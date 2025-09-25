Portland’s long-awaited e-bike rebate program to soft launch Monday

Last time I checked in on the City of Portland electric bike rebate program, they told us we could expect a soft launch late summer/early fall. Well I’m happy to report they’ve kept their promise!
In a major update to this long-awaited program, the City has come up with a name for the program — “Portland Rides” — launched a new website and a soft launch of the program is set to begin officially this coming Monday, September 29th when the application period for the first batch of rebates begins.
To refresh your memory, the e-bike rebate program was adopted by City Council as part of the Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund’s (PCEF) Capital Investment Plan in June 2024. The plan is to use $20 million from that fund (which comes from a tax on large corporations) to support an estimated 6,000 new e-bike purchases over the next five years. In addition to helping Portlanders afford these new vehicles, the program will train 50 mechanics and invest in infrastructure for charging and bike parking at multi-family apartment buildings.
According to the City of Portland, the soft launch will target Portland Community College students who will be eligible for a $1,900 rebate. The rebate is split between $1,600 off a “standard Class 1 e-bike” and $300 for “essential bike accessories” (helmet, lock, lights, and so on). The window for rebate applications opens Monday September 29th and closes October 15th. A total of 250-300 rebates will be made available during the soft launch.
Rebates will be redeemable from participating bike shops that are required to have a brick-and-mortar presence in Portland and provide both sales and repair service.
I also learned today that the City of Portland has awarded the contract to administer the program to Resource Innovations, a “women-led, purpose built” firm that, “provides consulting and program management for the energy sector, helping utilities, government agencies, and system operators to achieve decarbonization goals and improve energy equity through services like clean energy transition, grid modernization, and electric vehicle integration.” The company that will process applications and rebates is APTIM, an environmental consulting firm. Portland State University will be the program’s third-party evaluator.
The full program that will be open to all qualifying Portland residents is set to launch in March 2026.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
So cool!! How will they go about training mechanics? Do you know if there is an application for that?
Crikey, the PCEF slush fund’s off the leash again — and this time it’s chucking e-bikes at uni students like Oprah on a sugar high. “You get a bike! And you get a bike!”
They’ve slapped a shiny new logo on it and called it “Portland Rides” — which sounds more like a dodgy rideshare app or the name of a midlife crisis tattoo shop than a serious city program. But hey, branding is half the battle when you’re throwing $20 million of corporate guilt money around, right?
So what’s the master plan? Hand $1,900 in “rebates” to students (who may or may not ride anything other than a Lime scooter), cross fingers they don’t flog the bikes for cash, and hope the whole thing doesn’t turn into Portland’s version of Facebook Marketplace’s hottest resale category.
And just to keep things spicy, they’ve tapped yet another untested “women-led, purpose-built” nonprofit to run the show — because nothing says “fiscal responsibility” like handing the wheel to an outfit no one’s ever heard of with a mission statement longer than a Bunnings receipt.
Of course, there’s a third-party evaluator (cheers, PSU) — because when your scheme’s likely to go pear-shaped, best to pay someone to tell you it’s going great. Bit like hiring your mate to judge your pub trivia night.
Meanwhile, the actual shops doing the grunt work — you know, selling and fixing bikes — just have to smile, nod, and hope the city doesn’t stuff up the rebate paperwork like it’s a Centrelink form.
All up, it’s a classic Portland special: overfunded, under-thought, full of buzzwords and destined for a colourful write-up in some future auditor’s report
So what would you propose as an alternative, exactly?