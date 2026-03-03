Sarah Iannarone steps down as leader of The Street Trust

Iannarone speaking at an event in September 2023. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s the end of an era for The Street Trust as the organization announced today that Executive Director Sarah Iannarone stepped down at the end of February. Iannarone has taken a new job in Santa Barbara, California.

The Street Trust is a nonprofit advocacy group founded in 1992 as the Bicycle Transportation Alliance. In 2016, the group changed their name to The Street Trust with a promise to expand their mission beyond bicycling into walking and transit. Iannarone was named interim executive director in January 2021, fresh off of her campaign for Portland mayor in 2020.

In a statement released this morning, Iannarone wrote: “I am deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together. Serving this community has been an extraordinary honor. The Street Trust is stronger, more focused, and more influential than ever.”

Lindsay Huber

Iannarone posted on Bluesky this morning that she’s the new executive director of MOVE Santa Barbara County, a group with a similar mission to The Street Trust. In a press release about her new position, Iannarone said her role with MOVE is to, “broaden our community support, and mobilize more people around a shared vision of safe, accessible, and affordable transportation for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.”

TST’s former Deputy Director Linsday Huber has been named interim executive director effective March 1. Huber has been with the organization since 2017. “I’m honored to step into this role,” Huber said. “The Street Trust’s mission is as urgent and important as ever. We have a strong team, trusted partners, and a clear strategic focus heading into the next legislative cycle.”

According to TST Board Director Thomas Ngo, there are not current plans to search for a new executive director. “The Board… will evaluate long-term needs at the appropriate time,” reads the statement.