a group of people without a permit to have a parade deciding that they don’t have to obey traffic laws simply because they are a group that feels entitled to do so. Both the group and the driver were wrong.

Vote Up50Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

It’s not that simple J_R.

First, corking is a well-established practice that is safer for everyone. Also, as you can see in the video, by the time the bus operator actually drove all the way through the group (and almost smacked into Tom Howe!), he did so on a red signal. Also, please don’t both-sides this one. Someone in control of a massive, multi-ton vehicle has a much greater duty to demonstrate reasonable caution and care than someone on a 30-pound bicycle.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

Is corking illegal? Do you have any authority to stop traffic? Does a vehicle have a right to move through an intersection if they started into it when they had the right of way, i.e. green light? Is an amorphous blob of cyclists a single vehicle? Is there a reasonable amount of time an intersection should be illegally stopped by someone without any authority to do so under the guise of “street culture”? Would any other vehicle as long as a 70 person slow bike parade have to operate with a permit to do so and likely have LEO escorts. To suggest “both siding” this is not appropriate is everything that is wrong with general common discourse right now. Should the bus driver just have chilled and waited, maybe. Should your group have stopped and regrouped at a location outside of downtown, probably.

I know a couple trimet drivers and they deal with the most insane things on a daily basis, to not account for someone trying to do their job while you’re out on a leisure tour of downtown is really out of touch.

Vote Up30Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

So, if a whole bunch of people decide to drive to a Blazer game is it OK for them to cork the intersections along the way as they drive their cars to the parking lot so they can all arrive at the same time and park in the same lot? Isn’t that safer for everyone, too?

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

No. Our laws often reflect the vast differences in the types of vehicles being used.

For example, in Oregon bike users can treat stop signs as yields in some situations. Car users cannot.
And car users can drive on freeways while bike users cannot.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

HAHAHA! Oh my god, that is hilarious!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

Someone in control of a massive, multi-ton vehicle has a much greater duty to demonstrate reasonable caution and care than someone on a 30-pound bicycle.

I agree, but people on a 30-pound bicycle have a duty not to weaponize their vulnerability to force other road users to do what the the cyclists want.

I don’t know why we can’t both-sides this one. The bus driver screwed up because safety is paramount, particularly in his line of work. The corkers were unsafe jerks.

Vote Up25Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

people on a 30-pound bicycle have a duty not to weaponize their vulnerability to force other road users

wow. people (some of whom where under 10 yrs old and others in their 60s mind you) just wanted to cross a street safely. Amazing how hard it is for you and some others to see bicycle users anything other than radicalized activists on a mission to terrorize motorists. come on.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

people (some of whom where under 10 yrs old and others in their 60s mind you) just wanted to cross a street safely.

The easiest way to do that is to stop at red lights and go on green lights.

Amazing how hard it is for you and some others to see bicycle users anything other than radicalized activists on a mission to terrorize motorists.

I don’t comment all that often, but I am an everyday cyclist. I was on your front page once when I biked in on a snow day (saw you snapping pics at the BWay bridge, then saw myself later that day). I was quoted by you in an article discussing DA Underhill’s proposed legislation.

I’ve seen plenty of radicalism among bicycle advocates. That’s to be expected. That doesn’t encompass what it means to be a cyclist.

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Fred King
Guest
Fred King

BTW, the guy in the video is in his 70s.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
AB
Guest
AB

In my opinion the situation didn’t seem dangerous or “troubling”. Bus driver’s behavior was boorish. Should he have just waited for the rest of the group to run the red light? Yes. Was his behavior dangerous? Not in my opinion. This situation looked fairly mild and speeds were low, and I can tell you that from most non cyclists’ perspectives, your reaction will be perceived as, frankly, stereotypically histrionic and entitled.

You forced traffic to wait through their green, said traffic insisted on their right of way. That doesn’t mean your life was in grave danger. I simply don’t buy the premise that a large bike group being separated by traffic lights in downtown Portland is anything more than a mild inconvenience; it certainly doesn’t justify forcing other traffic to wait at your discretion.

Trimet will probably reprimand the driver and make him sit through boring training videos as a punitive measure. Bus drivers are supposed to be cool and collected, much more so than an everyday passenger car driver, and he wasn’t in this case.

Vote Up29Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for the feedback AB. Were you on the ride?

I understand that people come to everything I publish with a certain lens based on who I am. That’s unfortunate, but I get it.

