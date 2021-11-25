Weekend Event Guide: Bike the Lights, Unity Ride, Ride on SE Greenways, and more!

Hi everyone!

This weekend marks the beginning of the end-of-the-year holidays and the festive mood that comes with it. The needs of sharing and giving fill us warmly despite the cold outside, so we take the chance to meet with our families of blood and heart again. These feelings of joy also swell as we see the city fill with lights all around. Therefore, today we bring an extended edition of the Weekend Event Guide stretched until Monday, when Bike the Lights at Winter Wonderland takes place. Here’s a post from Jonathan describing the event and some ways to get there by bike.

Enjoy!

Saturday, November 27th

Unity Ride – 3:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

“Short & Slow Paced Ride ending at Hawthorn Asylum for after ride hangs and eats! Ride will be 5 miles around SE. All bikes welcomed, no drop ride!” More info here.

Sunday, November 28th

BIPOC adventure ride – 9:00 am

“We’re going to finish off the year with the ride that started it all. This month’s Adventure Ride will be mostly paved but sprinkled with mixed-surface sections for added spice.” Register to their Slack channel to get the venue info. More info here.

RCB Ride – 10:30 am at Rivercity Bikes (SE)

“Plan for an hourish, party-paced loop along the waterfront. These rides are geared for folks looking for a chill 10-15 mile route that should take around 60-90 minutes. Please bring your bike, a mask, helmet, water bottle, and a smile!” More info here.

Ride the SE Greenways – 1:15 pm at SE 30th Ave & SE Lincoln St

Join this family friendly ride that will stroll through Lincoln and Clinton greenways. More info here.

Monday, November 29th

Bike the Lights at Winter Wonderland – 4:15 pm to 9:30 pm at PIR Winter Wonderland (N)

This will be the biggest event of the weekend. An night dedicated to bikes, lights and family fun. More info here. There will also be two group rides leaving from points north and south of PIR aiming to reach folks to the second time slot of the event:

“Bike the Lights!” Holiday Ride to PIR – 5;30 pm at Bike Clark County (Vancouver, WA) More info here.

Ride to Winter Wonderland “Bike the Lights” – 6:00 pm at Irving Park (N) More info here.

