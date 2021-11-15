The Monday Roundup: A perfect street, Lance the victim, drunk driving progress, and more

Welcome to another wonderful Monday.

A plan for perfect streets: This amazing Curbed project hired designers and consultants to make real-world tradeoffs and innovations necessary to create a more humane New York City street. The lessons learned can be applied in many other places.

Universal basic mobility: What if government could level the transportation playing field by subsidizing transportation options for folks who can’t afford a car? Several cities want to find out (stay tuned for a story about a similar effort in Portland).

Tragedy in Illinois: A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a woman driving a truck in central Illinois. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The boy was Black. The woman who hit him is white.

EV-cars and the other stuff: T4 America says EV-cars are important for reaching climate goals, but we’ll only exacerbate inequity if we don’t balance them with things like public transit and bicycling.

Lance the sacrificial lamb: Lance Armstrong’s former team manager (who’s also serving a lifetime ban for doping) said performance-enhancing drugs were simply part of cycling culture in his era and that his superstar was merely a “perfect target”.

Justice for the Waller 6: The lawyers representing six bike riders intentionally run over by a Texas teenager say the suspect has been taken into custody and charged with multiple felony crimes.

Battery recycling: Thanks to a partnership with a nonprofit recycling organization, the bike industry now has a place to put old e-bike batteries when they’ve reached the end of their lifecycle.

End of drunk driving? Advocates are touting a major win in the fight against drunk driving as the Biden Infrastructure Plan comes with a new safety standard that includes a mandate for in-car driver intoxication monitors for all new vehicles by 2026.

Racism and highways: Lest you think freeway expansions that take advantage of places where Black and other people of color live is a thing of the past, this L.A. Times story will show you it remains a major issue today.

CaptainKarma
Guest
CaptainKarma

Coal-rolling trucks should be removed from operation and be summarily recycled into something useful. Like anchors.

4 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Universal basic mobility: What if government could level the transportation playing field by subsidizing transportation options for folks who can’t afford a car?

There is absolutely nothing universal about this (and this is great).

Directly subsidizing those who use a car because they struggle to afford other transportation options is an equally important policy solution to SUV/truck/(sedan)-centrism, ATMO

4 hours ago
Jason Walker
Guest
Jason Walker

When other pro cyclists accused Lance of doping, he said that they were the ones who were cheating. Kind of like, “I’m not the puppet, I’m not the puppet, you’re the puppet.”

3 hours ago
VS
Guest
VS

Lance not only did that, he viciously attacked anyone who raised a question. He taunted Greg LeMond for sharing that he had been molested. Yeah, that’s a really great guy who would use Greg’s history of being molested as a way to try and smear him. And then Lance used his role with Trek to trash LeMond’s bike brand and cause him financial harm.

And if this wasn’t all, Lance wasn’t just a user, but he was the king pusher of drugs in US postal. If you didn’t dope you got sent home.

This revisionist history of Lance as a victim is total crap. Lance is a malicious, win at all costs, horrible person. Cycling should stop making excuses for his vile nature.

1 hour ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

The story about the 10-year old boy in Illinois is tragic. Our justice system is so shockingly broken. How can we as a society allow recidivist and unrepentant perpetrators of vehicular violence get away with violating drunk driving and traffic laws over and over again? It’s sickening and saddening that there are so many stories that are written each year about people that are killed by convicted or accused repeat drunk drivers, who should have been prevented from ever driving a car again. Operating a large, powerful motor vehicle is serious business, and we should treat it as such. Those that fail to take their responsibility to operate vehicles safely should be punished severely. The United States is an outlier among developed countries in terms of drunk driving rates and deaths per vmt. The fault lies with our blase attitude toward vehicular violence and our weak legal and regulatory system. We need to do better.

2 hours ago
Michael Kinsley
Guest
Michael Kinsley

The whole time I was working on getting my license, as an excited 16-year-old in California, everyone kept repeating the mantra “driving is not a right, its a privilege.” But, it clearly is regarded as a right by most American adults, including those who enforce laws against drunk/impaired driving and deliberate vehicular mayhem. We really need to enforce the idea that driving is a privilege, and like other privileges it comes with obligations and responsibilities.

57 minutes ago
bArbaroo
Guest
bArbaroo

Let me ask, how many commercials/advertisements do you see daily that glorify drinking/partying or driving aggressively? It’s no wonder that there’s a mindset that drinking is cool, as is driving fast. Should we be surprised when people put these action together? Our attitude (as a society) is certainly shaped by that. I’ve lost 4 friends to drunk or reckless drivers (since 1990) so while I’m not surprised at the “blase” attitude, I am still outraged and it feels as though things are getting worse. I think we’re in need of a major cultural change and agree that focusing on the responsibility of driving needs to be part of that change. It would be great to see more car commercials promoting the safety a car provides for other road users instead of how fast that car can go from 0-60mph?

35 minutes ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Our justice system is so shockingly broken.

It’s working as intended, its just that we, as a society, are pretty okay with people hurting others with their cars. Most car wrecks don’t even generate tickets.

21 minutes ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

Maybe I’m missing something… but in this case how is race related to this tragedy? See the Roundup post above. It’s not mentioned in the linked news article or video (other than photos provided in the video). Yes depending on the charges brought or how justice is administered there could a lens for racial bias being applied… but that’s not even mentioned as an issue to date in the case… so I’m unclear why it was added to the post here.

21 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi. I added race to the description of the link because I thought it was necessary to note given that the case is being treated as a homicide and the driver is white and the victim was black.

2 minutes ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Really, does anything make sense in the Land of the Free anymore? It’s outright crazy not to enforce vehicle laws when enforcement is so easy and could be hugely profitable for government coffers. Cut taxes! Enforce traffic laws!

14 minutes ago