Keep in mind, I never said my own life was in danger here. I also didn’t post the story to blame anyone or get anyone in trouble. I’m a person who cares about road safety and I own a news business. I posted this because I felt it was newsworthy and I feel like we should not ignore this type of behavior from any vehicle user.

But I was there, and this guy rolled through humans in a way that could have had a bad outcome. As I say in the video, it happened 30% faster in real life. I slowed down video to make everything easier to see.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
AB
Guest
AB

I understand your concern, and I agree that the driver should not have done that. It was petty and a needless risk, though a rather small one in my view.

Cheers

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Cory P
Guest
Cory P

Corking is the established practice it was actually worked out over years of communication with PBOT and Portland Police.
If large group rides obeyed all traffic lights and stop signs they would stretch out for miles along major roads. Corking allows for the ride to stay together and impacts traffic less.
This was a relatively small ride the bus would have had to wait through perhaps one additional light cycle.
I also find it interesting that motorists get so enraged by cyclists blocking traffic but happily sit in gridlock as cars clog our roads every day.

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I also find it interesting that motorists get so enraged by cyclists blocking traffic but happily sit in gridlock as cars clog our roads every day.

This. Exactly this.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Serenity Ebert
Guest
Serenity Ebert

Sure, the Bus may have waited a whole cycle already. And? At that moment, the bus had a red light. No getting around that one.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Yeah, the bus driver was definitely in the wrong, but cyclists blocking a bus full of people with a green light on the transit mall of all places is super super lame. Call it standard operating procedures and defend it all you want, but it is super lame and just antagonizing people using transit. Just have a plan to pull aside and wait for the group if you get separated while crossing the one street in Portland that is dedicated for public transit.

Vote Up51Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
janos
Guest
janos

A quick review of the video shows the bus basically empty.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Trike Guy
Guest
Trike Guy

I was on a bus last spring that got corked for 3 cycles of the lights – about 5 minutes. Thanks to that I missed my connection and lost half an hour of my day. That bus had only 5 people on it – but I guess if my bike is on the rack and I’m not riding it I don’t count.

We as cyclists expect drivers to respect us and be courteous. Too bad so many don’t offer the same in return.

Vote Up33Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

A quick review of the video shows the bus did not have a green light.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
FullLaneFemme
Guest
FullLaneFemme

Surely you can use a better word than the ableist slur “lame”

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Keep in mind there is a serious national bus driver shortage, so TriMet is likely to be reluctant to fire this driver.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Exactly. I hope they don’t fire this driver. It will means cancelled bus runs and hundreds of people being late in the coming months.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Fred King
Guest
Fred King

Yikes! But I get the driver’s point of view. Factor in having to work on New Years Day . . .

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Did you do a freedom of info request for the buses video?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

not yet. Not sure it will be necessary. This wasn’t a huge deal because no one was hurt. As long as TriMet looks into it I’ll feel better.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
rh
Guest
rh

Maybe the driver is new and isn’t familiar with the unwritten rule of corking? Maybe there should have been 2 corkers so the bus driver couldn’t go through?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yes that could be. yes the corking and riding could have been done more safely and neatly in this situation. It was a bit messy.

All that being said. The dude went aggro and menacingly drove his bus through a bunch of humans. That to me should be the main focus here.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

I’m with most of the other commenters…it appears the cyclists are the provocateurs here (no…I wasn’t on the ride). The bus was clearly already into the intersection (assuming he started moving forward when he got the green?). To anyone besides a seasoned cyclist, it appears the cyclists are trying to run a red light and blocking a bus. Maybe spend a day trying to navigate a bus through the city before crying foul.

Call it “corking” or “standard practice”, but the end result is cyclists looking like jerks. As a cyclist, I don’t like when other cyclists perpetuate that stereotype.

Vote Up38Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I was there: The bus is only in the intersection because he nudged his vehicle threateningly through the group! Very interesting how so many people stretch to blame the bike riders in this situation.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

Mind you, most of us are bike riders on this here site. If you’re having trouble justifying it to us, good luck with the gen pop.

Vote Up25Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I’m not here to justify anything. I was there. The driver behaved dangerously. It should not be ignored. End of story.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Babygorilla
Guest
Babygorilla

I’m part of your readership that just likes to ride my bike. Why was this group of road users more important that the people who rely on Trimet for transportation in this situation? Hell, in any situation where folks don’t bother getting a permit, why are people who “cork” intersections more important than the other road users and entitled to ignore basic and well established rules of road?

