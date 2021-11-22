The Monday Roundup: Waukesha driver had a record, no ‘accidents’, the case for carfree, and more

Welcome to Monday esteemed readers. Before we share the most noteworthy items we came across in the past seven days, let’s give a big, warm, BikePortland welcome to our newest advertising partner, Action LED Lights! Action are the Portland-based distributor of Gloworm and Gemini lights. If you want to see and be seen, check them out.

Now onto the news you need to know as we head into this holiday week…

Cars are weapons: The suspect behind the wheel of an SUV in a vehicular violence rampage that killed five innocent people in a parade on Sunday has a lengthy record of reckless endangerment related to domestic violence and other crimes.

There are no accidents: Here’s a new book you should pre-order: An historical look at “accidents” with a major focus on traffic crashes and car culture.

Let them scoot!: City commissioners in Miami, Florida decided to get rid of electric scooters amid misguided concerns over safety in the same week they experienced massive, climate-change induced flooding.

Let the lobbying begin: The National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) says Biden’s infrastructure funding could be a boon or a bane to progressive transportation reform — it all depends on how the money is spent and how good we are an influencing those decisions.



No bad projects: Non-profit policy think tank Transit Center (run by former Metro President David Bragdon) strikes a similar chord as NACTO when it comes to the Biden package in this excellent overview of the bill and what should come next from reformers.

Goodbye dirty trucks: The Oregon Dept of Environmental Quality has passed two new rules that will require truck manufacturers to sell cleaner trucks and get fossil fuel burning ones off the road.

When you need to go: I could not agree more with Streetsblog Chicago writer Courtney Cobbs when she says cities need to provide many more public restrooms in order for public spaces — and public transit — to reach its full potential.

Political case for carfree: Don’t miss this interview with Maryland state legislator Robbyn Lewis, where she explains how getting rid of her car has helped her connect dots between car supremacy, racism, and how cars contribute to an inequitable city.

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!

