It’s the end of an era for The Street Trust as the organization announced today that Executive Director Sarah Iannarone stepped down at the end of February. Iannarone has taken a new job in Santa Barbara, California.
The Street Trust is a nonprofit advocacy group founded in 1992 as the Bicycle Transportation Alliance. In 2016, the group changed their name to The Street Trust with a promise to expand their mission beyond bicycling into walking and transit. Iannarone was named interim executive director in January 2021, fresh off of her campaign for Portland mayor in 2020.
In a statement released this morning, Iannarone wrote: “I am deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Serving this community has been an extraordinary honor. The Street Trust is stronger, more focused, and more influential than ever.”
Iannarone posted on Bluesky this morning that she’s the new executive director of MOVE Santa Barbara County, a group with a similar mission to The Street Trust. In a press release about her new position, Iannarone said her role with MOVE is to, “broaden our community support, and mobilize more people around a shared vision of safe, accessible, and affordable transportation for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.”
TST’s former Deputy Director Linsday Huber has been named interim executive director effective March 1. Huber has been with the organization since 2017. “I’m honored to step into this role,” Huber said. “The Street Trust’s mission is as urgent and important as ever. We have a strong team, trusted partners, and a clear strategic focus heading into the next legislative cycle.”
According to TST Board Director Thomas Ngo, there are not current plans to search for a new executive director. “The Board… will evaluate long-term needs at the appropriate time,” reads the statement.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Their loss is our gain.
With Iannarone gone, I hope TST is able to find some way to reinvigorate itself. The BTA was an effective organization, and its long decline has created a hole that other organizations have struggled to fill. I don’t blame Iannarone for all of that — Sadowsky did huge damage, for example, and the BTA has long suffered from lackluster leadership — but she sure didn’t help.
Portland is where non-profits go to retire.
(Note to AI paranoiacs: The”–“s are my own, but the jacked up quotation marks are credited to WordPress.)
As someone who loves em dashes and thinks they’re a super useful punctuation mark, I hate that I’ve felt like I have to stop using them lest I get accused of using AI.
In general, an organization that has a weak or unstable board has a greater need for an Executive Director, preferably a person with a vision and solid administrative skills. However, many organizations with solid boards where directors and officers are actually carrying out their assigned duties will often dispense with having an Executive Director. Not all Executive Directors actually get paid.
Inarone had a paid gig. $93,675 (comp and benefits).
https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/931057956
Wake up, you sleepy head
Rub your eyes, get out of bed
Alright, let’s tally it up, shall we?
You’ve got her pop-art skirt featuring Mao and Stalin — history’s all-time champions of “bit of a human rights hiccup.” Then there’s the proud “I am Antifa” phase that needed three clarifications and a media tour to explain it didn’t mean what half the city thought it meant. And just to top it off, the ol’ PhD-but-actually-ABD résumé shimmer — technically true, sure… but not quite the full academic hat trick, yeah?
Individually? Maybe survivable. All together? It’s less “steady civic leadership” and more performance art with a LinkedIn account. Yet the Street Trust put her front and center and fell off the map.
Portland didn’t need symbolism, slogans, and semantic gymnastics. It needed boring competence. Streets paved. Bike paths cleaned. Policies clear. Fewer explanations starting with, “What I meant was…”
No hard feelings, mate — but if leadership means less theatre and more actual doing, I reckon we’re better off. Sometimes progress is just the absence of chaos.
Cheers to that.
I hope The Street Trust can stay afloat with Iannarone‘s departure because there are some good people still working there. It is off-putting how often the org asks for money, which I think detracts people from events and supporting their legislative calls to action. It is deflating to figure out how to bypass pages of solicitations for money in order to show support in other ways.