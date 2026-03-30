Monday Roundup: Doug Ford’s war on cars, tactical urbanist arrested, and more

Welcome to the week.

Below are the most notable stories that came across my inbox in the past seven days…

It’s spreading: The urge by lawmakers to paint with a far too broad of a brush when it comes to young people and electric-assisted bicycles and e-motorcycles has spread to Australia, where families say harsh new laws will make school trips harder and advocates say their input was not heeded. (Australian Broadcasting Company)

The real war on cars: I am in love with the framing of this piece that explains how the infamously anti-bike, pro-car policies of Ontario Premier Doug Ford have made life so much worse for people who rely on cars. (TVO Today)

Seattle’s big weekend: I learned with envy about the opening of a major new light rail line in Seattle over the weekend. If you want to understand the policy and politics behind how they were able to make it happen, read this. (Seattle Times)

Novick and the Blazers: Councilor Steve Novick is taking a very strong stand against using taxpayer dollars to fund the business of the billionaire who owns the Portland Trail Blazers, and he’s making it clear that Clean Energy Fund dollars would be much better spent on bicycling than basketball. (Willamette Week)

Speaking of the Blazers: Maybe I was the last to know, but new Blazers owner Tom Dundon not only made his billions by pushing sketchy car loans on people who couldn’t afford them, but he was actually sued by the State of Oregon for doing it! (ProPublica)

Third spaces rule: This article argues that excellent public spaces, sometimes called “third spaces” because they give people a place to connect that isn’t home or work, are an effective way to combat extremism. (Guardian)

Choosing the carfree life: This powerful and inspirational essay comes from a woman who has learned to fully embrace her life without driving, not because of what it has made her give up, but because of how it has added richness and beauty to her everday existence. (Irish Times)

Who’s the real criminal? A man who painted stop signs and crosswalks near a park in his neighborhood in southern Los Angeles was arrested for taking traffic planning into his own hands. (LA Times)

Made in the USA: A company making children’s bike in a factory in Indiana has found success, but to do even better they want the Trump Administration to enact tougher tariffs on companies that import bikes from overseas. (NPR)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.