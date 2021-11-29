The Monday Roundup: ‘From gridlock to greatness’, Apple iBike, cycling through grief, and more

Oregon’s transportation opportunity: The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone deftly lays out ODOT’s current freeway-building follies and shares a plan for how to spend the influx of federal funds that will take us “from gridlock to greatness”.

Where things stand in Oregon: A must-read, front page story in The Oregonian makes it clear that Oregon’s transportation status quo of freeway expansions and investments in more driving capacity isn’t nearly enough to reach our climate change goals.

You get an e-bike! And you get e-bike!: Feels like each week the clamor for more e-bike adoption grows louder, now a NY Times opinion writer is pushing the idea that if we really want to fight climate change, everyone should be given a free e-bike. And making this piece even stronger is that it was picked up by MSNBC and featured in a segment on All In with Chris Hayes!

Cycling through grief: A wonderful essay from a woman who rediscovered biking in mid-life and then realized that pedaling helped her deal with the loss of her mother.

Gamify low-car life: We love some good transportation demand management, so I was so happy to see the success of this “Beat the Street” campaign in London that got people to stop driving so much.

A “deadly myth”: David Zipper is back in The Atlantic with a vital myth-busting article that implores DOTs and other safety orgs to drop the false “94% of all crashes are caused by human error” mantra.

Major movie news: Hollywood is poised to finally recognize the amazing life of bicycle racing pioneer Major Taylor, a Black man who dominated the track in the Jim Crow era. Adding to this exciting news is that 10-time national champion Rahsaan Bahati will be a consultant on the film.

EV-cars are boring: With news that Apple is producing an electric car, this commentator says a much more exciting — and revolutionary — prospect would be an ebike… I mean, an iBike.

Birth-by-bike: A member of New Zealand’s parliament went into labor and rode her bike to the hospital just hours before giving birth.

Start planning now: This is a good time of year to plan your summer bike adventures. With that in mind, here’s an inspiring update on new additions to the US Bicycle Route System.

Watts
Guest
Watts

The Iannarone editorial says all the expected things without really getting into any of the tricky issues. For example, it argues for expanding transit without addressing the vast inefficiencies (both operationally and environmentally) that would accompany it if ridership fails to reach certain levels (which it likely wouldn’t — most routes with sufficient demand are already being served), or the dramatic fall in ridership that transit systems have experienced post-covid.

She poo-poos electric cars, which, while having some significant drawbacks, are really the only possible way to rapidly draw down CO2 emissions (which I agree should be a primary metric by which any new transportation system investment proposals are judged).

Doubling down on biking is unlikely to happen, given PBOT’s current “what bike plan?” leadership, and unlikely to be effective given that ridership has stalled or fallen in the face of lots of new investments in facilities. (And the complaint that cars don’t work for everyone is trebly true for bikes.)

So what we’ve got are the same old bromides that just don’t feel relevant in today’s world where driving has surged and become largely deregulated. We need new ideas and new thinking if we’re going to change the status quo, which has become even more entrenched compared to the 20th (and 19th) century alternatives currently on offer.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

The anti-electrification propaganda from many influential active transportation advocates is incredibly disappointing. It’s also informative that the underlying citations used to parenthetically dismiss electrification almost always stress how important EVs are to transportation sector decarbonization.

A direct quote from the source document of Ms. Iannorone’s citation:

Cleaner and electric vehicles are essential to reducing emissions…

The quixotic unwillingness to acknowledge that EVs are essential and a propagandistic focus on their limitations makes many advocates unwitting proponents of the fossil-fuel status quo (mainstream car culture is also deeply suspicious of EVs). The USA is certainly capable of a rapid transition to EVs, as evidenced by the increasingly rapid transitions in other wealthy nations, and this ongoing process of electrification is an opportunity to make personal mobility modes a part of that essentiality.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

FWIW I’m not anti-EV car… I just see that EV bikes are being left out of the conversation far too often. I am also very concerned that the EV-car lobby is very car centric and is funding by a lot of car companies. I also feel that EV cars don’t solve nearly as many problems as easily and as quickly as folks would have us believe. They are very good for greenwashing highway projects tho

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

FWIW, I also thought it was striking that the editorial did not mention other forms of e-mobility. Given the society we live in, the “EV” is coming whether we want it or not. I would hope that active transportation advocates can see that there is an emerging opportunity to expand what is considered an “EV”.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The anti-electrification propaganda from many influential active transportation advocates is incredibly disappointing

Agreed — it feels a bit like anti-nuclear propaganda leading to existing plants being closed prematurely. I’m not exactly pro-nuclear, but I can do the math*, and taking active steps to make decarbonization harder in the short term just seems foolish. Opposing vehicle electrification seems a similar triumph of dogma over reality.

*A subject which is itself experiencing a bit of dogmatic attack, but that’s a different topic.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
jason walker
Guest
jason walker

Greatly looking forward to the Major Taylor pic. Never understood why African Americans are under-represented in cycling.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Where things stand in Oregon: A must-read, front page story in The Oregonian makes it clear that Oregon’s transportation status quo of freeway expansions and investments in more driving capacity isn’t nearly enough to reach our climate change goals.