Vote Up19Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi. I like to just ride my bike too. That’s why I think doing so in a way that is safe and reasonable is something worth shining a light on and standing up for.

IMO this has nothing to do with who is more important. It’s fascinating to me how everyone wants to view this incident in terms of blame and fault. I think that’s a problem with our culture. I don’t want to focus on who’s to blame. To me, in this specific case, I think it’s more important to focus on the fact that someone acted in a dangerous and unprofessional manner, without provocation, while yielding a multi-ton vehicle that they intentionally used to intimidate other people.

The issue of whether corking is a good idea or not is a separate discussion. And I agree it’s a tricky one given that people who do it are breaking the law. I think corking is similar to Idaho Stop, in that it’s a safe and reasonable practice the reflects a relatively natural use of the street. We ended up legalizing Idaho Stop because of that. On the other end of the spectrum are people who blatantly disregard traffic signals while because they simply don’t feel like waiting and in the process they end up creating potential for very serious injury and/or death. Both of these behaviors are illegal, yet they are very different IMO.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I honestly think you are choosing a pretty poor battle here. When you use language like “threateningly” and then folks watch a video of a bus driver cautiously navigating a situation, it just undercuts real vehicular violence in my opinion.

Should the driver have gone? No. Do he seriously threaten the health or safety of the cyclist? No.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I would suggest not commenting in this way since you were not present at the incident. I was. So was Cathy Tuttle (read her comment at top of the comment section). I heard him yelling and pushing his accelerator in a way that was 100% intended to scare and threaten vulnerable people around his vehicle.

Please don’t tell me what happened. I was there. I believe I am an extremely reliable source and I have no reason to make shit up. Whether it’s pointing comments from a radio shock-jock or a local business owner that make light of running over cyclists, I have a very long track record of calling out people who do and say things that increase dangers to vulnerable road users. That’s all I’m doing here.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Please don’t tell me what happened. I was there. I believe I am an extremely reliable source and I have no reason to make shit up.

You are trying to tell us what happened and you aren’t being very convincing. You don’t have a reason to ‘make shit up’ but you do have occasionally use hyperbolic language to describe incidents when you feel a cyclist has been wronged.

Posting of a video of an overworked and overstressed bus driver slowly moving through an intersection that was illegally blocked by cyclists isn’t going to be the win you think it is.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

not to nitpick, JM, but a couple of months back you disagreed with me that people driving down a MUP and forcing people walking or biking to leave the path was just fine since the drivers were going slow. Well, this bus driver was going slow AND he was the road! Your track record of calling out people who endanger vulnerable road users is not so unblemished as you make it out.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Babygorilla
Guest
Babygorilla

So he nudged his transit vehicle forward with the green light at a fully controlled intersections with clear sight lines and a red light for cross traffic while operating a transit vehicle on the transit mall.

Then, after this threatening nudging the videos shows no dangerous conduct and certainly no acceleration to nearly hit someone. Seems like careful actions in response to people acting as unsanctioned traffic cops.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

see what you want to see. Thanks for the comments.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

This reminds me very much of the Portland Spirit plowing through a crowd of boaters watching the Flugtag event downtown. The boats were in the navigation channel, where normally you shouldn’t anchor, but they’d been directed there by the Coast Guard. The captain honked to claim right-of-way, then plowed through the crowd without concern for their safety. He later claimed he had legal right-of-way. The Marine Board punished him, pointing out that there’s a basic maritime law that you have an obligation to captain your vessel in a way that is safe and avoids collisions, that overrides other regulations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxm7PpqZXY4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HihFYvEyGy4

It seems directly parallel to this case. And the bus driver did it twice–the first time he rolled forward on his green light before the intersection was clear, and the second time when he accelerated forward on his own red light right at the rider in front of him.

Here’s the captain’s punishment and Marine Board’s reasoning for punishing him:
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2017/08/portland_spirit_captain_suspen.html

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Shuppatsu
Guest
Shuppatsu

Corking is the reason I haven’t participated in an informal ride since the ride to commemorate Mark Angeles’ death in 2015. I just couldn’t believe we were marking his death caused by a traffic violation by… committing more traffic violations, specifically in a way that engenders anger from drivers towards cyclists.

I’m not against scofflawism per se. I break traffic rules all the time on my bike, for instance by going through a red light after having made a full stop and finding no cars in any direction. But when I do, it puts me at the back of the line in terms of whether I ought to have the right of way and whether my safety trumps others’ convenience. Corking is a terrible solution to a real problem, and should by no means be dismissed as “SOP.”

