See the exciting progress PBOT has made on Naito Parkway bike projects

Posted by on December 7th, 2021 at 9:07 am

In the in-progress bike lane north of Morrison Bridge. Note: This project is not complete so please respect all work zone signs and detours!
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A key to a vibrant waterfront in Portland’s central city is to make sure people not using cars can use Naito Parkway safely and efficiently. Two major projects underway take massive steps toward that goal. In the last several months the Portland Bureau of Transportation has made exciting progress on their South Naito Improvement project (south of Hawthorne Bridge) and the Better Naito Forever project (north of the bridge).

According to an email from PBOT this morning, the SW Naito project is “substantially complete.” There’s just one lingering issue with an asbestos-coated water line between SW Harrison and Market that needs inspection from the Water Bureau. Once that happens, PBOT expects to do final paving in spring 2022. On Better Naito Forever, PBOT expects the project to be “substantially complete” by the end of this month! “Crews will return in the spring to plant additional trees, install planters, and install permanent striping,” said PBOT Capital Projects and Communications Coordinator Hannah Schafer.

Both projects will result in bike lanes that are physically protected from other lanes. They also come with new and safer crossings for vulnerable road users, less space for drivers, a new sidewalk in Waterfront Park, major investments in signals (including a bunch of bike signals), and more. Beyond the project elements themselves however, I’m most excited about how these new links will build connections to other parts of the bike network — like PBOT’s recent work on the Flanders bikeway, SE Hawthorne Blvd, Naito north of the Broadway Bridge, new protected lanes on SW/NW Broadway, and so on.

I recently biked from SW Market to NW Couch and snapped some pics to give you a sense of how it’s all coming together. The photos below will start at Market and go north to Couch. Please note two things: Both of these new bikeways will have two-way bike traffic on them and the projects are still not complete, so please obey all work zone cautions and signage:

On Naito near SW Market looking north at Harbor/Waterfront Park intersection.

(New ramp from Waterfront Park up to SW Clay/S Harbor intersection)

Northeast corner of Naito and SW Clay/S Harbor.

The new separated bike path just south of SW Columbia.

Advertisement

Between Columbia and Jefferson.

New intersection at Naito and Jefferson.

Westbound view at Jefferson.

Southbound at Jefferson as you go under Hawthorne Bridge viaduct.

Under the Hawthorne, PBOT hasn’t built the curb yet.

In the new Better Naito bike lane approaching Salmon Street Springs.

New bike signal at SW Taylor.

Advertisement

To show some context for the traffic separator curb.

New crossing at Yamhill.

Looking southeast toward Yamhill.

Morrison intersection.

From the general travel lane just south of Morrison Bridge.

SW Harvey Milk.

Approaching Skidmore Fountain/Saturday Market. Note the new sidewalk. It will be interesting to see how this is used during the summer festival season.

Approaching Skidmore Fountain/Saturday Market.

New medians at NW Couch.

Diverter on NW Couch to encourage bike riders to use this to access Flanders and other bikeways.

For more details on each of these projects, click our archive tags below. Also see their respective project pages on the PBOT website: SW Naito and Better Naito.

Much excite! Stay tuned!

Front Page, Infrastructure
, , ,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
Let's ActiveHola Heynic.cotaChampshamiramani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Allan Rudwick
Subscriber
Allan Rudwick

having watched this thing for the past year, I think PBOT should do these projects in ‘phases’ where they can open sections of them and call it done before the entire project is done. This delay has been incredibly frustrating. There’s no reason we couldn’t have had at least half (if not 90%) of it open the entire time

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Hola Hey
Guest
Hola Hey

Until you consider the efficiencies (and thus cost savings) associated with the construction companies mobilizing and implementing in a logical and coordinated manner. Yes, you could do phases, but it would cost a lot more.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Let's Active
Guest
Let's Active

Exactly. It’s much better for a contractor to stretch their specialty work across an entire project area at once. It could technically be done in stages but that would ultimately mean fewer overall projects as budget will be sucked up to do the phased work.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

That’s pretty excellent! I would like to see the curbs painted to increase their visibility

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

I’m guessing one of the last things the contractors will do is install the ‘delineators’ (plastic posts) and reflectors on the curbs as required by PBOT (check out Rosa Parks for example)

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

This will certainly be nice to have at the waterfront and beyond. Unfortunately, some of the portion south of the Hawthorne Bridge is not wide enough for two people to ride abreast; this is a big missed opportunity. And, the flow they seemed to have planned at the Hawthorne Bridge on-ramp going north toward the “Better Naito” portion is convoluted and could present serious challenges, especially for all those tourists who will be using this infrastructure. There just seems to be lots of extra (and costly) concrete that didn’t need to be there. Seems to me that had they closed that on-ramp to car drivers we could’ve had a much more open, more intuitive and less costly section of the bikeway.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

One thing I think we should takeaway is how quiet and serene Naito has become without the traffic during construction. Also closing Naito Parkway completely to cars for the last year has proved as a form of pilot: we could look at having no cars on Naito at all (obviously except for emergency/event loading).

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Champs
Guest
Champs

In other words, it’s the Waterfront Park sidewalk and bike lane past the Hawthorne Bridge that we’ve always needed.

The rest is mostly fluff.

In ten years, we have retrofitted our streets with protected lanes (many still full of mushy unswept leaves). There are dedicated rights-of-way that people are legitimately afraid to use. Downtown to SE Clinton with the Orange Line through the South Waterfront is a Rube Goldberg disaster (wait to cross Moody in the bike lane, then choose your own adventure to Clinton). And on the blank canvas of Slabtown, we got tree lined cycle tracks with a gauntlet of branches at eye level. I guess they were all nice, at least for a while.

If first class infrastructure means that walking and biking get the same consideration as driving: mission accomplished? Tying up money tied up in shiny new capital projects instead of necessary maintenance is what we do to the highways.

TLDR: we buy a Mercedes but never change the oil.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
«

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests