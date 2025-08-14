Weekend Event Guide: Fast crit racing, sewing, cargo bikes, and more

This could be you! Come out to the big Portland Criterium on Saturday (North Park Blocks) and/or Sunday (Lloyd) to get close to the action and celebrate cycling in Portland. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Time to get your weekend plans in order. I can help with that! Here are my picks…

Saturday, August 16th

Sew Many Bikes – 10:00 am at Sewcial Studies Studio in Milwaukie (SE)

Billed as a craft club on wheels, this ride is a gathering of folks who love to craft and sew — and share their creations with others. Expect a short, slow ride with stops at fabric and craft stores. More info here.

Portland Criterium – Noon to 8:30 pm at North Park Blocks (NW)

Cycling races around a short track with lots of speed and sharp turns. Also come out for the running races or the public, open-streets session. Bring the kiddos for the kids bike skills area and youth art station while you enjoy local food and drink and a celebration of Portland bike culture. More info here.

Inner Eastside for All Ride – 1:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Housing and land-use wonks unite! Join Portland Neighbors Welcome for this annual mixed-use housing love-fest while you network and learn how you can help them win a campaign to upzone the inner eastside and create more housing options for everyone. More info here.

Loud N’ Little – 6:00 pm at Sewallcrest Park (SE)

OK this is very cute. One of the founders of the mega-epic annual party ride Loud N Lit has had a kid and wants to do a version for families and little ones. Expect playgrounds, bubbles, and fun kids dance music. More info here.

Sunday, August 17th

Cyclepath NW Grand Opening – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Cyclepath NW (NW)

It’s a celebration of a local bike shop’s second location! Start the day with coffee and pastries while you hang in the gorgeous new shop (in what used to be Fat Tire Farm), then roll out for a bike ride and return to the shop for fun games and a $3,000+ prize raffle!! More info here.

Cargo Bike Picnic – 9:00 am at Peninsula Park (N)

Hang out, chat and snack with other cargo bike riders at the park and then roll out for a fun, short ride. Sounds like a perfect Sunday to me. More info here.

Portland Criterium – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm in The Lloyd (NE)

More racing action with even higher stakes because winners will be crowned Oregon State Champions. Course will go around Lloyd Center Mall and even through it (sort of!). Coincides with a street party in Holladay Park with lots of family-friendly activities. More info here.

PaddleCanooza – 1:00 pm at Cathedral Park Boat Ramp (N)

“Leisurely bike ride to a sandy beach for snacks and lawn games. Did we say bike? We meant canoe. Bring your own canoe!” More info here.

Zoobomb – 8:00 pm at the Pyle (SW)

Join ZB legend Handsome Dave for a ride up to Washington Park on the MAX, then bomb down the hills with reckless abandon. Safety third! More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.