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

You make some good points and I hear what you are saying. Sounds like we disagree about corking in general and on some other things in terms of how best to handle large group rides. I appreciate your comments!

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Tom Howe (Contributor)
Guest
Tom Howe (Contributor)

My perception prior to seeing this video was that the bus was at a complete stop, the cyclists had a green light, and then the bus suddenly accelerated forward. Note at the 23-second mark the bus driver, while moving forward, is looking out his side window rather than looking at what is in front of the bus.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Christopher of Portland
Guest
Christopher of Portland

It’s disturbing how many commenters on this seem okay with what the bus driver did. I’ve always felt weird about the whole corking thing but trying to drive into people is much worse than blocking an intersection for a couple light cycles.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

We cannot discern if he was “trying to drive into people” from the video above. If he was actually trying to hit people, he didn’t do a very good job of it. It looks like he drove his bus forward and didn’t come close to hitting anyone.

I was riding the Marine Drive bike path next to the Airport on Saturday and I had to get off my bike and scramble up the embankment to the “safety” of the main roadway after a car full of junkies passed me, forcing me off the path, then turned around and came back up behind me at high speed. We have bigger issues regarding bike safety in this city.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

Ever notice how there isn’t a “Bike Portland Productions” video on the conditions of our multiuse paths?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Orig JF
Guest
Orig JF

Even though what the driver of the bus did was dangerous, the people riding bikes are just as much to blame in this situation. I feel the group should have reviewed the BP article on ‘corking’ from years past. A lot of good tidbits in there. Especially this word of advice: “It’s important to understand that corking can be abused.”

https://bikeportland.org/2012/06/13/man-cited-for-impeding-traffic-during-pedalpalooza-ride-73178

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Every day, hundreds of delivery drivers double park, moving van crews stop traffic so their truck can back out of a driveway, etc.–hundreds or thousands of times people do standard things that aren’t legal. Yet it all works because people have some courtesy.

Corking to me falls in the category of those standard things. The bus driver’s having to wait a bit longer for everyone to get through to me is comparable to having to wait a few seconds for the double-parked UPS guy to stop blocking the lane.

I certainly can’t believe the driver was under time pressure to meet his route schedule. Their were hardly any vehicles on the road at the time. He not only decided to pull forward, he did even though it wasn’t safe.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Too bad we can’t downvote anymore. It’d be interesting to see how many downvotes some of the commenters would have received.
It is rather telling how surprised some are at the general consensus being voiced here. It’s actually refreshing in so many ways.

Me personally, I think both sides were in the wrong. The cyclists for presuming they could just block an intersection (I never heard of corking before, wonder if the driver had), and the driver for losing their cool when they should have just ignored the cyclists and proceeded through the intersection (safely of course) if it was no longer blocked.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

I’m not a huge fan of corking buses and the max, to be honest. Seems like it might be better to split the ride a bit, especially crossing the transit mall. Having said that, yeah, this was really bad, a poor and dangerous decision by the driver. I agree with Cathy that my experience with Trimet drivers has been incredibly positive overall. I’d rather ride near buses than cars, if those were my two choices. But this isn’t an example of that at all. Thanks to you and Shawne for sharing this.

It also occurs to me that “standard corking practice” might not feel the same for Trimet drivers. Might be some opportunity for education here?

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I love this comment Joan. Thanks. It was not a great situation and I think partly because several folks felt the same way you did, there was some hesitation as folks approached the intersection, which only made things worse (corking works best when the group is tight, which wasn’t the case in this situation). And yes, I would love to know that TriMet makes at least a mention of group bicycle ride expectations/procedures in their training manual.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Training should be provided to less experienced riders regarding expectations. They hesitated at the crossing. Adding to the risk and confusion. Corking seems to be emblematic of privilege and a sense of entitlement that the less experienced riders did not possess

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mark
Guest
Mark

Instead of corking, why don’t the first group of riders just wait on the other side? Everyone just goes through (bikes & vehicles) when they have a green light and wait when it’s red. Everyone follows the law and neither is inconvenienced too much

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

There are some rides that do that. It would not be practical for all rides.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Serenity
Guest
Serenity

Yes. Don’t cork buses.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Matthew Groener
Guest
Matthew Groener

“I assumed…” is not a reasonable thing to say when dealing with a multi ton vehicle.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
