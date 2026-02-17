Monday Roundup: E-bike for your feet, Olympics, Waymo watch, and more

Hi everyone.

I’ve been out of town since Thursday and just got back late last night. So sorry for the delay on the roundup — and for not covering the TriMet 82nd Ave Transit Project news. I’m working on both right now.

Below are the most notable stories that came across my inbox this past eight days…

Long live jaywalking: Don’t miss this interesting and important history lesson about the racist and legal underpinnings of jaywalking laws and how the city where they first began — Kansas City, Missouri — has worked to overturn them. (KCUR)

Waymo watch: Since Waymo wants to be in Portland, I’m now tracking Waymo-related news more closely. On that note, they just launched an autonomous fleet in Nashville, Tennessee. (Reuters)

Cyclocross in the Winter Olympics: I had no idea this was even something folks were talking about, but it’d be really cool if ‘cross was named as a new sport for the 2030 games! (Cycling Weekly)

Private or public? A video that delves into the pros and cons of publicly subsidized bike and scooter share systems in Vancouver BC has relevance in Portland as folks debate how to keep Biketown viable. (Momentum)

Gas tax politics in California: Our neighbors to the south face many of the same political challenges as we do when it comes to weaning folks off the outdated notion that the gas tax adequately funds the transportation system — and more importantly — how to find a new source of revenue. The mere mention of a per-mile tax caused a political storm. (Politico)

Backwards on climate: Another step backward for our country thanks to the corrupt Trump Administration who have decided to reverse a key, common sense EPA finding that said greenhouse gas emissions are bad and are worth regulating. (NBC News)

New LA subway: After spending billions on one of the most congested sections of freeway in the country only to see induced demand work its predictable magic, Los Angeles officials are now considering a subway under Sepulveda Pass to get folks out of their damn cars. (Bloomberg)

‘E-bike for your feet’: The geniuses at Nike HQ in Beaverton are hard at work on a new product they describe as a bionic sneaker that helps propel your feet. (NPR)

The good kind of AI?: The City of Santa Monica in Southern California plans to equip its parking enforcement vehicles with AI scanning technology in order to bust folks who park in bike lanes. (Ars Technica)

In favor of free buses: With New York City on the cusp of fare-free transit, a social justice organizer and former public defender explains some of the oft-forgotten benefits of letting people ride for free. (NY Times Opinion)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.