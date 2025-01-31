You’re invited to my 50th birthday party at Bike Happy Hour next week

February 5th is my 50th birthday. And it just so happens to be a Wednesday, so that means I’m celebrating at Bike Happy Hour! I hope you can join us!
For the past 95 weeks in a row (give or take a few when I was out of town), I’ve spent my Wednesday evenings with a delightful group of people who loves bikes, love Portland, and who believe strength comes from community. Every week I meet new people and connect with regulars. I had no idea when we started doing this in April 2023 that I’d meet so many awesome people who I now consider my friends and who I look forward to seeing every week.
So it feels totally natural and serendipitous that I’ll get to spend this milestone birthday with all of you!
I don’t expect or want anything grand or special. I plan to be there from 3:00 to whenever it’s time to go. I’ll have some family there and I’m not sure who else might show up. As always, everyone is welcome and I look forward to seeing you!
— Bike Happy Hour – Jonathan’s 50th Birthday Edition!
3:00 to later on Wednesday, February 5th
BHH event listing on the Shift calendar
Aloha Jonathan! WOW, 50 YO, so young!!! … I remember than fresh faced journalist from So Cal newly arrived on the bike scene so long ago. 😉 [I will see if I can attend towards the EoD.]
Would be great to see you Todd. Speaking of being “fresh-faced”… i came across this old pic from Nov 2005! Wearing first t-shirt w design by Carey Bye.
That’s pretty dreamy looking, you must have had fewer responsibilities!