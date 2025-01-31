You’re invited to my 50th birthday party at Bike Happy Hour next week

3
Selfie at BHH #1, April 6th, 2023. (Note: We no longer meet on this patio on SE Ankeny. Current location is Migration Brewing on N Williams Ave.)

February 5th is my 50th birthday. And it just so happens to be a Wednesday, so that means I’m celebrating at Bike Happy Hour! I hope you can join us!

For the past 95 weeks in a row (give or take a few when I was out of town), I’ve spent my Wednesday evenings with a delightful group of people who loves bikes, love Portland, and who believe strength comes from community. Every week I meet new people and connect with regulars. I had no idea when we started doing this in April 2023 that I’d meet so many awesome people who I now consider my friends and who I look forward to seeing every week.

So it feels totally natural and serendipitous that I’ll get to spend this milestone birthday with all of you!

I don’t expect or want anything grand or special. I plan to be there from 3:00 to whenever it’s time to go. I’ll have some family there and I’m not sure who else might show up. As always, everyone is welcome and I look forward to seeing you!

— Bike Happy Hour – Jonathan’s 50th Birthday Edition!
3:00 to later on Wednesday, February 5th
BHH event listing on the Shift calendar

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Todd/Boulanger
Todd/Boulanger
59 minutes ago

Aloha Jonathan! WOW, 50 YO, so young!!! … I remember than fresh faced journalist from So Cal newly arrived on the bike scene so long ago. 😉 [I will see if I can attend towards the EoD.]

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
33 minutes ago
Reply to  Todd/Boulanger

Would be great to see you Todd. Speaking of being “fresh-faced”… i came across this old pic from Nov 2005! Wearing first t-shirt w design by Carey Bye.

Lisa Caballero (Contributor)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Contributor)
1 minute ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

That’s pretty dreamy looking, you must have had fewer responsibilities!