Even if every single freeway project were cancelled Oregon’s contribution to global CO2e emissions would continue its sharp rate of increase*. After all, Oregon’s consumption-based emissions are larger than SUV/truck/(sedan) tailpipe emissions. Given that transportation emissions are already increasing with a status quo amount of freeways, this type of USAnian middle class activism# does not even aim to decrease this region’s aggregate sector-based emissions (which is tragic and immoral at this point in time).

Moving deck chairs around the Portland or Oregon balcony of our planetary ship does little to stop our ship from sinking. The climate crisis is not a local$ environmental crisis, it’s a systemic political crisis that has been unaddressed for many decades.
comment image

https://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/programs/Pages/GHG-Oregon-Emissions.aspx

* The vast majority of Oregon’s consumption-based emissions come from the Portland metro area but Portland stopped measuring these emissions for reasons that BDS and city commissioners refuse to explain.

# As Daniel Aldana Cohen and others have shown there is a high correlation between dense urbanization and consumption-based emissions (Fordist/Post-fordist urbanism is an ecocidal movement, according to my opinion).

$ Localism is a form of nationalism.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

The Consumption-based metric includes emissions from Oregonians’ vehicles. In fact, it is the largest single contributor to it. The sector and consumption values are not mutually exclusive metrics, just different ways to look at/measure emissions.

From the report:

“The purchase and use of vehicles and parts is the largest category in the consumption-based inventory.”

A reduction the the number of cars and miles driven in Oregon will reduce “consumption-based emissions,” at least as measured by the report you linked.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Ironically, you are making my point. Instead of wasting enormous advocacy resources to preserve our freeway status quo we should focus on rapidly eliminating consumption-based emissions (including all forms of freight/transportation-associated consumption).

The sector and consumption values are not mutually exclusive metrics, just different ways to look at/measure emissions.

For a consumption-based society that does not produce much (e.g. the USA, Oregon, and Portland), consumption-based emissions are the appropriate measure.

“The purchase and use of vehicles and parts is the largest category in the consumption-based inventory.”

First of all, the purchase of vehicles only represents a tiny fraction of Oregon’s consumption-based emissions (~3%).
comment image

Life cycle emissions of: fuel used in vehicles by
Oregon households and government; purchase of
transport services (e.g., airline tickets) by Oregon
households and government; all transportation
emissions associated with the movement and supply
chains of goods and services consumed

Secondly, embedded emissions due to purchase of goods and services and air travel (business and government) make up the majority of this category as can be seen by its small contribution to household emissions.
comment image

A reduction the the number of cars and miles driven in Oregon will reduce “consumption-based emissions,” at least as measured by the report you linked.

I very much agree but there is no evidence that preventing a particular freeway expansion will reduce current consumption of goods (and associated vehicle-based emissions), VMT, or vehicle purchases .

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The Atlantic article is frustrating because it makes the assumption that if we categorize things like not seeing a speed limit sign as “driver error” then the engineers and regulators will simply ignore design problems because “it’s the driver’s fault”.

The scenario the article is built around is clearly one of driver error — even if one doesn’t see the speed limit sign, and even if the road does not physically narrow, it is pretty clear to most drivers that they need to go slower when entering a built-up area in foggy conditions, especially if the driver is not familiar with the area (if they were, they’d slow down out of habit). Most navigation systems warn of speed limits which can act as a redundant system to seeing a sign.

It seems unlikely that an engineer will look at a pattern of crashes and decide they have no role in solving the problem because it’s simply a repeated “driver mistake”; there are thousands of examples of engineering solutions to problems that could be dismissed for that reason.

Likewise, regulators require plenty of auto safety devices specifically designed to address driver error (air bags, for example, were originally required in the event drivers failed to properly buckle their seat belts). Should we require more? Absolutely, but the obstacle is not blaming drivers for crashes; it’s primarily cost, complexity, and manufacturer pushback in a sympathetic political environment.

So yes, of course we can and should engineer roads better and make cars safer. But the fundamental argument of this article, that our failure to do that is due to blaming crashes on drivers, is unsupported and unconvincing.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
ROH
Guest
ROH

A really good analysis of this topic comes from a former transportation engineer, Charles Marohn : confessions of a recovering engineer. The bottom line is that very few crashes are really the result of driver error. Our streets are purposely engineered for cars to go faster than the stated speed limits, as that is considered “safe design.” The problem is that the way roads are built, signals to drivers how fast they feel comfortable driving. We all drive as fast as we feel safe driving and on most streets that is well above the speed limit.

https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Recovering-Civil-Engineer-Transportation/dp/1119699290/ref=asc_df_1119699290_nodl/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=475772574912&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=13407647687693767355&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9032826&hvtargid=pla-1187958944116&psc=1

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I disagree; while I acknowledge humans have limits to their cognition, if drivers follow the rules, they will largely be spared a crash. They have agency and a responsibility to behave properly.

But the more important point is that it need not be either/or; we can blame those who break the rules AND engineer streets to make it less tempting to violate them AND make vehicles safer for when all else fails. Something as critical as life safety requires multiple layers of protection.

I totally support building better facilities (and suspect I would support many of Marohn’s prescriptions). I very much want us to make investments in safety, even if they are only needed when drivers go wild.

But I do not accept “the street made me do it!” No, you did it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago
